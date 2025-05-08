Costamare Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Completes Spin-Off of Dry Bulk Business

Costamare Inc. reports $95 million net income for Q1 2025, completing a dry bulk business spin-off and maintaining strong liquidity.
Costamare Inc. reported significant financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with a net income of $95 million available to common stockholders, equating to $0.79 per share, and adjusted net income of $73.3 million, or $0.61 per share. The company also announced the successful spin-off of its dry bulk business into a separate entity, Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited, where shareholders received shares in the new company. As of May 5, 2025, Costamare’s containership fleet was fully employed for 2025, with fixed revenues amounting to approximately $2.3 billion for a duration of 3.3 years. In other developments, the company completed the sale of a dry bulk vessel and reported refinancing efforts that have improved its liquidity to over $1 billion. Additionally, Costamare declared dividends for common and preferred stocks, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The management expects to maintain a strong operational footing despite market challenges, with solid performance indicators across both its containership and newly independent dry bulk operations.
Potential Positives
- Costamare reported a net income available to common stockholders of $95.0 million for Q1 2025, maintaining a stable earnings per share of $0.79, indicating consistent profitability.
- The completion of the spin-off of Costamare's dry bulk business allows both companies to pursue distinct strategic initiatives, potentially enhancing operational focus and shareholder value.
- Costamare's containership fleet is fully employed for 2025, with 100% fixed, resulting in contracted revenues of approximately $2.3 billion and providing strong revenue visibility.
- The company's liquidity position remains robust at $1,022.6 million, which supports financial flexibility for future opportunities and strategic initiatives.
Potential Negatives
- Decrease in total voyage revenue by 6.3% year-over-year, indicating potential weakening demand for shipping services.
- Recorded a loss on vessel held for sale amounting to $4.7 million and an impairment loss of $0.2 million for the quarter, suggesting challenges in asset valuations and profitability.
- Increased general and administrative expenses of 40.4% year-over-year, which could indicate rising operational inefficiencies or costs.
FAQ
What were Costamare's Q1 2025 net income figures?
Costamare reported a net income of $95.0 million, or $0.79 per share, for Q1 2025.
When was the spin-off of Costamare's dry bulk business completed?
The spin-off of Costamare's dry bulk business was completed on May 6, 2025.
How has Costamare's liquidity changed in Q1 2025?
Costamare's liquidity stood at approximately $1,022.6 million as of March 31, 2025.
What is the employment rate of Costamare's containership fleet for 2025?
Costamare's containership fleet is fully employed at 100% for 2025.
What was the dividend declared by Costamare in April 2025?
Costamare declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on common stock, paid on May 6, 2025.
MONACO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”).
I.
PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY
Q1 2025 Net Income available to common stockholders of $95.0 million ($0.79 per share).
Q1 2025 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders
1
of $73.3 million ($0.61 per share).
Q1 2025 liquidity of $1,022.6 million
2
.
II.
COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF OF COSTAMARE’S DRY BULK BUSINESS
As announced on May 7, 2025, the spin-off of Costamare's dry bulk business into a standalone public company (the “Spin-Off”) was completed on May 6, 2025, by way of a pro rata distribution of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited (“CMDB” or “Costamare Bulkers”) shares to Costamare shareholders. In the distribution, each Costamare shareholder received one common share of CMDB for every five Costamare common shares they held as of the close of business on April 29, 2025, the record date of the distribution. For additional information relating to the Spin-off, please see CMDB’s Registration Statement on Form 20-F (File No. 001-42581) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available at
www.sec.gov
.
III.
OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE
3
- FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET FOR 2025
100% and 73% of the containership fleet
4
fixed for 2025 and 2026, respectively.
Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $2.3 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 3.3 years
5
.
As of May 5, 2025, entered into more than 25 chartering agreements for the owned dry bulk fleet since Q4 2024 earnings release. The owned dry bulk fleet was included in the Spin-Off.
____________________
1
Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.
2
Including margin deposits relating mainly to our forward freight agreements (“FFAs”) and bunker swaps of $35.9 million, short term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills amounting to $18.7 million and $100.0 million from one hunting license facility subject to final documentation as of March 31, 2025 (the Company signed the hunting license facility in April 2025, following which this facility was transferred to CMDB in connection with the Spin-Off).
3
Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.
4
Calculated on a TEU basis.
5
As of May 7, 2025.
IV.
SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY
Vessel Disposals
Conclusion of the sale of the 2008-built, 76,619 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,
Rose
, in April 2025, generating net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $4.1 million.
Agreement for the sale of the 2010-built, 31,775 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,
Resource
(expected conclusion of the sale within Q2 2025). Estimated net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $3.3 million.
