Costamare Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

February 05, 2025 — 06:10 am EST

Costamare Inc. reports Q4 2024 net income of $29.7 million, with liquidity of $941.6 million and significant charter agreements.

Costamare Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, revealing a net income of $290.7 million for the full year, equating to $2.44 per share, and an adjusted net income of $329.7 million, or $2.76 per share. In Q4 2024, the company recorded a net income of $29.7 million ($0.25 per share) and adjusted net income of $82.3 million ($0.69 per share). The company maintained liquidity of $941.6 million and noted significant chartering activities, with 96% of its containership fleet fixed for 2025 and 69% for 2026. Costamare made strategic acquisitions and disposals of vessels, including the purchase of three dry bulk carriers and the sale of one dry bulk vessel. The company also successfully refinanced debt on 36 dry bulk vessels, impacting its financial stability positively, as it reported no significant debt maturities until 2027. In addition, Costamare declared dividends on both common and preferred stock, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Positives

  • Costamare reported a significant FY 2024 net income of $290.7 million, reflecting a solid financial performance despite market challenges.
  • The contracted revenues for the containership fleet amount to approximately $2.4 billion, providing a strong revenue outlook for the coming years.
  • Costamare achieved significant liquidity of approximately $941.6 million, ensuring financial stability and flexibility for future operations.
  • The company successfully fixed 96% of their containership fleet for 2025, indicating strong demand and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for Q4 2024 dropped significantly to $29.7 million, down from $104.7 million in Q4 2023, indicating a 71.6% decrease year-over-year.
  • Substantial losses recorded on derivative instruments, resulting in a net loss of $48.9 million for the year, which could raise concerns about financial risk management strategies.
  • Despite a notable increase in total voyage revenue for the year, Q4 results reflect an overall decline in quarterly profitability due to increased voyage and charter-in hire expenses.

FAQ

What are Costamare Inc.'s net income figures for FY 2024?

Costamare Inc. reported a net income of $290.7 million, equating to $2.44 per share for FY 2024.

How much liquidity does Costamare maintain as of Q4 2024?

As of Q4 2024, Costamare has a liquidity of $941.6 million.

What were the adjusted net income results for Q4 2024?

The adjusted net income available to common stockholders for Q4 2024 was $82.3 million or $0.69 per share.

How many charter agreements did Costamare enter since Q3 2024?

Since Q3 2024, Costamare entered into more than 50 charter agreements for its owned dry bulk fleet.

What dividends did Costamare declare on January 2, 2025?

Costamare declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on common stock and dividends on Series B, C, and D preferred stocks.

MONACO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2024”) and year ended December 31, 2024.




I. PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY




  • FY 2024 Net Income available to common stockholders of $290.7 million ($2.44 per share).


  • FY 2024 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders

    1

    of $329.7 million ($2.76 per share).


  • Q4 2024 Net Income available to common stockholders of $29.7 million ($0.25 per share).


  • Q4 2024 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders

    1

    of $82.3 million ($0.69 per share).


  • Liquidity of $941.6 million

    2

    .




II. OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE


3


- FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET FOR 2025




  • Forward fixing of 12 containerships for a period ranging from 16 to 38 months with incremental revenues of $332.6 million since the Q3 2024 earnings release.


  • 96% and 69% of the containership fleet

    4

    fixed for 2025 and 2026, respectively.


  • Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $2.4 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 3.4 years

    5

    .


  • Entered into more than 50 chartering agreements for the owned dry bulk fleet since Q3 2024 earnings release.




III. SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY




Vessel Acquisitions








  • Conclusion of the acquisition of:


    • the 2011-built, 179,546 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,

      Magnes

      (ex.

      Nord Magnes

      ).


    • the 2014-built, 61,090 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,

      Alwine

      (ex.

      Alwine Oldendorff)

      .


    • the 2015-built, 61,090 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,

      August

      (ex.

      August Oldendorff)

      .






Vessel Disposals




  • Conclusion of the sale of the 2012-built, 37,019 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,

    Discovery

    generating net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $7.7 million.


  • Agreement for the sale of the 2008-built, 76,619 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,

    Rose

    (expected conclusion of the sale within Q1 – Q2 2025). Estimated net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $4.1 million.




IV. NEW DEBT FINANCING / PREPAYMENT OF UNSECURED BONDS




  • Conclusion of refinancing/ financing of 36 dry bulk vessels through four bilateral term loan facilities with European financial institutions. More specifically:


    • Total drawn amounts: $339.3 million.


    • No increase in leverage with respect to the refinancings.


    • Repayment tenor of at least 5 years.


    • Improvement of funding cost.




  • No significant debt maturities until 2027.


  • Conclusion of the full prepayment with cash on hand of €100 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured bonds issued by our wholly owned subsidiary, Costamare Participations Plc.


  • Secured $100 million hunting license agreement with a European financial institution.




V. DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM




  • Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) has currently fixed a fleet of 51 dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of:


    • 36 Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels.


    • 15 Kamsarmax vessels.




  • Majority of the fixed fleet is on index linked charter-in agreements, consisting of:


    • 32 charters for Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels that are index linked.


    • 10 charters for Kamsarmax vessels that are index linked.




  • Average remaining tenor for the Newcastlemax/ Capesize and Kamsarmax chartered-in fleet of 13 and 14 months, respectively.




VI. LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM




  • Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”).


  • Company’s current investment in NML of $123.3 million.


  • Growing leasing platform, currently funding or committed to funding 37 shipping assets as of the date of this press release, representing a total investment of approximately $505.7 million, on the back of what we believe is a healthy pipeline.




VII. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM




  • On January 2, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which is payable on February 6, 2025, to holders of record of common stock as of January 21, 2025.


  • On January 2, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock and $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock, which were all paid on January 15, 2025 to holders of record as of January 14, 2025.



_________________________________




1

Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.





2

Including margin deposits relating to our forward freight agreements (“FFAs”) and bunker swaps of $45.2 million, short term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills amounting to $18.5 million and $100 million from one hunting license facility subject to final documentation.





3

Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.





4

Calculated on a TEU basis.





5

As of February 4, 2025.




Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:



“During the fourth quarter of the year, the Company generated adjusted Net Income of about $82 million. Our liquidity stands at around $940 million after repaying during the year a fixed rate bond of 100 million Euro and redeeming the Series E preferred stock of approximately $115 million.



In the containership sector the Red Sea crisis led to diversions via the much longer Cape of Good Hope route. These diversions, together with strong cargo demand, absorbed the incremental new building capacity. The commercially idle fleet remained low during 2024 and at the start of 2025. Should however liners gradually return to the Suez route, the release of tonnage, combined with new building capacity, could potentially distort the current supply and demand dynamics.



