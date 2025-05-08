Costamare Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Completes Spin-Off of Dry Bulk Business

Costamare Inc. reports $95 million net income for Q1 2025, completing a dry bulk business spin-off and maintaining strong liquidity.

Costamare Inc. reported significant financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with a net income of $95 million available to common stockholders, equating to $0.79 per share, and adjusted net income of $73.3 million, or $0.61 per share. The company also announced the successful spin-off of its dry bulk business into a separate entity, Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited, where shareholders received shares in the new company. As of May 5, 2025, Costamare’s containership fleet was fully employed for 2025, with fixed revenues amounting to approximately $2.3 billion for a duration of 3.3 years. In other developments, the company completed the sale of a dry bulk vessel and reported refinancing efforts that have improved its liquidity to over $1 billion. Additionally, Costamare declared dividends for common and preferred stocks, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The management expects to maintain a strong operational footing despite market challenges, with solid performance indicators across both its containership and newly independent dry bulk operations.

Potential Positives

Costamare reported a net income available to common stockholders of $95.0 million for Q1 2025, maintaining a stable earnings per share of $0.79, indicating consistent profitability.

The completion of the spin-off of Costamare's dry bulk business allows both companies to pursue distinct strategic initiatives, potentially enhancing operational focus and shareholder value.

Costamare's containership fleet is fully employed for 2025, with 100% fixed, resulting in contracted revenues of approximately $2.3 billion and providing strong revenue visibility.

The company's liquidity position remains robust at $1,022.6 million, which supports financial flexibility for future opportunities and strategic initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Decrease in total voyage revenue by 6.3% year-over-year, indicating potential weakening demand for shipping services.

Recorded a loss on vessel held for sale amounting to $4.7 million and an impairment loss of $0.2 million for the quarter, suggesting challenges in asset valuations and profitability.

Increased general and administrative expenses of 40.4% year-over-year, which could indicate rising operational inefficiencies or costs.

FAQ

What were Costamare's Q1 2025 net income figures?

Costamare reported a net income of $95.0 million, or $0.79 per share, for Q1 2025.

When was the spin-off of Costamare's dry bulk business completed?

The spin-off of Costamare's dry bulk business was completed on May 6, 2025.

How has Costamare's liquidity changed in Q1 2025?

Costamare's liquidity stood at approximately $1,022.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

What is the employment rate of Costamare's containership fleet for 2025?

Costamare's containership fleet is fully employed at 100% for 2025.

What was the dividend declared by Costamare in April 2025?

Costamare declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on common stock, paid on May 6, 2025.

Full Release



MONACO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”).







I.





PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY













Q1 2025 Net Income available to common stockholders of $95.0 million ($0.79 per share).







Q1 2025 Net Income available to common stockholders of $95.0 million ($0.79 per share).



Q1 2025 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders



1



of $73.3 million ($0.61 per share).



Q1 2025 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders of $73.3 million ($0.61 per share).



Q1 2025 liquidity of $1,022.6 million



2



.









II.





COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF OF COSTAMARE’S DRY BULK BUSINESS







As announced on May 7, 2025, the spin-off of Costamare's dry bulk business into a standalone public company (the “Spin-Off”) was completed on May 6, 2025, by way of a pro rata distribution of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited (“CMDB” or “Costamare Bulkers”) shares to Costamare shareholders. In the distribution, each Costamare shareholder received one common share of CMDB for every five Costamare common shares they held as of the close of business on April 29, 2025, the record date of the distribution. For additional information relating to the Spin-off, please see CMDB’s Registration Statement on Form 20-F (File No. 001-42581) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available at



www.sec.gov



.







III.





OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE







3







- FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET FOR 2025









100% and 73% of the containership fleet



4



fixed for 2025 and 2026, respectively.



100% and 73% of the containership fleet fixed for 2025 and 2026, respectively.



Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $2.3 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 3.3 years



5



.



Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $2.3 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 3.3 years .



As of May 5, 2025, entered into more than 25 chartering agreements for the owned dry bulk fleet since Q4 2024 earnings release. The owned dry bulk fleet was included in the Spin-Off.







____________________









1



Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.











2



Including margin deposits relating mainly to our forward freight agreements (“FFAs”) and bunker swaps of $35.9 million, short term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills amounting to $18.7 million and $100.0 million from one hunting license facility subject to final documentation as of March 31, 2025 (the Company signed the hunting license facility in April 2025, following which this facility was transferred to CMDB in connection with the Spin-Off).











3



Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.











4



Calculated on a TEU basis.











5



As of May 7, 2025.









IV.





SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY













Vessel Disposals









Conclusion of the sale of the 2008-built, 76,619 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,



Rose



, in April 2025, generating net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $4.1 million.



Conclusion of the sale of the 2008-built, 76,619 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Rose , in April 2025, generating net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $4.1 million.



Agreement for the sale of the 2010-built, 31,775 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,



Resource



(expected conclusion of the sale within Q2 2025). Estimated net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $3.3 million.









