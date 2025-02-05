Costamare Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Costamare Inc. reports Q4 2024 net income of $29.7 million, with liquidity of $941.6 million and significant charter agreements.
Costamare Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, revealing a net income of $290.7 million for the full year, equating to $2.44 per share, and an adjusted net income of $329.7 million, or $2.76 per share. In Q4 2024, the company recorded a net income of $29.7 million ($0.25 per share) and adjusted net income of $82.3 million ($0.69 per share). The company maintained liquidity of $941.6 million and noted significant chartering activities, with 96% of its containership fleet fixed for 2025 and 69% for 2026. Costamare made strategic acquisitions and disposals of vessels, including the purchase of three dry bulk carriers and the sale of one dry bulk vessel. The company also successfully refinanced debt on 36 dry bulk vessels, impacting its financial stability positively, as it reported no significant debt maturities until 2027. In addition, Costamare declared dividends on both common and preferred stock, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Positives
- Costamare reported a significant FY 2024 net income of $290.7 million, reflecting a solid financial performance despite market challenges.
- The contracted revenues for the containership fleet amount to approximately $2.4 billion, providing a strong revenue outlook for the coming years.
- Costamare achieved significant liquidity of approximately $941.6 million, ensuring financial stability and flexibility for future operations.
- The company successfully fixed 96% of their containership fleet for 2025, indicating strong demand and operational efficiency.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for Q4 2024 dropped significantly to $29.7 million, down from $104.7 million in Q4 2023, indicating a 71.6% decrease year-over-year.
- Substantial losses recorded on derivative instruments, resulting in a net loss of $48.9 million for the year, which could raise concerns about financial risk management strategies.
- Despite a notable increase in total voyage revenue for the year, Q4 results reflect an overall decline in quarterly profitability due to increased voyage and charter-in hire expenses.
FAQ
What are Costamare Inc.'s net income figures for FY 2024?
Costamare Inc. reported a net income of $290.7 million, equating to $2.44 per share for FY 2024.
How much liquidity does Costamare maintain as of Q4 2024?
As of Q4 2024, Costamare has a liquidity of $941.6 million.
What were the adjusted net income results for Q4 2024?
The adjusted net income available to common stockholders for Q4 2024 was $82.3 million or $0.69 per share.
How many charter agreements did Costamare enter since Q3 2024?
Since Q3 2024, Costamare entered into more than 50 charter agreements for its owned dry bulk fleet.
What dividends did Costamare declare on January 2, 2025?
Costamare declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on common stock and dividends on Series B, C, and D preferred stocks.
Full Release
MONACO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2024”) and year ended December 31, 2024.
I. PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY
FY 2024 Net Income available to common stockholders of $290.7 million ($2.44 per share).
FY 2024 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders
1
of $329.7 million ($2.76 per share).
Q4 2024 Net Income available to common stockholders of $29.7 million ($0.25 per share).
Q4 2024 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders
1
of $82.3 million ($0.69 per share).
Liquidity of $941.6 million
2
.
II. OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE
3
- FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET FOR 2025
Forward fixing of 12 containerships for a period ranging from 16 to 38 months with incremental revenues of $332.6 million since the Q3 2024 earnings release.
96% and 69% of the containership fleet
4
fixed for 2025 and 2026, respectively.
Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $2.4 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 3.4 years
5
.
Entered into more than 50 chartering agreements for the owned dry bulk fleet since Q3 2024 earnings release.
III. SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY
Vessel Acquisitions
Conclusion of the acquisition of:
the 2011-built, 179,546 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,
Magnes
(ex.
Nord Magnes
).
the 2014-built, 61,090 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,
Alwine
(ex.
Alwine Oldendorff)
.
the 2015-built, 61,090 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,
August
(ex.
August Oldendorff)
.
Vessel Disposals
Conclusion of the sale of the 2012-built, 37,019 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,
Discovery
generating net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $7.7 million.
Agreement for the sale of the 2008-built, 76,619 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel,
Rose
(expected conclusion of the sale within Q1 – Q2 2025). Estimated net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $4.1 million.
IV. NEW DEBT FINANCING / PREPAYMENT OF UNSECURED BONDS
Conclusion of refinancing/ financing of 36 dry bulk vessels through four bilateral term loan facilities with European financial institutions. More specifically:
Total drawn amounts: $339.3 million.
No increase in leverage with respect to the refinancings.
Repayment tenor of at least 5 years.
Improvement of funding cost.
No significant debt maturities until 2027.