V.
NEW DEBT FINANCING - PREPAYMENT OF DRY BULK VESSELS LOANS
Refinanced the existing indebtedness of
Polar Brasil
(originally maturing in 2025) through a $23.5 million loan facility agreement with a European financial institution. The new facility has a maturity of 5 years and there is no increase in leverage.
Costamare has no significant debt maturities until 2027.
Transactions that occurred after the end of Q1 2025 and that are relevant to CMDB, the spun-off entity:
In April 2025, Costamare prepaid $150.2 million of its dry bulk vessels bank debt.
Conclusion of a $100 million hunting license agreement with a European financial institution for the financing of dry bulk vessels. In connection with the Spin-off, Costamare has been released as guarantor under this agreement.
VI.
DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM
As of May 5, 2025:
Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) had fixed a fleet of 48
6
dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of:
36 Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels.
12 Kamsarmax vessels.
Majority of the fixed fleet was on index linked charter-in agreements, consisting of:
31 charters for Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels that are index linked.
7 charters for Kamsarmax vessels that are index linked.
Average remaining tenor for the Newcastlemax/ Capesize and Kamsarmax chartered-in fleet of 12 and 9 months, respectively.
The CBI trading platform was included in the Spin-Off.
VII.
LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM
Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”).
Company’s current investment in NML of $123.3 million.
Growing leasing platform, currently funding or committed to funding 41 shipping assets as of the date of this press release, representing a total investment of approximately $530.6 million, on the back of what we believe is a healthy pipeline.
____________________
6
Four Capesize vessels have been chartered in from our owned fleet.
VIII.
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
On April 2, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which was paid on May 6, 2025, to holders of record of common stock as of April 17, 2025.
On April 2, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock and $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock, which were all paid on April 15, 2025 to holders of record as of April 14, 2025.
Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:
“During the first quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of about $95 million.
As announced on May 7, we successfully completed the spin-off of Costamare Bulkers, which encompasses the 37 owned dry bulk vessels as well as the CBI operating platform. Costamare Inc. remains the sole shareholder of the 68 containerships as well as the controlling shareholder of Neptune Maritime Leasing.
The business separation unlocks hidden value and better positions the two separate listed companies to pursue distinct operating and strategic initiatives in the containership and the dry bulk sectors.
Regarding the containership market, while geopolitical challenges and economic uncertainties impact global trade, demand for containership vessels has up to now maintained momentum. The commercially idle fleet remains below 1%, indicating a fully employed market.
Regarding the proposed USTR fees, fleet redeployments and network reorganizations may initially result in inefficiencies boosting tonnage demand.
Our containership fleet employment stands at 100% and 73% for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Total contracted revenues amount to $2.3 billion with a remaining time charter duration of 3.3 years.
On the dry bulk sector, both Capesize and Panamax markets experienced a challenging start of the year. The cape market rebounded strongly in March, supported by improved Australia and Brazil iron ore shipments and tighter vessel availability. The panamax activity picked up, as expected, post-Chinese New Year supported by recovering grain flows.
Finally, with regards to Neptune Maritime Leasing, the growing leasing platform, total investments and commitments are exceeding $530 million with a healthy pipeline.”
Financial Summary
Three-month period ended March 31,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
2024
2025
Voyage revenue
$
470,172
$
384,852
Voyage revenue – related parties
-
$
55,689
Total voyage revenue
$
470,172
$
440,541
Accrued charter revenue (1)
$
761
$
(2,596
)
Amortization of time-charter assumed
$
38
$
(16
)
Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2)
$
470,971
$
437,929
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
$
5,258
$
5,685
Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3)
$
75,243
$
73,330
Weighted Average number of shares
118,628,891
119,960,329
Adjusted Earnings per Share (3)
$
0.63
$
0.61
Net Income
$
102,672
$
100,843
Net Income available to common stockholders
$
94,180
$
95,014
Weighted Average number of shares
118,628,891
119,960,329
Earnings per share
$
0.79
$
0.79
(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.
(2) Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates. However, Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements of our fleet are described in the notes to the “Fleet List” tables below.
(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.