V.





NEW DEBT FINANCING - PREPAYMENT OF DRY BULK VESSELS LOANS









Refinanced the existing indebtedness of



Polar Brasil



(originally maturing in 2025) through a $23.5 million loan facility agreement with a European financial institution. The new facility has a maturity of 5 years and there is no increase in leverage.



Refinanced the existing indebtedness of Polar Brasil (originally maturing in 2025) through a $23.5 million loan facility agreement with a European financial institution. The new facility has a maturity of 5 years and there is no increase in leverage.



Costamare has no significant debt maturities until 2027.











Transactions that occurred after the end of Q1 2025 and that are relevant to CMDB, the spun-off entity:







In April 2025, Costamare prepaid $150.2 million of its dry bulk vessels bank debt.



In April 2025, Costamare prepaid $150.2 million of its dry bulk vessels bank debt.



Conclusion of a $100 million hunting license agreement with a European financial institution for the financing of dry bulk vessels. In connection with the Spin-off, Costamare has been released as guarantor under this agreement.









VI.





DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM











As of May 5, 2025:







Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) had fixed a fleet of 48



6



dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of:





36 Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels.





12 Kamsarmax vessels.







Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) had fixed a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of:



Majority of the fixed fleet was on index linked charter-in agreements, consisting of:





31 charters for Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels that are index linked.





7 charters for Kamsarmax vessels that are index linked.







Majority of the fixed fleet was on index linked charter-in agreements, consisting of:



Average remaining tenor for the Newcastlemax/ Capesize and Kamsarmax chartered-in fleet of 12 and 9 months, respectively.











The CBI trading platform was included in the Spin-Off.







VII.





LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM









Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”).









Company’s current investment in NML of $123.3 million.



Company’s current investment in NML of $123.3 million.



Growing leasing platform, currently funding or committed to funding 41 shipping assets as of the date of this press release, representing a total investment of approximately $530.6 million, on the back of what we believe is a healthy pipeline.







____________________









6



Four Capesize vessels have been chartered in from our owned fleet.









VIII.





DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS









On April 2, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which was paid on May 6, 2025, to holders of record of common stock as of April 17, 2025.



On April 2, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which was paid on May 6, 2025, to holders of record of common stock as of April 17, 2025.



On April 2, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock and $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock, which were all paid on April 15, 2025 to holders of record as of April 14, 2025.













Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:







“During the first quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of about $95 million.





As announced on May 7, we successfully completed the spin-off of Costamare Bulkers, which encompasses the 37 owned dry bulk vessels as well as the CBI operating platform. Costamare Inc. remains the sole shareholder of the 68 containerships as well as the controlling shareholder of Neptune Maritime Leasing.





The business separation unlocks hidden value and better positions the two separate listed companies to pursue distinct operating and strategic initiatives in the containership and the dry bulk sectors.





Regarding the containership market, while geopolitical challenges and economic uncertainties impact global trade, demand for containership vessels has up to now maintained momentum. The commercially idle fleet remains below 1%, indicating a fully employed market.





Regarding the proposed USTR fees, fleet redeployments and network reorganizations may initially result in inefficiencies boosting tonnage demand.





Our containership fleet employment stands at 100% and 73% for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Total contracted revenues amount to $2.3 billion with a remaining time charter duration of 3.3 years.





On the dry bulk sector, both Capesize and Panamax markets experienced a challenging start of the year. The cape market rebounded strongly in March, supported by improved Australia and Brazil iron ore shipments and tighter vessel availability. The panamax activity picked up, as expected, post-Chinese New Year supported by recovering grain flows.





Finally, with regards to Neptune Maritime Leasing, the growing leasing platform, total investments and commitments are exceeding $530 million with a healthy pipeline.”











Financial Summary









































Three-month period ended March 31,











(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)











2024





















2025







































Voyage revenue





$





470,172













$





384,852













Voyage revenue – related parties









-













$





55,689













Total voyage revenue





$





470,172













$





440,541













Accrued charter revenue (1)





$





761













$





(2,596





)









Amortization of time-charter assumed





$





38













$





(16





)









Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2)





$





470,971













$





437,929













Income from investments in leaseback vessels





$





5,258













$





5,685





































Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3)





$





75,243













$





73,330













Weighted Average number of shares









118,628,891

















119,960,329













Adjusted Earnings per Share (3)





$





0.63













$





0.61





































Net Income





$





102,672













$





100,843













Net Income available to common stockholders





$





94,180













$





95,014













Weighted Average number of shares









118,628,891

















119,960,329













Earnings per share





$





0.79













$





0.79

















































(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.





(2) Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates. However, Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements of our fleet are described in the notes to the “Fleet List” tables below.





(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.







Non-GAAP Measures







The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.