Conclusion of the full prepayment with cash on hand of €100 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured bonds issued by our wholly owned subsidiary, Costamare Participations Plc.
Secured $100 million hunting license agreement with a European financial institution.
V. DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM
Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) has currently fixed a fleet of 51 dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of:
36 Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels.
15 Kamsarmax vessels.
Majority of the fixed fleet is on index linked charter-in agreements, consisting of:
32 charters for Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels that are index linked.
10 charters for Kamsarmax vessels that are index linked.
Average remaining tenor for the Newcastlemax/ Capesize and Kamsarmax chartered-in fleet of 13 and 14 months, respectively.
VI. LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM
Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”).
Company’s current investment in NML of $123.3 million.
Growing leasing platform, currently funding or committed to funding 37 shipping assets as of the date of this press release, representing a total investment of approximately $505.7 million, on the back of what we believe is a healthy pipeline.
VII. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM
On January 2, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which is payable on February 6, 2025, to holders of record of common stock as of January 21, 2025.
On January 2, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock and $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock, which were all paid on January 15, 2025 to holders of record as of January 14, 2025.
_________________________________
1
Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.
2
Including margin deposits relating to our forward freight agreements (“FFAs”) and bunker swaps of $45.2 million, short term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills amounting to $18.5 million and $100 million from one hunting license facility subject to final documentation.
3
Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.
4
Calculated on a TEU basis.
5
As of February 4, 2025.
Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:
“During the fourth quarter of the year, the Company generated adjusted Net Income of about $82 million. Our liquidity stands at around $940 million after repaying during the year a fixed rate bond of 100 million Euro and redeeming the Series E preferred stock of approximately $115 million.
In the containership sector the Red Sea crisis led to diversions via the much longer Cape of Good Hope route. These diversions, together with strong cargo demand, absorbed the incremental new building capacity. The commercially idle fleet remained low during 2024 and at the start of 2025. Should however liners gradually return to the Suez route, the release of tonnage, combined with new building capacity, could potentially distort the current supply and demand dynamics.
During the quarter we chartered on a forward basis 12 containerships with an average time charter duration of about two and a half years and estimated contracted revenues of close to $330 million.
The containership fleet employment stands at 96% and 69% for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Total contracted revenues amount to $2.4 billion with a remaining time charter duration of 3.4 years.
On the dry bulk market, charter rates dropped to their lowest levels of 2024 during the last quarter and have started 2025 on a similarly soft note. The easing of congestion, along with pressures in the China steel market and less grain ton-mile demand have resulted in tonnage oversupply.
As per our strategy to renew the owned fleet and increase its average size during the quarter we concluded the acquisition of one Capesize and two Ultramax vessels as well as the disposal of one Handysize ship, while we have agreed to sell one Panamax vessel.
CBI manages a fleet of 51 ships, the majority of which are on index-linked charter-in agreements. As mentioned in the past, we have a long-term commitment to the sector, and we view the vessel-owning and the trading platform as highly complementary activities.
Finally, with regards to Neptune Maritime Leasing, the platform continues to grow with a healthy pipeline, having total investments and commitments exceeding $500 million.”
F
inancial Summary
Year ended December 31,
Three-month period
ended December 31,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
2023
2024
2023
2024
Voyage revenue
$ 1,502,491
$ 1,849,860
$ 490,523
$ 443,165
Voyage revenue – related parties
-
$ 210,087
-
$ 98,959
Total voyage revenue
$ 1,502,491
$ 2,059,947
$ 490,523
$ 542,124
Accrued charter revenue (1)
$ 3,293
$ (6,781)
$ (1,222)
$ (3,754)
Amortization of time-charter assumed
$ (197)
$ (625)
$ (56)
$ (242)
Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2)
$ 1,505,587
$ 2,052,541
$ 489,245
$ 538,128
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
$ 8,915
$ 23,947
$ 4,324
$ 6,279
Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3)
$ 249,006
$ 329,650
$ 79,981
$ 82,302
Weighted Average number of shares
120,299,172
119,299,405
118,042,187
119,805,639
Adjusted Earnings per share (3)
$ 2.07
$ 2.76
$ 0.68
$0.69
Net Income
$ 381,019
$ 316,334
$ 104,675
$ 31,916
Net Income available to common stockholders
$ 354,681
$ 290,677
$ 96,586
$ 29,742
Weighted Average number of shares
120,299,172
119,299,405
118,042,187
119,805,639
Earnings per share
$ 2.95
$ 2.44
$ 0.82
$ 0.25
(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.