During the quarter we chartered on a forward basis 12 containerships with an average time charter duration of about two and a half years and estimated contracted revenues of close to $330 million.



The containership fleet employment stands at 96% and 69% for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Total contracted revenues amount to $2.4 billion with a remaining time charter duration of 3.4 years.



On the dry bulk market, charter rates dropped to their lowest levels of 2024 during the last quarter and have started 2025 on a similarly soft note. The easing of congestion, along with pressures in the China steel market and less grain ton-mile demand have resulted in tonnage oversupply.



As per our strategy to renew the owned fleet and increase its average size during the quarter we concluded the acquisition of one Capesize and two Ultramax vessels as well as the disposal of one Handysize ship, while we have agreed to sell one Panamax vessel.



CBI manages a fleet of 51 ships, the majority of which are on index-linked charter-in agreements. As mentioned in the past, we have a long-term commitment to the sector, and we view the vessel-owning and the trading platform as highly complementary activities.



Finally, with regards to Neptune Maritime Leasing, the platform continues to grow with a healthy pipeline, having total investments and commitments exceeding $500 million.”




































































































































































































































































































F


inancial Summary















Year ended December 31,


Three-month period


ended December 31,

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)


2023



2024


2023


2024










Voyage revenue

$ 1,502,491


$ 1,849,860

$ 490,523

$ 443,165


Voyage revenue – related parties

-


$ 210,087

-

$ 98,959


Total voyage revenue

$ 1,502,491


$ 2,059,947

$ 490,523

$ 542,124


Accrued charter revenue (1)

$ 3,293


$ (6,781)

$ (1,222)

$ (3,754)


Amortization of time-charter assumed

$ (197)


$ (625)

$ (56)

$ (242)


Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2)

$ 1,505,587


$ 2,052,541

$ 489,245

$ 538,128


Income from investments in leaseback vessels

$ 8,915


$ 23,947

$ 4,324

$ 6,279














Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3)

$ 249,006


$ 329,650

$ 79,981

$ 82,302


Weighted Average number of shares

120,299,172


119,299,405

118,042,187

119,805,639


Adjusted Earnings per share (3)

$ 2.07


$ 2.76

$ 0.68

$0.69














Net Income

$ 381,019


$ 316,334

$ 104,675

$ 31,916


Net Income available to common stockholders

$ 354,681


$ 290,677

$ 96,586

$ 29,742


Weighted Average number of shares

120,299,172


119,299,405

118,042,187

119,805,639


Earnings per share

$ 2.95


$ 2.44

$ 0.82

$ 0.25














(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.


(2) Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates. However, Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements of our fleet are described in the notes to the “Fleet List” tables below.


(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.




Non-GAAP Measures



The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods and the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.





Exhibit I





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share


Year ended December 31,


Three-month period


ended December 31,

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)


2023




2024


2023


2024








Net Income
$
381,019
$
316,334
$
104,675
$
31,916

Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock

(31,068)

(23,796)

(7,767)

(5,230)

Deemed dividend of Series E Preferred Stock

-

(5,446)

-

-

Non-Controlling Interest

4,730

3,585

(322)

3,056


Net Income available to common stockholders

354,681

290,677

96,586

29,742

Accrued charter revenue

3,293

(6,781)

(1,222)

(3,754)

Deferred charter-in expense

-

89

-

(211)

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component

5,850

8,427

1,556

1,919

Amortization of time-charter assumed

(197)

(625)

(56)

(242)

Realized (gain) /loss on Euro/USD forward contracts (1)

(729)

(687)

(193)

100

Vessels’ impairment loss

434

-

205

-

(Gain) / Loss on sale of vessels, net

(112,220)

(3,788)

971

(440)

Loss on vessels held for sale

2,305

-

2,305

-

(Gain) / Loss on sale of vessels, net, by jointly owned companies with York Capital included in equity gain on investments (1)

493

-

-

-

Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs

1,484

1,809

45

1,404

(Gain) / Loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain) / loss on derivative instruments (1)

(4,801)

36,753

(18,629)

53,137

Other non-cash items

(1,587)

3,776

(1,587)

647


Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders
$
249,006
$
329,650
$
79,981
$
82,302


Adjusted Earnings per Share
$
2.07
$
2.76
$
0.68
$
0.69

Weighted average number of shares

120,299,172

119,299,405

118,042,187

119,805,639



Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock, deemed dividend of Series E Preferred Stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, deferred charter-in expense, amortization of time-charter assumed, loss on vessels held for sale, vessels’ impairment loss, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, (gain)/loss on sale of vessels, net, (gain)/loss on sale of vessels, net, by jointly owned companies with York Capital included in equity gain on investments, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, (gain)/loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments and other non-cash items. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.



(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.




Results of Operations





Three-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023




During the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, we had an average of 104.7 and 111.6 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, through our dry bulk operating platform Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) we chartered-in an average of 66.4 and 63.3 third party dry bulk vessels, respectively. As of February 4, 2025, CBI charters-in 51 dry bulk vessels on period charters.



During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, we took delivery of the secondhand dry bulk vessels

Magnes

,

Alwine

and

August

with an aggregate DWT of 301,726 and we sold the dry bulk vessel

Discovery

with a DWT of 37,019.



During the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, we sold the dry bulk vessels

Peace

,

Pride

and

Cetus

with an aggregate DWT of 143,941 and the container vessel

Oakland

with a TEU capacity of 4,890.



Furthermore, during the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, we acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2001-built, 1,550 TEU capacity containership

Arkadia

and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel.



As of December 31, 2024, we have invested in NML the amount of $123.3 million. NML has been included in our consolidated financial statements since the second quarter of 2023.



In the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, our fleet ownership days totaled 9,633 and 10,267 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.




Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,


except percentages)


Three-month period ended December 31,


Change


Percentage




Change



2023


2024














Voyage revenue
$
490.5
$
443.2
$
(47.3)

(9.6%)

Voyage revenue – related parties

-

99.0

99.0

n.m.


Total voyage revenue
$
490.5
$
542.2

51.7

10.5%

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

4.3

6.3

2.0

46.5%

Voyage expenses

(90.0)

(93.3)

3.3

3.7%

Charter-in hire expenses

(166.3)

(185.1)

18.8

11.3%

Voyage expenses – related parties

(3.7)

(6.9)

3.2

86.5%

Vessels’ operating expenses

(64.0)

(59.7)

(4.3)

(6.7%)

General and administrative expenses

(3.9)

(6.3)

2.4

61.5%

Management and agency fees – related parties

(12.3)

(14.0)

1.7

13.8%

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component

(1.5)

(1.9)

0.4

26.7%

Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs

(5.3)

(6.3)

1.0

18.9%

Depreciation

(41.8)

(41.7)

(0.1)

(0.2%)

Gain on sale of vessels, net

(1.0)

0.4

1.4

n.m.