Exhibit I











Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share





















Three-month period ended March 31,











(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)











2024

















2025













































Net Income







$





102,672









$





100,843













Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock









(7,681





)









(5,114





)









Non-Controlling Interest









(811





)









(715





)











Net Income available to common stockholders











94,180













95,014













Accrued charter revenue









761













(2,596





)









Deferred charter-in expenses









-













(357





)









General and administrative expenses - non-cash component









1,698













1,472













Amortization of time-charter assumed









38













(16





)









Realized (gain) /loss on Euro/USD forward contracts (1)









(439





)









218













Vessel’s impairment loss









-













179













Gain on sale of vessels, net









(993





)









-













Loss on vessel held for sale









-













4,669













Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs









182













70













Gain on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain) / loss on derivative instruments (1)









(22,057





)









(25,323





)









Other non-cash items









1,873













-















Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders







$





75,243









$





73,330















Adjusted Earnings per Share







$





0.63









$





0.61













Weighted average number of shares









118,628,891













119,960,329





















Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, deferred charter-in expense, amortization of time-charter assumed, vessel’s impairment loss, loss on vessels held for sale, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, gain on sale of vessels, net , non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, gain on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments and other non-cash items. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.





(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.











Results of Operations











Three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024









During the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, we had an average of 106.0 and 107.9 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, through our dry bulk operating platform Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) we chartered-in an average of 55.1 and 57.0 third party dry bulk vessels, respectively. As of May 5, 2025, CBI charters in 48 dry bulk vessels on period charters, out of which four dry bulk vessels had been chartered-in from our owned fleet.





During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, we did not sell or purchase any vessels. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, we sold the dry-bulk vessels



Manzanillo



,



Progress



,



Konstantinos



,



Merida



,



Alliance



and



Pegasus



with an aggregate DWT capacity of 246,151 and took delivery of the dry-bulk vessel



Miracle



with a DWT of 180,643.





As of March 31, 2025, we have invested in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”) the amount of $123.3 million.





In the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, our fleet ownership days totaled 9,540 and 9,820 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.







Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data











(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,





except percentages)























Three-month period ended





March 31,





















Change





















Percentage









Change

























2024













2025



















Voyage revenue





$





470.2









$





384.9









$





(85.3





)









(18.1





%)









Voyage revenue – related parties









-













55.7













55.7













n.m.











Total voyage revenue







$





470.2









$





440.6













(29.6





)









(6.3





%)









Income from investments in leaseback vessels









5.3













5.7













0.4













7.5





%









Voyage expenses









(95.4





)









(88.3





)









(7.1





)









(7.4





%)









Charter-in hire expenses









(144.3





)









(111.5





)









(32.8





)









(22.7





%)









Voyage expenses – related parties









(3.6





)









(5.3





)









1.7













47.2





%









Vessels’ operating expenses









(59.7





)









(58.0





)









(1.7





)









(2.8





%)









General and administrative expenses









(5.2





)









(7.3





)









2.1













40.4





%









Management and agency fees – related parties









(14.6





)









(14.0





)









(0.6





)









(4.1





%)









General and administrative expenses - non-cash component









(1.7





)









(1.5





)









(0.2





)









(11.8





%)









Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs









(5.6





)









(6.3





)









0.7













12.5





%









Depreciation









(40.5





)









(41.7





)









1.2













3.0





%









Gain on sale of vessels, net









1.0













-













(1.0





)









n.m.









Loss on vessel held for sale









-













(4.7





)









4.7













n.m.









Vessel’s impairment loss









-













(0.2





)









0.2













n.m.









Foreign exchange gains / (losses)









(2.4





)









0.2













2.6













n.m.









Interest income









8.3













6.4













(1.9





)









(22.9





%)









Interest and finance costs









(33.0





)









(28.4





)









(4.6





)









(13.9





%)









Other









0.6













0.1













(0.5





)









(83.3





%)









Gain on derivative instruments, net









23.3













15.0













(8.3





)









(35.6





%)











Net Income







$





102.7









$





100.8

































































(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,





except percentages)











Three Month Period Ended





March 31,

















Change













Percentage





Change





















2024

















2025















































































Total voyage revenue





$





470.2









$





440.6









$





(29.6





)









(6.3





%)









Accrued charter revenue









0.8













(2.6





)









(3.4





)









n.m.









Amortization of time-charter assumed









-













-













-













n.m.









Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis



(1)







$





471.0









$





438.0









$





(33.0





)









(7.0





%)















































Vessels’ operational data

















Three-month period ended





March 31,





















Percentage









Change













2024













2025

















Change



















































Average number of vessels





107.9









106.0













(1.9





)









(1.8





%)









Ownership days





9,820









9,540













(280





)









(2.9





%)









Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey





2









6













4



































































(1)



Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.







Total Voyage Revenue







Total voyage revenue decreased by 6.3%, or $29.6 million, to $440.6 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, from $470.2 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributable to (i) decreased revenue earned by CBI during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, (ii) decreased charter rates in certain of our dry bulk and container vessels during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and (iii) revenue not earned by ten dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2024; partly offset by revenue earned by six dry bulk vessels acquired during the year ended December 31, 2024.





Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) decreased by 7.0%, or $33.0 million, to $438.0 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, from $471.0 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was a negative amount of $2.6 million and a positive amount of $0.8 million, respectively.







Income from investments in leaseback vessels







Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $5.7 million and $5.3 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels increased, period over period, due to the increased volume of NML’s operations during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.







Voyage Expenses







Voyage expenses were $88.3 million and $95.4 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.







Charter-in Hire Expenses







Charter-in hire expenses were $111.5 million and $144.3 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.







Voyage Expenses – related parties







Voyage expenses – related parties were $5.3 million and $3.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider, (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.4 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively and (iii) address commission on certain charter-out agreements payable to a related agent (since the second quarter of 2024). This commission is subsequently paid in full on a back-to-back basis by the related agent to its respective third-party clients with no benefit for the related agent.







Vessels’ Operating Expenses







Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $58.0 million and $59.7 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,080 and $6,075 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.







General and Administrative Expenses







General and administrative expenses were $7.3 million and $5.2 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.







Management and Agency Fees – related parties







Management fees charged by our related party managers were $10.5 million and $11.3 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $2.1 million and $3.5 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Furthermore, during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, agency fees of $3.5 million and $3.3 million, in aggregate, were charged by four related agents in connection with the operations of CBI.







General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component







General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $1.5 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 31, 2025. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $1.7 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 29, 2024.







Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs







Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $6.3 million and $5.6 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, three vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and three vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, one vessel underwent and completed her dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey.







Depreciation







Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $41.7 million and $40.5 million, respectively.







Gain on Sale of Vessels, net







During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, none of our vessels were sold



.



During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, we recorded a net gain of $1.0 million from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels



Manzanillo



,



Progress



and



Konstantinos



, each of which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of December 31, 2023, and from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels



Merida



,



Alliance



and



Pegasus



.







Loss on Vessel Held for Sale







During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, the dry-bulk vessel



Rose



was classified as a vessel held for sale and we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $4.7 million, which resulted from its estimated fair value measurement less costs to sell. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, we did not record any loss on vessel held for sale.







Vessel’s Impairment loss







During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to one of our dry bulk vessels in the amount of $0.2 million. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, no impairment loss was recorded.







Interest Income







Interest income amounted to $6.4 million and $8.3 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.







Interest and Finance Costs







Interest and finance costs were $28.4 million and $33.0 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to a lower average loan balance during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.







Gain on Derivative Instruments, net







As of March 31, 2025, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.





As of March 31, 2025, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $10.9 million. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, the change in the fair value (fair value as of March 31, 2025 compared to fair value as of December 31, 2024) of the derivative instruments that qualify for hedge accounting resulted in a net loss of $6.4 million, which has been included in OCI. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 the change in the fair value (fair value as of March 31, 2025 compared to the fair value as of December 31, 2024) of the derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, including the realized components of such derivative instruments during the quarter, resulted in a net gain of $15.0 million, which has been included in Gain on Derivative Instruments, net.







Cash Flows











Three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024















Condensed cash flows









Three-month period ended March 31,











(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)











2024





















2025















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





$





138.0













$





143.1













Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities





$





34.6













$





1.5













Net Cash Used in Financing Activities





$





(28.0





)









$





(54.4





)

















































Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities









Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, increased by $5.1 million to $143.1 million, from $138.0 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The increase is mainly attributable to the (i) favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), (ii) decrease in interest payments (including interest rate derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, and (iii) increased cash from operations during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024; partly offset by the increased dry-docking and special survey costs during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.









Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities









Net cash provided by investing activities was $1.5 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of receipts from the investments into which NML entered; partly offset by payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels.





Net cash provided by investing activities was $34.6 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels



Manzanillo



,



Progress



,



Konstantinos



,



Merida



,



Alliance



and



Pegasus



; partly off-set by (i) settlement payment for the delivery of the secondhand dry bulk vessel



Miracle



, (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (iii) payments for net investments into which NML entered.









Net Cash Used in Financing Activities









Net cash used in financing activities was $54.4 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) $34.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $55.1 million we received from three debt financing agreements), (ii) $13.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”) and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) for the period from October 15, 2024 to January 14, 2025.





Net cash used in financing activities was $28.0 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) $9.7 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $111.5 million we received from eight debt financing agreements), (ii) $9.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024.







Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels











Cash and cash equivalents









As of March 31, 2025, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $868.0 million, $18.7 million invested in short-dated US Treasury Bills (short-term investments) and $35.9 million margin deposits in relation mainly to our FFAs and bunker swaps. Furthermore, our liquidity stands at approximately $1,022.6 million accounting for a $100.0 million of a hunting license facility



7



.









Debt-free vessels









As of May 7, 2025, the following vessels were free of debt.