Exhibit I
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share
Three-month period ended March 31,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
2024
2025
Net Income
$
102,672
$
100,843
Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock
(7,681
)
(5,114
)
Non-Controlling Interest
(811
)
(715
)
Net Income available to common stockholders
94,180
95,014
Accrued charter revenue
761
(2,596
)
Deferred charter-in expenses
-
(357
)
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component
1,698
1,472
Amortization of time-charter assumed
38
(16
)
Realized (gain) /loss on Euro/USD forward contracts (1)
(439
)
218
Vessel’s impairment loss
-
179
Gain on sale of vessels, net
(993
)
-
Loss on vessel held for sale
-
4,669
Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs
182
70
Gain on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain) / loss on derivative instruments (1)
(22,057
)
(25,323
)
Other non-cash items
1,873
-
Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders
$
75,243
$
73,330
Adjusted Earnings per Share
$
0.63
$
0.61
Weighted average number of shares
118,628,891
119,960,329
Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, deferred charter-in expense, amortization of time-charter assumed, vessel’s impairment loss, loss on vessels held for sale, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, gain on sale of vessels, net , non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, gain on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments and other non-cash items. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.
Results of Operations
Three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024
During the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, we had an average of 106.0 and 107.9 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, through our dry bulk operating platform Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) we chartered-in an average of 55.1 and 57.0 third party dry bulk vessels, respectively. As of May 5, 2025, CBI charters in 48 dry bulk vessels on period charters, out of which four dry bulk vessels had been chartered-in from our owned fleet.
During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, we did not sell or purchase any vessels. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, we sold the dry-bulk vessels
Manzanillo
,
Progress
,
Konstantinos
,
Merida
,
Alliance
and
Pegasus
with an aggregate DWT capacity of 246,151 and took delivery of the dry-bulk vessel
Miracle
with a DWT of 180,643.
As of March 31, 2025, we have invested in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”) the amount of $123.3 million.
In the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, our fleet ownership days totaled 9,540 and 9,820 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.
Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
Three-month period ended
March 31,
Change
Percentage
Change
2024
2025
Voyage revenue
$
470.2
$
384.9
$
(85.3
)
(18.1
%)
Voyage revenue – related parties
-
55.7
55.7
n.m.
Total voyage revenue
$
470.2
$
440.6
(29.6
)
(6.3
%)
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
5.3
5.7
0.4
7.5
%
Voyage expenses
(95.4
)
(88.3
)
(7.1
)
(7.4
%)
Charter-in hire expenses
(144.3
)
(111.5
)
(32.8
)
(22.7
%)
Voyage expenses – related parties
(3.6
)
(5.3
)
1.7
47.2
%
Vessels’ operating expenses
(59.7
)
(58.0
)
(1.7
)
(2.8
%)
General and administrative expenses
(5.2
)
(7.3
)
2.1
40.4
%
Management and agency fees – related parties
(14.6
)
(14.0
)
(0.6
)
(4.1
%)
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component
(1.7
)
(1.5
)
(0.2
)
(11.8
%)
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs
(5.6
)
(6.3
)
0.7
12.5
%
Depreciation
(40.5
)
(41.7
)
1.2
3.0
%
Gain on sale of vessels, net
1.0
-
(1.0
)
n.m.
Loss on vessel held for sale
-
(4.7
)
4.7
n.m.
Vessel’s impairment loss
-
(0.2
)
0.2
n.m.
Foreign exchange gains / (losses)
(2.4
)
0.2
2.6
n.m.
Interest income
8.3
6.4
(1.9
)
(22.9
%)
Interest and finance costs
(33.0
)
(28.4
)
(4.6
)
(13.9
%)
Other
0.6
0.1
(0.5
)
(83.3
%)
Gain on derivative instruments, net
23.3
15.0
(8.3
)
(35.6
%)
Net Income
$
102.7
$
100.8
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
Three Month Period Ended
March 31,
Change
Percentage
Change
2024
2025
Total voyage revenue
$
470.2
$
440.6
$
(29.6
)
(6.3
%)
Accrued charter revenue
0.8
(2.6
)
(3.4
)
n.m.
Amortization of time-charter assumed
-
-
-
n.m.
Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis
(1)
$
471.0
$
438.0
$
(33.0
)
(7.0
%)
Vessels’ operational data
Three-month period ended
March 31,
Percentage
Change
2024
2025
Change
Average number of vessels
107.9
106.0
(1.9
)
(1.8
%)
Ownership days
9,820
9,540
(280
)
(2.9
%)
Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey
2
6
4
(1)
Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.
Total Voyage Revenue
Total voyage revenue decreased by 6.3%, or $29.6 million, to $440.6 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, from $470.2 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributable to (i) decreased revenue earned by CBI during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, (ii) decreased charter rates in certain of our dry bulk and container vessels during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and (iii) revenue not earned by ten dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2024; partly offset by revenue earned by six dry bulk vessels acquired during the year ended December 31, 2024.
Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) decreased by 7.0%, or $33.0 million, to $438.0 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, from $471.0 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was a negative amount of $2.6 million and a positive amount of $0.8 million, respectively.
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $5.7 million and $5.3 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels increased, period over period, due to the increased volume of NML’s operations during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses were $88.3 million and $95.4 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.