Loss on vessels held for sale

(2.3)

-

(2.3)

n.m.

Vessel’s impairment loss

(0.2)

-

(0.2)

n.m.

Foreign exchange gains / (losses)

3.9

(6.4)

(10.3)

n.m.

Interest income

6.9

7.0

0.1

1.4%

Interest and finance costs

(34.4)

(33.2)

(1.2)

(3.5%)

Income / (loss) from equity method investments

0.1

-

(0.1)

n.m.

Other

1.2

0.5

(0.7)

(58.3%)

Gain /(loss) on derivative instruments, net

24.5

(69.7)

(94.2)

n.m.


Net Income
$
104.7
$
31.9




















(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,


except percentages)


Three-month period ended December 31,


Change


Percentage




Change



2023


2024











Total voyage revenue
$
490.5
$
542.2
$
51.7

10.5%

Accrued charter revenue

(1.2)

(3.8)

(2.6)

n.m

Amortization of time-charter assumed

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(100.0%)

Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis

(1)
$
489.2
$
538.2
$
49.0

10.0%











Vessels’ operational data


Three-month period ended December 31,




Percentage




Change



2023


2024


Change










Average number of vessels

111.6

104.7

(6.9)

(6.2%)

Ownership days

10,267

9,633

(634)

(6.2%)

Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey

7

3

(4)




(1)

Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.




Total Voyage Revenue



Total voyage revenue increased by 10.5%, or $51.7 million, to $542.2 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, from $490.5 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) increased revenue earned by CBI due to increased volume of its operations period over period, (ii) revenue earned by one container vessel acquired during the fourth quarter of 2023 and six dry bulk vessels acquired during the year ended December 31, 2024, (iii) increased charter rates in certain of our dry bulk vessels in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and (iv) decreased fleet off-hire and idle days in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023; partly offset by revenue not earned by ten dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2024.



Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 10.0%, or $49.0 million, to $538.2 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, from $489.2 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was a negative amount of $3.8 million and a negative amount of $1.2 million, respectively.




Income from investments in leaseback vessels



Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $6.3 million and $4.3 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels increased, period over period, due to the increased volume of NML’s operations during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.




Voyage Expenses



Voyage expenses were $93.3 million and $90.0 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.




Charter-in Hire Expenses



Charter-in hire expenses were $185.1 million and $166.3 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.




Voyage Expenses – related parties



Voyage expenses – related parties were $6.9 million and $3.7 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider, (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.4 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively and (iii) address commission on certain charter-out agreements payable to a related agent (since the second quarter of 2024). This commission is subsequently paid in full on a back-to-back basis by the related agent to its respective third-party clients with no benefit for the related agent.




Vessels’ Operating Expenses



Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $59.7 million and $64.0 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,193 and $6,231 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.




General and Administrative Expenses



General and administrative expenses were $6.3 million and $3.9 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.




Management and Agency Fees – related parties



Management fees charged by our related party managers were $10.7 million and $11.7 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $2.2 million and $3.8 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Furthermore, during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, agency fees of $3.3 million and $0.6 million, in aggregate, were charged by four related agents in connection with the operations of CBI.




General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component



General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $1.9 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on December 30, 2024. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $1.5 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on December 29, 2023.




Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs



Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $6.3 million and $5.3 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, two vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, five vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and two vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey.




Depreciation



Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $41.7 million and $41.8 million, respectively.




Gain on Sale of Vessels, net



During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a gain of $0.4 million from the sale of the dry bulk vessel

Discovery.

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a net loss of $1.0 million from the sale of the dry bulk vessels

Peace

,

Pride

and

Cetus

and the sale of the container vessel

Oakland

, which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of September 30, 2023.




Loss on Vessels Held for Sale



We did not record any loss on any vessels held for sale during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $2.3 million representing the expected loss from the sale of the dry bulk vessels

Konstantinos

and

Progress

during the next twelve-month period. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, the dry bulk vessels

Manzanillo

and

Adventure

were each classified as a vessel held for sale but no loss on vessels held for sale was recorded, since each vessel’s estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded each vessel’s carrying value.




Vessel’s Impairment Loss



During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, no impairment loss was recorded. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to one of our dry bulk vessels in the amount of $0.2 million.




Interest Income



Interest income amounted to $7.0 million and $6.9 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.




Interest and Finance Costs



Interest and finance costs were $33.2 million and $34.4 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to a lower average loan balance during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023.




Income / (Loss) from Equity Method Investments



Income/(loss) from equity method investments for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was nil (compared to income of $0.1 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023) representing our share in the jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 we acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2001-built, 1,550 TEU capacity containership

Arkadia

and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel. As of December 31, 2023, two companies were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which none owned container vessels. As of December 31, 2024, there were no jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed.




Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments, net



As of December 31, 2024, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.



As of December 31, 2024, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net liability of $7.4 million. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, a net gain of $12.1 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $69.7 million has been included in Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments, net.




Cash Flows





Three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023


























































Condensed cash flows


Three-month period ended December 31,

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)



2023




2024

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$
152.9


$
128.9

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

$
(33.3
)

$
(70.7
)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

$
(101.0
)

$
(157.0
)





Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities




Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, decreased by $24.0 million to $128.9 million, from $152.9 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. The decrease is mainly attributable to the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis); partly offset by the increased cash from operations during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, the decrease in interest payments (including interest rate derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 and the decreased dry-docking and special survey costs during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023.





Net Cash Used in Investing Activities




Net cash used in investing activities was $70.7 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) the settlement payment for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessel

Magnes

, (ii) payments for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessels

Alwine

and

August

, (iii) net payments for the investments into which NML entered, and (iv) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels; partly offset by proceeds we received from the sale of the dry bulk vessel

Discovery

.



Net cash used in investing activities was $33.3 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of (i) an advance payment for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessel

Miracle

, (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels, (iii) net payments for the investments into which NML entered and (iv) payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly offset by the proceeds we received from the sale of the container vessel

Oakland

and the dry bulk vessels

Peace

,

Pride

and

Cetus

.





Net Cash Used in Financing Activities




Net cash used in financing activities was $157.0 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) $30.4 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $360.6 million we received from eight debt financing agreements), (ii) $105.0 million we paid for the full prepayment of our unsecured bond loan, (iii) $13.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2024 and (iv) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”) and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) for the period from July 15, 2024 to October 14, 2024.



Net cash used in financing activities was $101.0 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of (i) $88.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $12 million we received from one debt financing agreement), (ii) $9.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2023 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from July 15, 2023 to October 14, 2023.