Unencumbered Vessels











8













(Refer to Fleet list for full details)













Vessel Name









Year









Built













TEU









Capacity













Containerships























KURE





1996









7,403









MAERSK KOWLOON





2005









7,471









ETOILE





2005









2,556









MICHIGAN





2008









1,300









ARKADIA





2001









1,550































Conference Call details:







On May 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EST, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US and the UK). Please quote “Costamare”. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 15, 2025. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 2047557.







Live webcast:







There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







About Costamare Inc.







Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 51 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU. The Company participates in a lease financing business. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C” and “CMRE PR D”, respectively.





____________________









7



This hunting license facility was subject to final documentation as of March 31, 2025. The Company signed the hunting license facility in April 2025, following which this facility was transferred to CMDB in connection with the Spin-Off.











8



Unencumbered dry bulk vessels are not included due to the Spin-off.









Forward-Looking Statements







This earnings release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.







Company Contacts:











Gregory Zikos – Chief Financial Officer





Konstantinos Tsakalidis – Business Development









Costamare Inc., Monaco





Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40





Email: ir@costamare.com









Containership Fleet List









The table below provides additional information, as of May 7, 2025, about our fleet of containerships, and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.















Vessel Name









Charterer









Year Built









Capacity (TEU)









Current Daily Charter Rate







(









1)







(U.S. dollars)









Expiration of Charter







(









2)















1







TRITON





Evergreen





2016





14,424







(*)







March 2026











2







TITAN



(





i





)







Evergreen





2016





14,424







(*)







April 2026











3







TALOS



(





i





)







Evergreen





2016





14,424







(*)







July 2026











4







TAURUS



(





i





)







Evergreen





2016





14,424







(*)







August 2026











5







THESEUS



(





i





)







Evergreen





2016





14,424







(*)







August 2026











6







YM TRIUMPH



(





i





)







Yang Ming





2020





12,690







(*)







May 2030











7







YM TRUTH



(





i





)







Yang Ming





2020





12,690







(*)







May 2030











8







YM TOTALITY



(





i





)







Yang Ming





2020





12,690







(*)







July 2030











9







YM TARGET



(





i





)







Yang Ming





2021





12,690







(*)







November 2030











10







YM TIPTOP



(





i





)







Yang Ming





2021





12,690







(*)







March 2031











11







CAPE AKRITAS





MSC





2016





11,010





33,000





August 2031











12







CAPE TAINARO





MSC





2017





11,010





33,000





April 2031











13







CAPE KORTIA





MSC





2017





11,010





33,000





August 2031











14







CAPE SOUNIO





MSC





2017





11,010





33,000





April 2031











15







CAPE ARTEMISIO





Hapag Lloyd/



(





*)







2017





11,010





36,650/



(





*)







June 2030



(3)













16







ZIM SHANGHAI





ZIM/



(





*)







2006





9,469





72,700/



(





*)







May 2028



(4)













17







YANTIAN I





ZIM/



(





*)







2006





9,469





72,700/



(





*)







April 2028



(5)













18







YANTIAN





COSCO/



(





*)







2006





9,469







(*)



/



(*)







May 2028



(6)













19







COSCO HELLAS





COSCO/



(





*)







2006





9,469







(*)



/



(*)







August 2028



(7)













20







BEIJING





COSCO/



(





*)







2006





9,469







(*)



/



(*)







July 2028



(8)













21







MSC AZOV





MSC/



(





*)







2014





9,403





35,300/



(





*)







December 2029



(9)













22







MSC AMALFI





MSC





2014





9,403





35,300





March 2027











23







MSC AJACCIO





MSC





2014





9,403





35,300





February 2027











24







MSC ATHENS





MSC/



(





*)







2013





8,827





35,300/



(





*)







January 2029



(10)













25







MSC ATHOS





MSC/



(





*)







2013





8,827





35,300/



(





*)







February 2029



(11)













26







VALOR





Hapag Lloyd/



(





*)







2013





8,827





32,400/



(





*)







May 2030



(12)













27







VALUE





Hapag Lloyd/



(





*)







2013





8,827





32,400/



(





*)







June 2030



(13)













28







VALIANT





Hapag Lloyd/



(





*)







2013





8,827





32,400/



(





*)







June 2030



(14)













29







VALENCE





Hapag Lloyd/



(





*)







2013





8,827





32,400/



(





*)







July 2030



(15)













30







VANTAGE





Hapag Lloyd/



(





*)







2013





8,827





32,400/



(





*)







September 2030



(16)













31







NAVARINO





MSC





2010





8,531







(*)







March 2029











32







KLEVEN





MSC/



(





*)







1996





8,044





41,500/



(





*)







April 2028



(17)













33







KOTKA





MSC/



(





*)







1996





8,044





41,500/



(





*)







September 2028



(18)













34







MAERSK KOWLOON





Maersk/MSC





2005





7,471





18,500/



(





*)







October 2028



(19)













35







KURE





MSC/



(





*)







1996





7,403





41,500/



(





*)







August 2028



(20)













36







METHONI





Maersk





2003





6,724





47,453





August 2026











37







PORTO CHELI





Maersk





2001





6,712





30,075





June 2026











38







TAMPA I





ZIM/



(





*)