Charter-in Hire Expenses
Charter-in hire expenses were $111.5 million and $144.3 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.
Voyage Expenses – related parties
Voyage expenses – related parties were $5.3 million and $3.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider, (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.4 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively and (iii) address commission on certain charter-out agreements payable to a related agent (since the second quarter of 2024). This commission is subsequently paid in full on a back-to-back basis by the related agent to its respective third-party clients with no benefit for the related agent.
Vessels’ Operating Expenses
Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $58.0 million and $59.7 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,080 and $6,075 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses were $7.3 million and $5.2 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.
Management and Agency Fees – related parties
Management fees charged by our related party managers were $10.5 million and $11.3 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $2.1 million and $3.5 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Furthermore, during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, agency fees of $3.5 million and $3.3 million, in aggregate, were charged by four related agents in connection with the operations of CBI.
General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $1.5 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 31, 2025. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $1.7 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 29, 2024.
Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $6.3 million and $5.6 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, three vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and three vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, one vessel underwent and completed her dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $41.7 million and $40.5 million, respectively.
Gain on Sale of Vessels, net
During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, none of our vessels were sold
.
During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, we recorded a net gain of $1.0 million from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels
Manzanillo
,
Progress
and
Konstantinos
, each of which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of December 31, 2023, and from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels
Merida
,
Alliance
and
Pegasus
.
Loss on Vessel Held for Sale
During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, the dry-bulk vessel
Rose
was classified as a vessel held for sale and we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $4.7 million, which resulted from its estimated fair value measurement less costs to sell. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, we did not record any loss on vessel held for sale.
Vessel’s Impairment loss
During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to one of our dry bulk vessels in the amount of $0.2 million. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, no impairment loss was recorded.
Interest Income
Interest income amounted to $6.4 million and $8.3 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Interest and Finance Costs
Interest and finance costs were $28.4 million and $33.0 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to a lower average loan balance during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.
Gain on Derivative Instruments, net
As of March 31, 2025, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.
As of March 31, 2025, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $10.9 million. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, the change in the fair value (fair value as of March 31, 2025 compared to fair value as of December 31, 2024) of the derivative instruments that qualify for hedge accounting resulted in a net loss of $6.4 million, which has been included in OCI. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 the change in the fair value (fair value as of March 31, 2025 compared to the fair value as of December 31, 2024) of the derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, including the realized components of such derivative instruments during the quarter, resulted in a net gain of $15.0 million, which has been included in Gain on Derivative Instruments, net.
Cash Flows
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
Condensed cash flows
Three-month period ended March 31,
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)
2024
2025
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
138.0
$
143.1
Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities
$
34.6
$
1.5
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
$
(28.0
)
$
(54.4
)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, increased by $5.1 million to $143.1 million, from $138.0 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The increase is mainly attributable to the (i) favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), (ii) decrease in interest payments (including interest rate derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, and (iii) increased cash from operations during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024; partly offset by the increased dry-docking and special survey costs during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.
Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities
Net cash provided by investing activities was $1.5 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of receipts from the investments into which NML entered; partly offset by payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels.
Net cash provided by investing activities was $34.6 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels
Manzanillo
,
Progress
,
Konstantinos
,
Merida
,
Alliance
and
Pegasus
; partly off-set by (i) settlement payment for the delivery of the secondhand dry bulk vessel
Miracle
, (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (iii) payments for net investments into which NML entered.
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
Net cash used in financing activities was $54.4 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) $34.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $55.1 million we received from three debt financing agreements), (ii) $13.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”) and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) for the period from October 15, 2024 to January 14, 2025.
Net cash used in financing activities was $28.0 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) $9.7 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $111.5 million we received from eight debt financing agreements), (ii) $9.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024.
Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels
Cash and cash equivalents
As of March 31, 2025, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $868.0 million, $18.7 million invested in short-dated US Treasury Bills (short-term investments) and $35.9 million margin deposits in relation mainly to our FFAs and bunker swaps. Furthermore, our liquidity stands at approximately $1,022.6 million accounting for a $100.0 million of a hunting license facility
7
.
Debt-free vessels
As of May 7, 2025, the following vessels were free of debt.
Unencumbered Vessels
8
(Refer to Fleet list for full details)
Vessel Name
Year
Built
TEU
Capacity
Containerships
KURE
1996
7,403
MAERSK KOWLOON
2005
7,471
ETOILE
2005
2,556
MICHIGAN
2008
1,300
ARKADIA
2001
1,550
Conference Call details:
On May 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EST, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US and the UK). Please quote “Costamare”. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 15, 2025. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 2047557.