Results of Operations





Year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023




During the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, we had an average of 105.6 and 111.4 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, through CBI we chartered-in an average of 62.3 and 43.1 third-party dry bulk vessels, respectively. As of February 4, 2025, CBI has chartered-in 51 dry bulk vessels on period charters.



During the year ended December 31, 2024, we took delivery of the secondhand dry bulk vessels

Miracle

,

Prosper

,

Frontier

,

Magnes

,

Alwine

and

August

with an aggregate DWT of 843,679 and we sold the dry bulk vessels

Manzanillo

,

Progress

,

Konstantinos

,

Merida

,

Alliance

,

Pegasus

,

Adventure

,

Oracle

,

Titan I

and

Discovery

with an aggregate DWT capacity of 433,033.



During the year ended December 31, 2023, we (i) sold our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership,

Polar Argentina

to York Capital, (ii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership

Polar Brasil

and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel and (iii) we acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital of the 2001-built, 1,550 TEU capacity containership

Arkadia

and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel.



In addition, during the year ended December 31, 2023, we acquired the secondhand dry bulk vessels

Enna

,

Dorado

and

Arya

with an aggregate DWT of 417,241 and we sold the container vessels

Maersk Kalamata

,

Sealand Washington

and

Oakland

with an aggregate TEU capacity of 18,182 and the dry bulk vessels

Miner

,

Taibo

,

Comity

,

Peace

,

Pride

and

Cetus

with an aggregate DWT of 248,655.



As of December 31, 2024, we have invested in NML the amount of $123.3 million. NML has been included in our consolidated financial statements since the second quarter of 2023.



In the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, our fleet ownership days totaled 38,661 and 40,652 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.




Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,


except percentages)


Year




ended December 31,


Change


Percentage




Change



2023


2024














Voyage revenue
$
1,502.5
$
1,849.9
$
347.4

23.1%

Voyage revenue – related parties

-

210.1

210.1

n.m.


Total voyage revenue

1,502.5

2,060.0

557.5

37.1%

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

8.9

23.9

15.0

168.5%

Voyage expenses

(275.9)

(371.1)

95.2

34.5%

Charter-in hire expenses

(340.9)

(706.6)

365.7

107.3%

Voyage expenses – related parties

(14.0)

(21.6)

7.6

54.3%

Vessels’ operating expenses

(258.1)

(240.2)

(17.9)

(6.9%)

General and administrative expenses

(18.4)

(25.0)

6.6

35.9%

Management and agency fees – related parties

(56.3)

(59.3)

3.0

5.3%

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component

(5.8)

(8.4)

2.6

44.8%

Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs

(19.8)

(23.6)

3.8

19.2%

Depreciation

(166.3)

(164.2)

(2.1)

(1.3%)

Gain on sale of vessels, net

112.2

3.8

(108.4)

(96.6%)

Loss on vessels held for sale

(2.3)

-

(2.3)

n.m.

Vessels’ impairment loss

(0.4)

-

(0.4)

n.m.

Foreign exchange gains / (losses)

2.6

(5.4)

(8.0)

n.m.

Interest income

32.4

33.2

0.8

2.5%

Interest and finance costs

(144.4)

(133.1)

(11.3)

(7.8%)

Income from equity method investments

0.8

-

(0.8)

n.m.

Other

6.9

2.8

(4.1)

(59.4%)

Gain /(Loss) on derivative instruments, net

17.3

(48.9)

(66.2)

n.m.


Net Income
$
381.0
$
316.3






















(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,


except percentages)


Year




ended December 31,


Change


Percentage




Change



2023


2024











Total voyage revenue
$
1,502.5
$
2,060.0
$
557.5

37.1%

Accrued charter revenue

3.3

(6.8)

(10.1)

n.m.

Amortization of time-charter assumed

(0.2)

(0.6)

(0.4)

n.m.

Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis

(1)
$
1,505.6
$
2,052.6
$
547.0

36.3%











Vessels’ operational data


Year




ended December 31,


Change


Percentage




Change



2023


2024












Average number of vessels

111.4

105.6

(5.8)

(5.2%)

Ownership days

40,652

38,661

(1,991)

(4.9%)

Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey

25

12

(13)




(1)

Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.




Total Voyage Revenue



Total voyage revenue increased by 37.1%, or $557.5 million, to $2,060.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, from $1,502.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) increased revenue earned by CBI due to the increased volume of its operations year over year, (ii) increased charter rates in certain of our owned container and dry bulk vessels and (iii) revenue earned by two container vessels acquired during the second and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, three dry bulk vessels acquired during the third quarter of 2023 and six dry bulk vessels acquired during the year ended December 31, 2024, (iv) decreased fleet off-hire and idle days in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023; partly offset by revenue not earned by one container vessel and six dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended 2023 and ten dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2024.



Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 36.3%, or $547.0 million, to $2,052.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, from $1,505.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. Accrued charter revenue for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was a negative amount of $6.8 million and a positive amount of $3.3 million, respectively.




Income from investments in leaseback vessels



Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $23.9 million and $8.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Increased income from investments in leaseback vessels, year over year, is attributable to (i) the income earned from NML’s operations for the entire year ended December 31, 2024 (in 2023, we earned income from NML’s operations starting from the second quarter of 2023) and (ii) the increased volume of NML’s operations during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.




Voyage Expenses



Voyage expenses were $371.1 million and $275.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, year over year, mainly due to CBI’s increased volume of operations during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.




Charter-in Hire Expenses



Charter-in hire expenses were $706.6 million and $340.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI. Charter-in expenses increased, year over year, mainly due to CBI’s increased volume of operations during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.




Voyage Expenses – related parties



Voyage expenses – related parties were $21.6 million and $14.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider, (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $1.5 million and $1.4 million, in the aggregate, for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively and (iii) address commissions on certain charter-out agreements payable to a related agent (since the second quarter of 2024). This commission is subsequently paid in full on a back-to-back basis by the related agent to its respective third-party clients with no benefit for the related agent.




Vessels’ Operating Expenses



Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $240.2 million and $258.1 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,213 and $6,349 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.




General and Administrative Expenses



General and administrative expenses were $25.0 million and $18.4 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and include amounts of $2.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.




Management and Agency Fees – related parties



Management fees charged by our related party managers were $43.6 million and $44.6 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $10.5 million and $14.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Furthermore, during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, agency fees of $15.7 million and $11.7 million, in aggregate, were charged by four related agents in connection with the operations of CBI.




General and Administrative Expenses – non-cash component



General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $8.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 29, 2024, June 28, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 30, 2024. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $5.8 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 29, 2023 and December 29, 2023.




Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs



Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $23.6 million and $19.8 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2024, 11 vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the year ended December 31, 2023, 23 vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and two vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey.




Depreciation



Depreciation expense for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $164.2 million and $166.3 million, respectively.




Gain on Sale of Vessels, net



During the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a net gain of $3.8 million from (i) the sale of the dry bulk vessels

Manzanillo

,

Progress

and

Konstantinos

, each of which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of December 31, 2023, (ii) the sale of the dry bulk vessels

Merida

,

Alliance

and

Pegasus

, (iii) the sale of the dry bulk vessel

Adventure

which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of March 31, 2024 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2023), (iv) the sale of the dry bulk vessel

Oracle

which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of June 30, 2024 and (v) the sale of the dry bulk vessels

Titan I

and

Discovery

. During the year ended December 31, 2023, we recorded an aggregate net gain of $112.2 million from (i) the sale of the container vessel

Oakland

, which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of September 30, 2023, (ii) the sale of the container vessels

Maersk Kalamata

and

Sealand Washington

, each of which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of December 31, 2022 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of March 31, 2022), (iii) the sale of the dry bulk vessel

Taibo

, which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of March 31, 2023, (iv) the sale of the dry bulk vessels

Peace

,

Pride

,

Cetus

,

Miner

and

Comity

and (v) the result of the accounting classification of the container vessels

Vela

and

Vulpecula

as “Net investment in Sale type lease (Vessels)”.




Loss on Vessels Held for Sale



We did not record any loss on any vessels held for sale during the year ended December 31, 2024. During the year ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $2.3 million, representing the expected loss from the sale of the dry bulk vessels

Konstantinos

and

Progress

during the next twelve-month period. Furthermore, during the year ended December 31, 2023, the dry bulk vessels

Manzanillo

and

Adventure

were classified as vessels held for sale but no loss on vessels held for sale was recorded, since each vessel’s estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded each vessel’s carrying value.




Vessels’ Impairment Loss



During the year ended December 31, 2024, no impairment loss was recorded. During the year ended December 31, 2023, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to two of our dry bulk vessels in the amount of $0.4 million in the aggregate.




Interest Income



Interest income amounted to $33.2 million and $32.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.




Interest and Finance Costs



Interest and finance costs were $133.1 million and $144.4 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to lower average loan balance during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.




Income /(Loss) from Equity Method Investments



Income/(loss) from equity method investments for the year ended December 31, 2024, was nil (income of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023) representing our share in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. During the year ended December 31, 2023, we (i) sold our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership,

Polar Argentina

to York Capital, (ii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership

Polar Brasil

and as result we acquired the 100% equity interest in the vessel and (iii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2001-built, 1,550 TEU capacity containership

Arkadia

and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel. As of December 31, 2023 two companies, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed none of which owned container vessels. As of December 31, 2024, there were no jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed.




Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments, net



As of December 31, 2024, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.



As of December 31, 2024, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net liability of $7.4 million. During the year ended December 31, 2024, a net loss of $4.0 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $48.9 million has been included in Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments, net.




Cash Flows





Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023























































Condensed cash flows


Year ended December 31,

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)



2023




2024

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$
331.4


$
537.7

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities

$
79.1


$
(79.5
)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

$
(396.8
)

$
(505.5
)




Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities




Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased by $206.3 million to $537.7 million, from $331.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased cash from operations during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, to the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), to the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 and to the decreased dry-docking and special survey costs during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.





Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities




Net cash used in investing activities was $79.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) settlement payment for the delivery of the secondhand dry bulk vessel

Miracle

, (ii) payments for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessels

Prosper

,

Frontier

,

Magnes

,

Alwine

and

August,

(iii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (iv) net payments for investments into which NML entered; partly offset by proceeds we received from the sale of the dry bulk vessels

Manzanillo

,

Progress

,

Konstantinos

,

Merida

,

Alliance,


Pegasus, Adventure, Oracle

,

Titan I

and

Discovery

.



Net cash provided by investing activities was $79.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from (i) the sale of the container vessels

Sealand Washington

,

Maersk Kalamata

and

Oakland

and the dry bulk vessels

Miner

,

Taibo

,

Comity

,

Peace

,

Pride

and

Cetus

and (ii) the maturity of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly offset by payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills, payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels, payments for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessels

Enna

,

Dorado

and

Arya

, an advance payment for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessel

Miracle

and net payments for the investments into which NML entered.





Net Cash Used in Financing Activities




Net cash used in financing activities was $505.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) $209.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $528.0 million we received from 18 debt financing agreements), (ii) $116.0 million we paid, in aggregate, for the full redemption of our Series E Preferred Stock, (iii) $105.0 million we paid, for the full prepayment of our unsecured bond loan, (iv) $43.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023, the first quarter of 2024, the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2024 and (v) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $8.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $8.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024, January 15, 2024 to April 14, 2024, April 15, 2024 to July 14, 2024 and July 15, 2024 to October 14, 2024 and $5.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024 and January 15, 2024 to April 14, 2024.



Net cash used in financing activities was $396.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of (a) $256.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $576.2 million we received from eight debt financing agreements), (b) $60.0 million we paid for the re-purchase of 6.3 million of our common shares, (c) $39.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022, the first quarter of 2023, the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2023 and (d) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $8.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $8.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $10.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023, January 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023, April 15, 2023 to July 14, 2023 and July 15, 2023 to October 14, 2023.




Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels





Cash and cash equivalents




As of December 31, 2024, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $777.9 million, $18.5 million invested in short-dated US Treasury Bills (short-term investments) and $45.2 million margin deposits in relation to our FFAs and bunker swaps. Furthermore, our liquidity stands at approximately $941.6 million accounting for $100.0 million of a hunting license facility subject to final documentation.





Debt-free vessels




As of February 4, 2025, the following vessels were free of debt.


















































































































Unencumbered Vessels





(Refer to Fleet list for full details)



Vessel Name



Year




Built


TEU / DWT




Capacity


Containerships







KURE

1996


7,403


MAERSK KOWLOON

2005


7,471


ETOILE

2005


2,556


MICHIGAN

2008


1,300


ARKADIA

2001


1,550



Dry Bulk Vessels







ALWINE

2014


61,090


AUGUST

2015


61,090





Conference Call details:



On February 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EST, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US and the UK). Please quote “Costamare”. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 12, 2025. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 6127066.




Live webcast:



There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.




About Costamare Inc.



Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company has 51 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU and 38 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 3,016,000 DWT (including one vessel we have agreed to sell). The Company also has a dry bulk operating platform which charters in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions. The Company participates in a leasing business that provides financing to third-party owners. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C” and “CMRE PR D”, respectively.