2000





6,648





45,000/



(





*)







July 2025 / June 2028



(21)













39







ZIM VIETNAM





ZIM





2003





6,644





38,500





December 2028



(22)













40







ZIM AMERICA





ZIM





2003





6,644





38,500





December 2028



(23)













41







ARIES







(*)







2004





6,492





58,500





March 2026











42







ARGUS







(*)







2004





6,492





58,500





April 2026











43







PORTO KAGIO





Maersk





2002





5,908





28,822





June 2026











44







GLEN CANYON





ZIM/



(





*)







2006





5,642





62,500/



(





*)







June 2025/ April 2028



(24)













45







PORTO GERMENO





Maersk





2002





5,570





28,822





June 2026











46







LEONIDIO





Maersk





2014





4,957





18,018





October 2026











47







KYPARISSIA





Maersk





2014





4,957





18,118





October 2026











48







MEGALOPOLIS





Maersk





2013





4,957





14,043





July 2027



(25)













49







MARATHOPOLIS





Maersk





2013





4,957





14,044





July 2027



(26)













50







GIALOVA







(*)







2009





4,578







(*)







March 2026











51







DYROS





Maersk





2008





4,578





35,500





April 2027











52







NORFOLK







(*)



/



(*)







2009





4,259







(*)



/



(*)







March 2028



(27)













53







VULPECULA





ZIM





2010





4,258





Please refer to note 28





May 2028



(28)













54







VOLANS







(*)







2010





4,258







(*)







July 2027











55







VIRGO





Maersk





2009





4,258





35,500





April 2027











56







VELA





ZIM





2009





4,258





Please refer to note 29





April 2028



(29)













57







ANDROUSA







(*)







2010





4,256







(*)







March 2026











58







NEOKASTRO





CMA CGM





2011





4,178





39,000





February 2027











59







ULSAN





Maersk





2002





4,132





34,730





January 2026











60







POLAR BRASIL





Maersk





2018





3,800





21,000





March 2026



(30)













61







LAKONIA





COSCO





2004





2,586





23,500





February 2027











62







SCORPIUS





Hapag Lloyd





2007





2,572





16,500





February 2026











63







ETOILE







(*)



/



(*)







2005





2,556







(*)



/



(*)







July 2028



(





31





)













64







AREOPOLIS





COSCO





2000





2,474





23,500





March 2027











65







ARKADIA





Swire Shipping/



(





*)







2001





1,550





13,000/



(





*)







October 2026



(





32





)













66







MICHIGAN







(*)



/



(*)







2008





1,300







(*)



/



(*)







October 2027



(





33





)













67







TRADER







(*)



/



(*)







2008





1,300







(*)



/



(*)







October 2028



(





34





)













68







LUEBECK







(*)



/



(*)







2001





1,078







(*)



/



(*)







April 2028



(





35





)



























(1)









Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts.













(2)









Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire.













(3)











Cape Artemisio



is currently chartered to



Hapag Lloyd



at a daily rate of $36,650 until June 2025 (earliest redelivery) - September 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from



Hapag Lloyd



, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.













(4)











Zim Shanghai



is currently chartered to



ZIM



at a daily rate of $72,700 until July 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from



ZIM



, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.













(5)















Yantian I



is currently chartered to



ZIM



at a daily rate of $72,700 until June 27, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from



ZIM



, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.













(6)











Yantian



is currently chartered to



COSCO



at an undisclosed rate until May 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.













(7)











Cosco Hellas



is currently chartered to



COSCO



at an undisclosed rate until August 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.













(8)











Beijing



is currently chartered to



COSCO



at an undisclosed rate until July 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.













(9)











MSC Azov



is currently chartered to



MSC



at a daily rate of $35,300 until December 2026 (earliest redelivery) - January 2027 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until December 2029 (earliest redelivery) - February 2030 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.













(10)











MSC Athens



is currently chartered to



MSC



at a daily rate of $35,300 until January 2026 (earliest redelivery) - March 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until January 2029 (earliest redelivery) - March 2029 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.













(11)











MSC Athos



is currently chartered to



MSC



at a daily rate of $35,300 until February 2026 (earliest redelivery) - April 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until February 2029 (earliest redelivery) - April 2029 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.













(12)











Valor



is currently chartered to



Hapag Lloyd



at a daily rate of $32,400 until May 10, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from



Hapag Lloyd



, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.













(13)











Value



is currently chartered to



Hapag Lloyd



at a daily rate of $32,400 until June 19, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from



Hapag Lloyd



, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.













(14)











Valiant



is currently chartered to



Hapag Lloyd



at a daily rate of $32,400 until June 7, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from



Hapag Lloyd



, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.













(15)











Valence



is currently chartered to



Hapag Lloyd



at a daily rate of $32,400 until July 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from



Hapag Lloyd



, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.