(2) Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates. However, Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements of our fleet are described in the notes to the “Fleet List” tables below.
(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods and the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.
Exhibit I
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share
Year ended December 31,
Three-month period
ended December 31,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
2023
2024
2023
2024
Net Income
$
381,019
$
316,334
$
104,675
$
31,916
Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock
(31,068)
(23,796)
(7,767)
(5,230)
Deemed dividend of Series E Preferred Stock
-
(5,446)
-
-
Non-Controlling Interest
4,730
3,585
(322)
3,056
Net Income available to common stockholders
354,681
290,677
96,586
29,742
Accrued charter revenue
3,293
(6,781)
(1,222)
(3,754)
Deferred charter-in expense
-
89
-
(211)
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component
5,850
8,427
1,556
1,919
Amortization of time-charter assumed
(197)
(625)
(56)
(242)
Realized (gain) /loss on Euro/USD forward contracts (1)
(729)
(687)
(193)
100
Vessels’ impairment loss
434
-
205
-
(Gain) / Loss on sale of vessels, net
(112,220)
(3,788)
971
(440)
Loss on vessels held for sale
2,305
-
2,305
-
(Gain) / Loss on sale of vessels, net, by jointly owned companies with York Capital included in equity gain on investments (1)
493
-
-
-
Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs
1,484
1,809
45
1,404
(Gain) / Loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain) / loss on derivative instruments (1)
(4,801)
36,753
(18,629)
53,137
Other non-cash items
(1,587)
3,776
(1,587)
647
Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders
$
249,006
$
329,650
$
79,981
$
82,302
Adjusted Earnings per Share
$
2.07
$
2.76
$
0.68
$
0.69
Weighted average number of shares
120,299,172
119,299,405
118,042,187
119,805,639
Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock, deemed dividend of Series E Preferred Stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, deferred charter-in expense, amortization of time-charter assumed, loss on vessels held for sale, vessels’ impairment loss, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, (gain)/loss on sale of vessels, net, (gain)/loss on sale of vessels, net, by jointly owned companies with York Capital included in equity gain on investments, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, (gain)/loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments and other non-cash items. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.
Results of Operations
Three-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023
During the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, we had an average of 104.7 and 111.6 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, through our dry bulk operating platform Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) we chartered-in an average of 66.4 and 63.3 third party dry bulk vessels, respectively. As of February 4, 2025, CBI charters-in 51 dry bulk vessels on period charters.
During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, we took delivery of the secondhand dry bulk vessels
Magnes
,
Alwine
and
August
with an aggregate DWT of 301,726 and we sold the dry bulk vessel
Discovery
with a DWT of 37,019.
During the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, we sold the dry bulk vessels
Peace
,
Pride
and
Cetus
with an aggregate DWT of 143,941 and the container vessel
Oakland
with a TEU capacity of 4,890.
Furthermore, during the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, we acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2001-built, 1,550 TEU capacity containership
Arkadia
and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel.
As of December 31, 2024, we have invested in NML the amount of $123.3 million. NML has been included in our consolidated financial statements since the second quarter of 2023.
In the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, our fleet ownership days totaled 9,633 and 10,267 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.
Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
Three-month period ended December 31,
Change
Percentage
Change
2023
2024
Voyage revenue
$
490.5
$
443.2
$
(47.3)
(9.6%)
Voyage revenue – related parties
-
99.0
99.0
n.m.
Total voyage revenue
$
490.5
$
542.2
51.7
10.5%
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
4.3
6.3
2.0
46.5%
Voyage expenses
(90.0)
(93.3)
3.3
3.7%
Charter-in hire expenses
(166.3)
(185.1)
18.8
11.3%
Voyage expenses – related parties
(3.7)
(6.9)
3.2
86.5%
Vessels’ operating expenses
(64.0)
(59.7)
(4.3)
(6.7%)
General and administrative expenses
(3.9)
(6.3)
2.4
61.5%
Management and agency fees – related parties
(12.3)
(14.0)
1.7
13.8%
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component
(1.5)
(1.9)
0.4
26.7%
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs
(5.3)
(6.3)
1.0
18.9%
Depreciation
(41.8)
(41.7)
(0.1)
(0.2%)
Gain on sale of vessels, net
(1.0)
0.4
1.4
n.m.
Loss on vessels held for sale
(2.3)
-
(2.3)
n.m.
Vessel’s impairment loss
(0.2)
-
(0.2)
n.m.
Foreign exchange gains / (losses)
3.9
(6.4)
(10.3)
n.m.