Forward-Looking Statements



This earnings release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.




Company Contacts:



Gregory Zikos – Chief Financial Officer


Konstantinos Tsakalidis – Business Development



Costamare Inc., Monaco


Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40


Email: ir@costamare.com





Containership Fleet List




The table below provides additional information, as of February 4, 2025, about our fleet of containerships, and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.


Vessel Name


Charterer


Year Built


Capacity (TEU)


Current Daily Charter Rate



(1)



(U.S. dollars)


Expiration of Charter



(2)


1
TRITON
Evergreen
2016
14,424

(*)
March 2026


2
TITAN

(i)
Evergreen
2016
14,424

(*)
April 2026


3
TALOS

(i)
Evergreen
2016
14,424

(*)
July 2026


4
TAURUS

(i)
Evergreen
2016
14,424

(*)
August 2026


5
THESEUS

(i)
Evergreen
2016
14,424

(*)
August 2026


6
YM TRIUMPH

(i)
Yang Ming
2020
12,690

(*)
May 2030


7
YM TRUTH

(i)
Yang Ming
2020
12,690

(*)
May 2030


8
YM TOTALITY

(i)
Yang Ming
2020
12,690

(*)
July 2030


9
YM TARGET

(i)
Yang Ming
2021
12,690

(*)
November 2030


10
YM TIPTOP

(i)
Yang Ming
2021
12,690

(*)
March 2031


11
CAPE AKRITAS
MSC
2016
11,010
33,000
August 2031


12
CAPE TAINARO
MSC
2017
11,010
33,000
April 2031


13
CAPE KORTIA
MSC
2017
11,010
33,000
August 2031


14
CAPE SOUNIO
MSC
2017
11,010
33,000
April 2031


15
CAPE ARTEMISIO
Hapag Lloyd/

(*)
2017
11,010
36,650/

(*)
March 2030

(3)


16
ZIM SHANGHAI
ZIM/

(*)
2006
9,469
72,700/

(*)
May 2028

(4)


17
YANTIAN I (ex. ZIM YANTIAN)
ZIM/

(*)
2006
9,469
72,700/

(*)
April 2028

(5)


18
YANTIAN
COSCO/

(*)
2006
9,469

(*)

/

(*)
May 2028

(6)


19
COSCO HELLAS
COSCO/

(*)
2006
9,469

(*)

/

(*)
August 2028

(7)


20
BEIJING
COSCO/

(*)
2006
9,469

(*)

/

(*)
July 2028

(8)


21
MSC AZOV
MSC/

(*)
2014
9,403
35,300/

(*)
December 2029

(9)


22
MSC AMALFI
MSC
2014
9,403
35,300
March 2027


23
MSC AJACCIO
MSC
2014
9,403
35,300
February 2027


24
MSC ATHENS
MSC/

(*)
2013
8,827
35,300/

(*)
January 2029

(10)


25
MSC ATHOS
MSC/

(*)
2013
8,827
35,300/

(*)
February 2029

(11)


26
VALOR
Hapag Lloyd/

(*)
2013
8,827
32,400/

(*)
April 2030

(12)


27
VALUE
Hapag Lloyd/

(*)
2013
8,827
32,400/

(*)
April 2030

(13)


28
VALIANT
Hapag Lloyd/

(*)
2013
8,827
32,400/

(*)
June 2030

(14)


29
VALENCE
Hapag Lloyd/

(*)
2013
8,827
32,400/

(*)
July 2030

(15)


30
VANTAGE
Hapag Lloyd/

(*)
2013
8,827
32,400/

(*)
September 2030

(16)


31
NAVARINO
MSC/

(*)
2010
8,531
31,000/

(*)
March 2029

(17)


32
KLEVEN
MSC/

(*)
1996
8,044
41,500/

(*)
April 2028

(18)


33
KOTKA
MSC/

(*)
1996
8,044
41,500/

(*)
September 2028

(19)


34
MAERSK KOWLOON
Maersk
2005
7,471
18,500
October 2025


35
KURE
MSC/

(*)
1996
7,403
41,500/

(*)
August 2028

(20)


36
METHONI
Maersk
2003
6,724
47,453
August 2026


37
PORTO CHELI
Maersk
2001
6,712
30,075
June 2026


38
TAMPA I
ZIM/

(*)
2000
6,648
45,000/

(*)
July 2025 / June 2028

(21)


39
ZIM VIETNAM
ZIM
2003
6,644
38,500
December 2028

(22)


40
ZIM AMERICA
ZIM
2003
6,644
38,500
December 2028

(23)


41
ARIES

(*)
2004
6,492
58,500
March 2026


42
ARGUS

(*)
2004
6,492
58,500
April 2026


43
PORTO KAGIO
Maersk
2002
5,908
28,822
June 2026


44
GLEN CANYON
ZIM/

(*)
2006
5,642
62,500/

(*)
June 2025/ April 2028

(24)


45
PORTO GERMENO
Maersk
2002
5,570
28,822
June 2026


46
LEONIDIO
Maersk
2014
4,957
18,018
October 2026


47
KYPARISSIA
Maersk
2014
4,957
18,118
October 2026


48
MEGALOPOLIS
Maersk
2013
4,957
14,043
July 2025

(25)


49
MARATHOPOLIS
Maersk
2013
4,957
14,044
July 2025

(25)


50
GIALOVA

(*)
2009
4,578

(*)
March 2026


51
DYROS
Maersk
2008
4,578
35,500
April 2027

(26)


52
NORFOLK

(*)

/

(*)
2009
4,259

(*)

/

(*)
March 2028

(27)


53
VULPECULA
ZIM
2010
4,258
Please refer to note 28
May 2028

(28)


54
VOLANS

(*)
2010
4,258

(*)
July 2027


55
VIRGO
Maersk
2009
4,258
35,500
April 2027

(29)


56
VELA
ZIM
2009
4,258
Please refer to note 30
April 2028

(30)


57
ANDROUSA

(*)
2010
4,256

(*)
March 2026


58
NEOKASTRO
CMA CGM
2011
4,178
39,000
February 2027


59
ULSAN
Maersk
2002
4,132
34,730
January 2026


60
POLAR BRASIL

(i)
Maersk
2018
3,800
21,000
March 2026

(31)


61
LAKONIA
COSCO
2004
2,586
23,500
February 2027

(32)


62
SCORPIUS
Hapag Lloyd
2007
2,572
16,500
February 2026


63
ETOILE

(*)

/

(*)
2005
2,556

(*)

/

(*)
July 2028

(33)


64
AREOPOLIS
COSCO
2000
2,474
23,500
March 2027

(34)


65
ARKADIA
Swire Shipping
2001
1,550
13,000
March 2025


66
MICHIGAN

(*)

/

(*)
2008
1,300

(*)

/

(*)
October 2027

(35)


67
TRADER

(*)

/

(*)
2008
1,300

(*)

/

(*)
October 2028

(36)


68
LUEBECK

(*)

/

(*)
2001
1,078

(*)

/

(*)
April 2028

(37)















































































































































































































(1)

Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts.