(16)











Vantage



is currently chartered to



Hapag Lloyd



at a daily rate of $32,400 until September 8, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from



Hapag Lloyd



, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.













(17)











Kleven



is currently chartered to



MSC



at a daily rate of $41,500 until November 2026 (earliest redelivery) - January 2027 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until April 2028 (earliest redelivery) - June 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.













(18)











Kotka



is currently chartered to



MSC



at a daily rate of $41,500 until December 2026 (earliest redelivery) - February 2027 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until September 2028 (earliest redelivery) - November 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.













(19)











Maersk Kowloon



is currently chartered to



Maersk



at a daily rate of $18,500 until October 2025 (earliest redelivery) - January 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from



Maersk



, the vessel will commence a new charter with



MSC



for a period of 36 to 38 months at an undisclosed rate.













(20)











Kure



is currently chartered to



MSC



at a daily rate of $41,500 until July 2026 (earliest redelivery) - September 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until August 2028 (earliest redelivery) - October 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.













(21)











Tampa I



is currently chartered to



ZIM



at a daily rate of $45,000 until July 2025 (earliest redelivery) - August 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from



ZIM



, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.













(22)











ZIM Vietnam



is currently chartered at a daily rate of $53,000 until October 17, 2025. From such date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $38,500.













(23)











ZIM America



is currently chartered at a daily rate of $53,000 until October 3, 2025. From such date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $38,500.













(24)











Glen Canyon



is currently chartered to



ZIM



at a daily rate of $62,500 until June 2025 (earliest redelivery) - September 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from



ZIM



, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.













(25)











Megalopolis



, is currently chartered to



Maersk



at a daily rate of $14,043 until July 12, 2025. Following the aforementioned date, the new daily rate will be $14,500 for a period of 24 to 28 months.













(26)











Marathopolis



, is currently chartered to



Maersk



at a daily rate of $14,044 until July 30, 2025. Following the aforementioned date, the new daily rate will be $14,500 for a period of 24 to 28 months.













(27)











Norfolk



is currently chartered until May 19, 2025. Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until March 2028 (earliest redelivery) - May 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.













(28)











Vulpecula



is currently chartered to



ZIM



under a charterparty agreement which commenced in May 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate is $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.













(29)











Vela



is currently chartered to



ZIM



under a charterparty agreement which commenced in April 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate is $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.













(30)









Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for two additional one-year periods at the same daily rate of $21,000.













(31)











Etoile



is currently chartered until June 2026 (earliest redelivery) - September 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until July 2028 (earliest redelivery) - August 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.













(32)











Arkadia



is currently chartered at a daily rate of $13,000 until June 7, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from



Swire Shipping



, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until October 2026 (earliest redelivery) - December 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.













(33)











Michigan



is currently chartered until October 2025 (earliest redelivery) - December 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until October 2027 (earliest redelivery) - December 2027 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.













(34)











Trader



is currently chartered until October 2026 (earliest redelivery) - December 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until October 2028 (earliest redelivery) - December 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.













(35)











Luebeck



is currently chartered until April 2026 (earliest redelivery) - June 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until April 2028 (earliest redelivery) - June 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.

































(i)









Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.

































(*)









Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.





























Dry Bulk Vessel Fleet List









The table below provides information, about our owned fleet of dry bulk vessels as of May 5, 2025. Each vessel was owned as of the aforementioned date by one of our subsidiaries. Following the Spin-off, the vessels are owned by CMDB.















Vessel Name









Year Built









Capacity (DWT)













1







FRONTIER





2012





181,415











2







MIRACLE





2011





180,643











3







PROSPER





2012





179,895











4







DORADO





2011





179,842











5







MAGNES





2011





179,546











6







ENNA





2011





175,975











7







AEOLIAN





2012





83,478











8







GRENETA





2010





82,166











9







HYDRUS





2011





81,601











10







PHOENIX





2012





81,569











11







BUILDER





2012





81,541











12







FARMER





2012





81,541











13







SAUVAN





2010





79,700











14







MERCHIA





2015





63,585











15







DAWN





2018





63,561











16







SEABIRD





2016





63,553











17







ORION





2015





63,473











18







DAMON





2012





63,301











19







ARYA





2013





61,424











20







ALWINE



(





i





)







2014





61,090











21







AUGUST



(





i





)







2015





61,090











22







ATHENA





2012





58,018











23







ERACLE





2012





58,018











24







PYTHIAS





2010





58,018











25







NORMA





2010





58,018











26







CURACAO





2011





57,937











27







URUGUAY





2011





57,937











28







SERENA





2010





57,266











29







LIBRA





2010





56,701











30







CLARA





2008





56,557











31







BERMONDI





2009





55,469











32







VERITY





2012





37,163











33







PARITY





2012





37,152











34







ACUITY





2011





37,152











35







EQUITY





2013





37,071











36







BERNIS





2011





35,995











37







RESOURCE



(





i





) (





i





i)







2010





31,775













(i) Denotes vessel free of debt.





(ii) Denotes vessel we have agreed to sell.



