Live webcast:
There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
About Costamare Inc.
Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 51 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU. The Company participates in a lease financing business. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C” and “CMRE PR D”, respectively.
____________________
7
This hunting license facility was subject to final documentation as of March 31, 2025. The Company signed the hunting license facility in April 2025, following which this facility was transferred to CMDB in connection with the Spin-Off.
8
Unencumbered dry bulk vessels are not included due to the Spin-off.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.
Company Contacts:
Gregory Zikos – Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Tsakalidis – Business Development
Costamare Inc., Monaco
Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40
Email: ir@costamare.com
Containership Fleet List
The table below provides additional information, as of May 7, 2025, about our fleet of containerships, and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.
Vessel Name
Charterer
Year Built
Capacity (TEU)
Current Daily Charter Rate
(
1)
(U.S. dollars)
Expiration of Charter
(
2)
1
TRITON
Evergreen
2016
14,424
(*)
March 2026
2
TITAN
(
i
)
Evergreen
2016
14,424
(*)
April 2026
3
TALOS
(
i
)
Evergreen
2016
14,424
(*)
July 2026
4
TAURUS
(
i
)
Evergreen
2016
14,424
(*)
August 2026
5
THESEUS
(
i
)
Evergreen
2016
14,424
(*)
August 2026
6
YM TRIUMPH
(
i
)
Yang Ming
2020
12,690
(*)
May 2030
7
YM TRUTH
(
i
)
Yang Ming
2020
12,690
(*)
May 2030
8
YM TOTALITY
(
i
)
Yang Ming
2020
12,690
(*)
July 2030
9
YM TARGET
(
i
)
Yang Ming
2021
12,690
(*)
November 2030
10
YM TIPTOP
(
i
)
Yang Ming
2021
12,690
(*)
March 2031
11
CAPE AKRITAS
MSC
2016
11,010
33,000
August 2031
12
CAPE TAINARO
MSC
2017
11,010
33,000
April 2031
13
CAPE KORTIA
MSC
2017
11,010
33,000
August 2031
14
CAPE SOUNIO
MSC
2017
11,010
33,000
April 2031
15
CAPE ARTEMISIO
Hapag Lloyd/
(
*)
2017
11,010
36,650/
(
*)
June 2030
(3)
16
ZIM SHANGHAI
ZIM/
(
*)
2006
9,469
72,700/
(
*)
May 2028
(4)
17
YANTIAN I
ZIM/
(
*)
2006
9,469
72,700/
(
*)
April 2028
(5)
18
YANTIAN
COSCO/
(
*)
2006
9,469
(*)
/
(*)
May 2028
(6)
19
COSCO HELLAS
COSCO/
(
*)
2006
9,469
(*)
/
(*)
August 2028
(7)
20
BEIJING
COSCO/
(
*)
2006
9,469
(*)
/
(*)
July 2028
(8)
21
MSC AZOV
MSC/
(
*)
2014
9,403
35,300/
(
*)
December 2029
(9)
22
MSC AMALFI
MSC
2014
9,403
35,300
March 2027
23
MSC AJACCIO
MSC
2014
9,403
35,300
February 2027
24
MSC ATHENS
MSC/
(
*)
2013
8,827
35,300/
(
*)
January 2029
(10)
25
MSC ATHOS
MSC/
(
*)
2013
8,827
35,300/
(
*)
February 2029
(11)
26
VALOR
Hapag Lloyd/
(
*)
2013
8,827
32,400/
(
*)
May 2030
(12)
27
VALUE
Hapag Lloyd/
(
*)
2013
8,827
32,400/
(
*)
June 2030
(13)
28
VALIANT
Hapag Lloyd/
(
*)
2013
8,827
32,400/
(
*)
June 2030
(14)
29
VALENCE
Hapag Lloyd/
(
*)
2013
8,827
32,400/
(
*)
July 2030
(15)
30
VANTAGE
Hapag Lloyd/
(
*)
2013
8,827
32,400/
(
*)
September 2030
(16)
31
NAVARINO
MSC
2010
8,531
(*)
March 2029
32
KLEVEN
MSC/
(
*)
1996
8,044
41,500/
(
*)
April 2028
(17)
33
KOTKA
MSC/
(
*)
1996
8,044
41,500/
(
*)
September 2028
(18)
34
MAERSK KOWLOON
Maersk/MSC
2005
7,471
18,500/
(
*)
October 2028
(19)
35
KURE
MSC/
(
*)
1996
7,403
41,500/
(
*)
August 2028
(20)
36
METHONI
Maersk
2003
6,724
47,453
August 2026
37
PORTO CHELI
Maersk
2001
6,712
30,075
June 2026
38
TAMPA I
ZIM/
(
*)
2000
6,648
45,000/
(
*)
July 2025 / June 2028
(21)
39
ZIM VIETNAM
ZIM
2003
6,644
38,500
December 2028
(22)
40
ZIM AMERICA
ZIM
2003
6,644
38,500
December 2028
(23)
41
ARIES
(*)
2004
6,492
58,500
March 2026
42
ARGUS
(*)
2004
6,492
58,500
April 2026
43
PORTO KAGIO
Maersk
2002
5,908
28,822
June 2026
44
GLEN CANYON
ZIM/
(
*)
2006
5,642
62,500/
(
*)
June 2025/ April 2028
(24)
45
PORTO GERMENO
Maersk
2002
5,570
28,822
June 2026
46
LEONIDIO
Maersk
2014
4,957
18,018
October 2026
47
KYPARISSIA
Maersk
2014
4,957
18,118
October 2026
48
MEGALOPOLIS
Maersk
2013
4,957
14,043
July 2027
(25)
49
MARATHOPOLIS
Maersk
2013
4,957
14,044
July 2027
(26)
50
GIALOVA
(*)
2009
4,578
(*)
March 2026
51
DYROS
Maersk
2008
4,578
35,500
April 2027
52
NORFOLK
(*)
/
(*)
2009
4,259
(*)
/
(*)
March 2028
(27)
53
VULPECULA
ZIM
2010
4,258
Please refer to note 28
May 2028
(28)
54
VOLANS
(*)
2010
4,258
(*)
July 2027
55
VIRGO
Maersk
2009
4,258
35,500
April 2027
56
VELA
ZIM
2009
4,258
Please refer to note 29
April 2028
(29)
57
ANDROUSA
(*)
2010
4,256
(*)
March 2026
58
NEOKASTRO
CMA CGM
2011
4,178
39,000
February 2027
59
ULSAN