(2)

Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire.

(3)


Cape Artemisio

is currently chartered to

Hapag Lloyd

at a daily rate of $36,650 until March 12, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from

Hapag Lloyd

, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.

(4)


Zim Shanghai

is currently chartered to

ZIM

at a daily rate of $72,700 until July 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from

ZIM

, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.

(5)


Yantian I (ex.


Zim Yantian)

is currently chartered to

ZIM

at a daily rate of $72,700 until June 27, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from

ZIM

, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.

(6)


Yantian

is currently chartered to

COSCO

at an undisclosed rate until May 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.

(7)


Cosco Hellas

is currently chartered to

COSCO

at an undisclosed rate until August 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.

(8)


Beijing

is currently chartered to

COSCO

at an undisclosed rate until July 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.

(9)


MSC Azov

is currently chartered to

MSC

at a daily rate of $35,300 until December 2026 (earliest redelivery) - January 2027 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until December 2029 (earliest redelivery) - February 2030 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.

(10)


MSC Athens

is currently chartered to

MSC

at a daily rate of $35,300 until January 2026 (earliest redelivery) - March 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until January 2029 (earliest redelivery) - March 2029 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.

(11)


MSC Athos

is currently chartered to

MSC

at a daily rate of $35,300 until February 2026 (earliest redelivery) - April 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until February 2029 (earliest redelivery) - April 2029 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.

(12)


Valor

is currently chartered to

Hapag Lloyd

at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from

Hapag Lloyd

, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.

(13)


Value

is currently chartered to

Hapag Lloyd

at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 25, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from

Hapag Lloyd

, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.

(14)


Valiant

is currently chartered to

Hapag Lloyd

at a daily rate of $32,400 until June 5, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from

Hapag Lloyd

, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.

(15)


Valence

is currently chartered to

Hapag Lloyd

at a daily rate of $32,400 until July 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from

Hapag Lloyd

, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.

(16)


Vantage

is currently chartered to

Hapag Lloyd

at a daily rate of $32,400 until September 8, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from

Hapag Lloyd

, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.

(17)


Navarino

is currently chartered to

MSC

at a daily rate of $31,000 until March 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from

MSC

, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 48 to 52 months at an undisclosed rate.

(18)


Kleven

is currently chartered to

MSC

at a daily rate of $41,500 until November 2026 (earliest redelivery) - January 2027 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until April 2028 (earliest redelivery) - June 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.

(19)


Kotka

is currently chartered to

MSC

at a daily rate of $41,500 until December 2026 (earliest redelivery) - February 2027 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until September 2028 (earliest redelivery) - November 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.

(20)


Kure

is currently chartered to

MSC

at a daily rate of $41,500 until July 2026 (earliest redelivery) - September 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until August 2028 (earliest redelivery) - October 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.

(21)


Tampa I

is currently chartered to

ZIM

at a daily rate of $45,000 until July 2025 (earliest redelivery) - August 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from

ZIM

, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.

(22)


ZIM Vietnam

is currently chartered at a daily rate of $53,000 until October 17, 2025. From such date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $38,500.

(23)


ZIM America

is currently chartered at a daily rate of $53,000 until October 3, 2025. From such date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $38,500.

(24)


Glen Canyon

is currently chartered to

ZIM

at a daily rate of $62,500 until June 2025 (earliest redelivery) - September 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from

ZIM

, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.

(25)

Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of approximately 24 months at a daily rate of $14,500.

(26)


Dyros

is currently chartered to

Maersk

at a daily rate of $17,500 until April 15, 2025. Following the aforementioned date, the new daily rate will be $35,500 for a period of 24 to 26 months.

(27)


Norfolk

is currently chartered until March 2025 (earliest redelivery) - May 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until March 2028 (earliest redelivery) - May 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.

(28)


Vulpecula

is currently chartered to

ZIM

under a charterparty agreement which commenced in May 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate is $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.

(29)


Virgo

is currently chartered to

Maersk

at a daily rate of $21,500 until April 15, 2025. Following the aforementioned date, the new daily rate will be $35,500 for a period of 24 to 26 months.

(30)


Vela

is currently chartered to

ZIM

under a charterparty agreement which commenced in April 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate is $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.

(31)


Polar Brasil

is currently chartered at a daily rate of $19,700 until April 27, 2025. From such date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $21,000. Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for two additional one-year periods at a daily rate of $21,000.

(32)


Lakonia

is currently chartered to

COSCO

at a daily rate of $26,500 until March 24, 2025. Following the aforementioned date, the new daily rate will be $23,500 for a period of 23 to 25 months.

(33)


Etoile

is currently chartered until June 2026 (earliest redelivery) - September 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until July 2028 (earliest redelivery) - August 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.

(34)


Areopolis

is currently chartered to

COSCO

at a daily rate of $26,500 until April 3, 2025. Following the aforementioned date, the new daily rate will be $23,500 for a period of 23 to 25 months.

(35)


Michigan

is currently chartered until October 2025 (earliest redelivery) - December 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until October 2027 (earliest redelivery) - December 2027 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.

(36)


Trader

is currently chartered until October 2026 (earliest redelivery) - December 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until October 2028 (earliest redelivery) - December 2028 at an undisclosed rate.

(37)


Luebeck

is currently chartered until April 2026 (earliest redelivery) - June 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until April 2028 (earliest redelivery) - June 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.




(i)

Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.





(*) Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.





Dry Bulk Vessel Fleet List




The table below provides information, as of February 4, 2025 about our owned fleet of dry bulk vessels. Each vessel is owned by one of our subsidiaries.