Consolidated Statements of Income





























Three-months ended March 31,















(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)















2024

















2025

























































(Unaudited)

















REVENUES:































Voyage revenue





$





470,172









$





384,852

















Voyage revenue – related parties









-













55,689



















Total voyage revenue













470,172

















440,541



















Income from investments in leaseback vessels









5,258













5,685



















Total revenues









$









475,430













$









446,226

















































EXPENSES:































Voyage expenses









(95,357





)









(88,317





)













Charter-in hire expenses









(144,349





)









(111,518





)













Voyage expenses – related parties









(3,634





)









(5,337





)













Vessels’ operating expenses









(59,657





)









(58,003





)













General and administrative expenses









(5,193





)









(7,330





)













Management and agency fees – related parties









(14,647





)









(13,996





)













General and administrative expenses – non-cash component









(1,698





)









(1,472





)













Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs









(5,612





)









(6,291





)













Depreciation









(40,501





)









(41,692





)













Gain on sale of vessels, net









993













-

















Loss on vessel held for sale









-













(4,669





)













Vessel’s impairment loss









-













(179





)













Foreign exchange gains / (losses)









(2,378





)









248



















Operating income









$









103,397













$









107,670

















































OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):































Interest income





$





8,313









$





6,481

















Interest and finance costs









(32,950





)









(28,432





)













Income from equity method investments









40













-

















Other









534













63

















Gain on derivative instruments, net









23,338













15,061



















Total other expenses, net









$









(725









)









$









(6,827









)

















Net Income









$









102,672













$









100,843



















Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock









(7,681





)









(5,114





)













Net Gain attributable to the non-controlling interest









(811





)









(715





)















Net Income available to common stockholders









$









94,180













$









95,014











































































Earnings per common share, basic and diluted





$





0.79









$





0.79

















Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted









118,628,891













119,960,329































COSTAMARE INC.









Consolidated Balance Sheets



















(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)











As of December 31, 2024













As of March 31, 2025















ASSETS













(Audited)









(Unaudited)











CURRENT ASSETS:



























Cash and cash equivalents





$





704,633









$





767,830













Restricted cash









18,145













46,335













Margin deposits









45,221













35,873













Short-term investments









18,499













18,696













Investment in leaseback vessels, current









30,561













30,586













Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), current









12,748













1,690













Accounts receivable









45,509













39,005













Inventories









57,656













56,060













Due from related parties









7,014













7,858













Fair value of derivatives









10,607













9,966













Insurance claims receivable









10,881













11,481













Vessels held for sale









-













10,780













Time-charter assumed









195













189













Accrued charter revenue









11,929













11,742













Prepayments and other









66,618













74,345















Total current assets









$









1,040,216













$









1,122,436

















FIXED ASSETS, NET:



























Vessels, net





$





3,387,012









$





3,336,837















Total fixed assets, net









$









3,387,012













$









3,336,837

















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



























Investment in leaseback vessels, non-current





$





222,088









$





214,747













Deferred charges, net









71,807













70,163













Finance leases, right-of-use assets (Vessels)









37,818













37,474













Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), non-current









6,734













7,187













Operating leases, right-of-use assets









297,975













259,577













Accounts receivable, non-current









3,560













3,560













Due from related parties, non-current









2,175













2,175













Restricted cash









55,158













53,891













Fair value of derivatives, non-current









21,382













15,857













Accrued charter revenue, non-current









2,688













3,875













Time-charter assumed, non-current









74













31















Total assets









$









5,148,687













$









5,127,810



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY































CURRENT LIABILITIES:



























Current portion of long-term debt





$





317,865









$





335,056













Finance lease liability









23,877













23,195













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









205,172













191,906













Accounts payable









49,425













42,653













Due to related parties









6,833













8,990













Accrued liabilities









31,885













31,947













Unearned revenue









47,813













44,926













Fair value of derivatives









34,221













14,781













Other current liabilities









28,469













31,417















Total current liabilities









$









745,560













$









724,871

















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



























Long-term debt, net of current portion





$





1,716,204









$





1,666,517













Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion









87,424













61,332













Fair value of derivatives, net of current portion









5,174













147













Unearned revenue, net of current portion









14,620













13,047













Other non-current liabilities









11,099













17,405















Total non-current liabilities









$









1,834,521













$









1,758,448

















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











-













-















Temporary equity – Redeemable non-controlling interest in subsidiary









$









(2,453









)









$









(2,428









)













STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:



























Preferred stock





$





-









$





-













Common stock









13













13













Treasury stock









(120,095





)









(120,095





)









Additional paid-in capital









1,336,646













1,338,198













Retained earnings









1,279,605













1,360,708













Accumulated other comprehensive income









17,345













10,995















Total Costamare Inc. stockholders’ equity









$









2,513,514













$









2,589,819















Non-controlling interest









57,545













57,100















Total stockholders’ equity













2,571,059

















2,646,919

















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$









5,148,687













$









5,127,810