Maersk
2002
4,132
34,730
January 2026
60
POLAR BRASIL
Maersk
2018
3,800
21,000
March 2026
(30)
61
LAKONIA
COSCO
2004
2,586
23,500
February 2027
62
SCORPIUS
Hapag Lloyd
2007
2,572
16,500
February 2026
63
ETOILE
(*)
/
(*)
2005
2,556
(*)
/
(*)
July 2028
(
31
)
64
AREOPOLIS
COSCO
2000
2,474
23,500
March 2027
65
ARKADIA
Swire Shipping/
(
*)
2001
1,550
13,000/
(
*)
October 2026
(
32
)
66
MICHIGAN
(*)
/
(*)
2008
1,300
(*)
/
(*)
October 2027
(
33
)
67
TRADER
(*)
/
(*)
2008
1,300
(*)
/
(*)
October 2028
(
34
)
68
LUEBECK
(*)
/
(*)
2001
1,078
(*)
/
(*)
April 2028
(
35
)
(1)
Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts.
(2)
Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire.
(3)
Cape Artemisio
is currently chartered to
Hapag Lloyd
at a daily rate of $36,650 until June 2025 (earliest redelivery) - September 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Hapag Lloyd
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(4)
Zim Shanghai
is currently chartered to
ZIM
at a daily rate of $72,700 until July 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
ZIM
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.
(5)
Yantian I
is currently chartered to
ZIM
at a daily rate of $72,700 until June 27, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
ZIM
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.
(6)
Yantian
is currently chartered to
COSCO
at an undisclosed rate until May 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.
(7)
Cosco Hellas
is currently chartered to
COSCO
at an undisclosed rate until August 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.
(8)
Beijing
is currently chartered to
COSCO
at an undisclosed rate until July 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.
(9)
MSC Azov
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $35,300 until December 2026 (earliest redelivery) - January 2027 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until December 2029 (earliest redelivery) - February 2030 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(10)
MSC Athens
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $35,300 until January 2026 (earliest redelivery) - March 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until January 2029 (earliest redelivery) - March 2029 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(11)
MSC Athos
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $35,300 until February 2026 (earliest redelivery) - April 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until February 2029 (earliest redelivery) - April 2029 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(12)
Valor
is currently chartered to
Hapag Lloyd
at a daily rate of $32,400 until May 10, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Hapag Lloyd
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(13)
Value
is currently chartered to
Hapag Lloyd
at a daily rate of $32,400 until June 19, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Hapag Lloyd
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(14)
Valiant
is currently chartered to
Hapag Lloyd
at a daily rate of $32,400 until June 7, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Hapag Lloyd
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(15)
Valence
is currently chartered to
Hapag Lloyd
at a daily rate of $32,400 until July 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Hapag Lloyd
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(16)
Vantage
is currently chartered to
Hapag Lloyd
at a daily rate of $32,400 until September 8, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Hapag Lloyd
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(17)
Kleven
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $41,500 until November 2026 (earliest redelivery) - January 2027 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until April 2028 (earliest redelivery) - June 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(18)
Kotka
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $41,500 until December 2026 (earliest redelivery) - February 2027 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until September 2028 (earliest redelivery) - November 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(19)
Maersk Kowloon
is currently chartered to
Maersk
at a daily rate of $18,500 until October 2025 (earliest redelivery) - January 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Maersk
, the vessel will commence a new charter with
MSC
for a period of 36 to 38 months at an undisclosed rate.