Vessel Name


Year Built


Capacity (DWT)


1
FRONTIER
2012
181,415


2
MIRACLE
2011
180,643


3
PROSPER
2012
179,895


4
DORADO
2011
179,842


5
MAGNES
2011
179,546


6
ENNA
2011
175,975


7
AEOLIAN
2012
83,478


8
GRENETA
2010
82,166


9
HYDRUS
2011
81,601


10
PHOENIX
2012
81,569


11
BUILDER
2012
81,541


12
FARMER
2012
81,541


13
SAUVAN
2010
79,700


14
ROSE

(i)
2008
76,619


15
MERCHIA
2015
63,585


16
DAWN
2018
63,561


17
SEABIRD
2016
63,553


18
ORION
2015
63,473


19
DAMON
2012
63,301


20
ARYA
2013
61,424


21
ALWINE
2014
61,090


22
AUGUST
2015
61,090


23
ATHENA
2012
58,018


24
ERACLE
2012
58,018


25
PYTHIAS
2010
58,018


26
NORMA
2010
58,018


27
CURACAO
2011
57,937


28
URUGUAY
2011
57,937


29
SERENA
2010
57,266


30
LIBRA
2010
56,701


31
CLARA
2008
56,557


32
BERMONDI
2009
55,469


33
VERITY
2012
37,163


34
PARITY
2012
37,152


35
ACUITY
2011
37,152


36
EQUITY
2013
37,071


37
BERNIS
2011
35,995


38
RESOURCE
2010
31,775






(i) Denotes vessel we have agreed to sell.









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Consolidated Statements of Income





Year ended December 31,


Three-months ended December 31,

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)


2023



2024



2023



2024












(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


REVENUES:








Voyage revenue
$
1,502,491

$
1,849,860

$
490,523

$
443,165

Voyage revenue – related parties

-


210,087


-


98,959


Total voyage revenue

1,502,491


2,059,947


490,523


542,124

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

8,915


23,947


4,324


6,279


Total revenues

$

1,511,406


$

2,083,894


$

494,847


$

548,403











EXPENSES:








Voyage expenses

(275,856
)

(371,058
)

(90,005
)

(93,267
)

Charter-in hire expenses

(340,926
)

(706,569
)

(166,256
)

(185,138
)

Voyage expenses – related parties

(13,993
)

(21,566
)

(3,731
)

(6,865
)

Vessels’ operating expenses

(258,088
)

(240,207
)

(63,978
)

(59,662
)

General and administrative expenses

(18,366
)

(25,040
)

(3,907
)

(6,342
)

Management and agency fees – related parties

(56,254
)

(59,281
)

(12,304
)

(14,002
)

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component

(5,850
)

(8,427
)

(1,556
)

(1,919
)

Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs

(19,782
)

(23,627
)

(5,310
)

(6,320
)

Depreciation

(166,340
)

(164,206
)

(41,774
)

(41,677
)

Gain / (loss) on sale of vessels, net

112,220


3,788


(971
)

440

Loss on vessels held for sale

(2,305
)

-


(2,305
)

-

Vessel’s impairment loss

(434
)

-


(205
)

-

Foreign exchange gains / (losses)

2,576


(5,440
)

3,860


(6,414
)


Operating income

$

468,008


$

462,261


$

106,405


$

127,237











OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):








Interest income
$
32,447

$
33,185

$
6,903

$
6,989

Interest and finance costs

(144,429
)

(133,123
)

(34,406
)

(33,226
)

Income / (loss) from equity method investments

764


12


75


(7
)

Other

6,941


2,873


1,231


588

Gain / (loss) on derivative instruments, net

17,288


(48,874
)

24,467


(69,665
)


Total other expenses, net

$

(86,989

)

$

(145,927

)

$

(1,730

)

$

(95,321

)


Net Income

$

381,019


$

316,334


$

104,675


$

31,916

Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock

(31,068
)

(23,796
)

(7,767
)

(5,230
)

Deemed dividend to Series E Preferred Stock

-


(5,446
)

-


-

Net (Gain)/ loss attributable to the non-controlling interest

4,730


3,585


(322
)

3,056


Net Income available to common stockholders

$

354,681


$

290,677


$

96,586


$

29,742



















Earnings per common share, basic and diluted
$
2.95

$
2.44

$
0.82

$
0.25

Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted

120,299,172


119,299,405


118,042,187


119,805,639








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































COSTAMARE INC.




Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)


As of December 31, 2023


As of December 31, 2024



ASSETS

(Audited)

(Unaudited)


CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents
$
745,544

$
704,633

Restricted cash

10,645


18,145

Margin deposits

13,748


45,221

Short-term investments

17,492


18,499

Investment in leaseback vessels, current

27,362


30,561

Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), current

22,620


12,748

Accounts receivable

50,684


45,509

Inventories

61,266


57,656

Due from related parties

4,119


7,014

Fair value of derivatives

33,310


10,607

Insurance claims receivable

18,458


10,881

Vessels held for sale

40,307


-

Time-charter assumed

405


195

Accrued charter revenue

9,752


11,929

Prepayments and other

61,949


66,618


Total current assets

$

1,117,661


$

1,040,216


FIXED ASSETS, NET:




Vessels and advances, net

3,446,797


3,387,012


Total fixed assets, net

$

3,446,797


$

3,387,012


NON-CURRENT ASSETS:




Equity method investments
$
552

$
-

Investment in leaseback vessels, non-current

191,674


222,088

Deferred charges, net

72,801


71,807

Finance leases, right-of-use assets (Vessels)

39,211


37,818

Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), non-current

19,482


6,734

Operating leases, right-of-use assets

284,398


297,975

Accounts receivable, non-current

5,586


3,560

Due from related parties, non-current

-


2,175

Restricted cash

69,015


55,158

Fair value of derivatives, non-current

28,639


21,382

Accrued charter revenue, non-current

10,937


2,688

Time-charter assumed, non-current

269


74


Total assets

$

5,287,022


$

5,148,687



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Current portion of long-term debt
$
347,027

$
317,865

Finance lease liability

2,684


23,877

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

160,993


205,172

Accounts payable

46,769


49,425

Due to related parties

3,172


6,833

Accrued liabilities

39,521


31,885

Unearned revenue

52,177


47,813

Fair value of derivatives

3,050


34,221

Other current liabilities

7,377


28,469


Total current liabilities

$

662,770


$

745,560


NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES




Long-term debt, net of current portion
$
1,999,193

$
1,716,204

Finance lease liability, net of current portion

23,877


-

Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion

114,063


87,424

Fair value of derivatives, net of current portion

11,194


5,174

Unearned revenue, net of current portion

27,352


14,620

Other non-current liabilities

9,184


11,099


Total non-current liabilities

$

2,184,863


$

1,834,521


COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

-


-


Temporary equity – Redeemable non-controlling interest in subsidiary

$

629


$

(2,453

)


STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:




Preferred stock
$
-

$
-

Common stock

13


13

Treasury stock

(120,095
)

(120,095
)

Additional paid-in capital

1,435,294


1,336,646

Retained earnings

1,045,932


1,279,605

Accumulated other comprehensive income

21,387


17,345


Total Costamare Inc. stockholders’ equity

$

2,382,531


$

2,513,514

Non-controlling interest

56,229


57,545


Total stockholders’ equity


2,438,760



2,571,059


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

5,287,022


$

5,148,687