(20)
Kure
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $41,500 until July 2026 (earliest redelivery) - September 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until August 2028 (earliest redelivery) - October 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(21)
Tampa I
is currently chartered to
ZIM
at a daily rate of $45,000 until July 2025 (earliest redelivery) - August 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from
ZIM
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.
(22)
ZIM Vietnam
is currently chartered at a daily rate of $53,000 until October 17, 2025. From such date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $38,500.
(23)
ZIM America
is currently chartered at a daily rate of $53,000 until October 3, 2025. From such date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $38,500.
(24)
Glen Canyon
is currently chartered to
ZIM
at a daily rate of $62,500 until June 2025 (earliest redelivery) - September 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from
ZIM
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.
(25)
Megalopolis
, is currently chartered to
Maersk
at a daily rate of $14,043 until July 12, 2025. Following the aforementioned date, the new daily rate will be $14,500 for a period of 24 to 28 months.
(26)
Marathopolis
, is currently chartered to
Maersk
at a daily rate of $14,044 until July 30, 2025. Following the aforementioned date, the new daily rate will be $14,500 for a period of 24 to 28 months.
(27)
Norfolk
is currently chartered until May 19, 2025. Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until March 2028 (earliest redelivery) - May 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(28)
Vulpecula
is currently chartered to
ZIM
under a charterparty agreement which commenced in May 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate is $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.
(29)
Vela
is currently chartered to
ZIM
under a charterparty agreement which commenced in April 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate is $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.
(30)
Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for two additional one-year periods at the same daily rate of $21,000.
(31)
Etoile
is currently chartered until June 2026 (earliest redelivery) - September 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until July 2028 (earliest redelivery) - August 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(32)
Arkadia
is currently chartered at a daily rate of $13,000 until June 7, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Swire Shipping
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until October 2026 (earliest redelivery) - December 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(33)
Michigan
is currently chartered until October 2025 (earliest redelivery) - December 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until October 2027 (earliest redelivery) - December 2027 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(34)
Trader
is currently chartered until October 2026 (earliest redelivery) - December 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until October 2028 (earliest redelivery) - December 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(35)
Luebeck
is currently chartered until April 2026 (earliest redelivery) - June 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until April 2028 (earliest redelivery) - June 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(i)
Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.
(*)
Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.
Dry Bulk Vessel Fleet List
The table below provides information, about our owned fleet of dry bulk vessels as of May 5, 2025. Each vessel was owned as of the aforementioned date by one of our subsidiaries. Following the Spin-off, the vessels are owned by CMDB.
Vessel Name
Year Built
Capacity (DWT)
1
FRONTIER
2012
181,415
2
MIRACLE
2011
180,643
3
PROSPER
2012
179,895
4
DORADO
2011
179,842
5
MAGNES
2011
179,546
6
ENNA
2011
175,975
7
AEOLIAN
2012
83,478
8
GRENETA
2010
82,166
9
HYDRUS
2011
81,601
10
PHOENIX
2012
81,569
11
BUILDER
2012
81,541
12
FARMER
2012
81,541
13
SAUVAN
2010
79,700
14
MERCHIA
2015
63,585
15
DAWN
2018
63,561
16
SEABIRD
2016
63,553
17
ORION
2015
63,473
18
DAMON
2012
63,301
19
ARYA
2013
61,424
20
ALWINE
(
i
)
2014
61,090
21
AUGUST
(
i
)
2015
61,090
22
ATHENA
2012
58,018
23
ERACLE
2012
58,018
24
PYTHIAS
2010
58,018
25
NORMA
2010
58,018
26
CURACAO
2011
57,937
27
URUGUAY
2011
57,937
28
SERENA
2010
57,266
29
LIBRA
2010
56,701
30
CLARA
2008
56,557
31
BERMONDI
2009
55,469
32
VERITY
2012
37,163
33
PARITY
2012
37,152
34
ACUITY
2011
37,152
35
EQUITY
2013
37,071
36
BERNIS
2011
35,995
37
RESOURCE
(
i
) (
i
i)
2010
31,775
(i) Denotes vessel free of debt.
(ii) Denotes vessel we have agreed to sell.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three-months ended March 31,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
2024
2025
(Unaudited)
REVENUES:
Voyage revenue
$
470,172
$
384,852
Voyage revenue – related parties
-
55,689
Total voyage revenue
470,172
440,541
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
5,258
5,685
Total revenues
$
475,430
$
446,226
EXPENSES:
Voyage expenses
(95,357
)
(88,317
)
Charter-in hire expenses
(144,349
)
(111,518
)
Voyage expenses – related parties
(3,634
)
(5,337
)
Vessels’ operating expenses
(59,657
)
(58,003
)
General and administrative expenses
(5,193
)
(7,330
)
Management and agency fees – related parties
(14,647
)
(13,996
)
General and administrative expenses – non-cash component
(1,698
)
(1,472
)
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs
(5,612
)
(6,291
)
Depreciation
(40,501
)
(41,692
)
Gain on sale of vessels, net
993
-
Loss on vessel held for sale
-
(4,669
)
Vessel’s impairment loss
-
(179
)
Foreign exchange gains / (losses)
(2,378
)
248
Operating income
$
103,397
$
107,670
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):
Interest income
$
8,313
$
6,481
Interest and finance costs
(32,950
)
(28,432
)
Income from equity method investments
40
-
Other
534
63
Gain on derivative instruments, net
23,338
15,061
Total other expenses, net
$
(725
)
$
(6,827
)
Net Income
$
102,672
$
100,843
Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock
(7,681
)
(5,114
)
Net Gain attributable to the non-controlling interest
(811
)
(715
)
Net Income available to common stockholders
$
94,180
$
95,014
Earnings per common share, basic and diluted
$
0.79
$
0.79
Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted
118,628,891
119,960,329
COSTAMARE INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of December 31, 2024
As of March 31, 2025
ASSETS
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
704,633
$
767,830
Restricted cash
18,145
46,335
Margin deposits
45,221
35,873
Short-term investments
18,499
18,696
Investment in leaseback vessels, current
30,561
30,586
Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), current
12,748
1,690
Accounts receivable
45,509
39,005
Inventories
57,656
56,060
Due from related parties
7,014
7,858
Fair value of derivatives
10,607
9,966
Insurance claims receivable
10,881
11,481
Vessels held for sale
-
10,780
Time-charter assumed
195
189
Accrued charter revenue
11,929
11,742
Prepayments and other
66,618
74,345
Total current assets
$
1,040,216
$
1,122,436
FIXED ASSETS, NET:
Vessels, net
$
3,387,012
$
3,336,837
Total fixed assets, net
$
3,387,012
$
3,336,837
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Investment in leaseback vessels, non-current
$
222,088
$
214,747
Deferred charges, net
71,807
70,163
Finance leases, right-of-use assets (Vessels)
37,818
37,474
Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), non-current
6,734
7,187
Operating leases, right-of-use assets
297,975
259,577
Accounts receivable, non-current
3,560
3,560
Due from related parties, non-current
2,175
2,175
Restricted cash
55,158
53,891
Fair value of derivatives, non-current
21,382
15,857
Accrued charter revenue, non-current
2,688
3,875
Time-charter assumed, non-current
74
31
Total assets
$
5,148,687
$
5,127,810
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
317,865
$
335,056
Finance lease liability
23,877
23,195
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
205,172
191,906
Accounts payable
49,425
42,653
Due to related parties
6,833
8,990
Accrued liabilities
31,885
31,947
Unearned revenue
47,813
44,926
Fair value of derivatives
34,221
14,781
Other current liabilities
28,469
31,417
Total current liabilities
$
745,560
$
724,871
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, net of current portion
$
1,716,204
$
1,666,517
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
87,424
61,332
Fair value of derivatives, net of current portion
5,174
147
Unearned revenue, net of current portion
14,620
13,047
Other non-current liabilities
11,099
17,405
Total non-current liabilities
$
1,834,521
$
1,758,448
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
-
-
Temporary equity – Redeemable non-controlling interest in subsidiary
$
(2,453
)
$
(2,428
)
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock
$
-
$
-
Common stock
13
13
Treasury stock
(120,095
)
(120,095
)
Additional paid-in capital
1,336,646
1,338,198
Retained earnings
1,279,605
1,360,708
Accumulated other comprehensive income
17,345
10,995
Total Costamare Inc. stockholders’ equity
$
2,513,514
$
2,589,819
Non-controlling interest
57,545
57,100
Total stockholders’ equity
2,571,059
2,646,919
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
5,148,687
$
5,127,810