Interest income
6.9
7.0
0.1
1.4%
Interest and finance costs
(34.4)
(33.2)
(1.2)
(3.5%)
Income / (loss) from equity method investments
0.1
-
(0.1)
n.m.
Other
1.2
0.5
(0.7)
(58.3%)
Gain /(loss) on derivative instruments, net
24.5
(69.7)
(94.2)
n.m.
Net Income
$
104.7
$
31.9
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
Three-month period ended December 31,
Change
Percentage
Change
2023
2024
Total voyage revenue
$
490.5
$
542.2
$
51.7
10.5%
Accrued charter revenue
(1.2)
(3.8)
(2.6)
n.m
Amortization of time-charter assumed
(0.1)
(0.2)
(0.1)
(100.0%)
Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis
(1)
$
489.2
$
538.2
$
49.0
10.0%
Vessels’ operational data
Three-month period ended December 31,
Percentage
Change
2023
2024
Change
Average number of vessels
111.6
104.7
(6.9)
(6.2%)
Ownership days
10,267
9,633
(634)
(6.2%)
Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey
7
3
(4)
(1)
Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.
Total Voyage Revenue
Total voyage revenue increased by 10.5%, or $51.7 million, to $542.2 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, from $490.5 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) increased revenue earned by CBI due to increased volume of its operations period over period, (ii) revenue earned by one container vessel acquired during the fourth quarter of 2023 and six dry bulk vessels acquired during the year ended December 31, 2024, (iii) increased charter rates in certain of our dry bulk vessels in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and (iv) decreased fleet off-hire and idle days in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023; partly offset by revenue not earned by ten dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2024.
Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 10.0%, or $49.0 million, to $538.2 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, from $489.2 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was a negative amount of $3.8 million and a negative amount of $1.2 million, respectively.
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $6.3 million and $4.3 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels increased, period over period, due to the increased volume of NML’s operations during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses were $93.3 million and $90.0 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.
Charter-in Hire Expenses
Charter-in hire expenses were $185.1 million and $166.3 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.
Voyage Expenses – related parties
Voyage expenses – related parties were $6.9 million and $3.7 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider, (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.4 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively and (iii) address commission on certain charter-out agreements payable to a related agent (since the second quarter of 2024). This commission is subsequently paid in full on a back-to-back basis by the related agent to its respective third-party clients with no benefit for the related agent.
Vessels’ Operating Expenses
Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $59.7 million and $64.0 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,193 and $6,231 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses were $6.3 million and $3.9 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.
Management and Agency Fees – related parties
Management fees charged by our related party managers were $10.7 million and $11.7 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $2.2 million and $3.8 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Furthermore, during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, agency fees of $3.3 million and $0.6 million, in aggregate, were charged by four related agents in connection with the operations of CBI.
General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $1.9 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on December 30, 2024. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $1.5 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on December 29, 2023.
Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $6.3 million and $5.3 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, two vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, five vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and two vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $41.7 million and $41.8 million, respectively.
Gain on Sale of Vessels, net
During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a gain of $0.4 million from the sale of the dry bulk vessel
Discovery.
During the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a net loss of $1.0 million from the sale of the dry bulk vessels
Peace
,
Pride
and
Cetus
and the sale of the container vessel
Oakland
, which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of September 30, 2023.
Loss on Vessels Held for Sale
We did not record any loss on any vessels held for sale during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $2.3 million representing the expected loss from the sale of the dry bulk vessels
Konstantinos
and
Progress
during the next twelve-month period. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, the dry bulk vessels
Manzanillo
and
Adventure
were each classified as a vessel held for sale but no loss on vessels held for sale was recorded, since each vessel’s estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded each vessel’s carrying value.
Vessel’s Impairment Loss
During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, no impairment loss was recorded. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to one of our dry bulk vessels in the amount of $0.2 million.
Interest Income
Interest income amounted to $7.0 million and $6.9 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Interest and Finance Costs
Interest and finance costs were $33.2 million and $34.4 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to a lower average loan balance during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023.
Income / (Loss) from Equity Method Investments
Income/(loss) from equity method investments for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was nil (compared to income of $0.1 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023) representing our share in the jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 we acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2001-built, 1,550 TEU capacity containership
Arkadia
and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel. As of December 31, 2023, two companies were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which none owned container vessels. As of December 31, 2024, there were no jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed.
Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments, net
As of December 31, 2024, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.
As of December 31, 2024, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net liability of $7.4 million. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, a net gain of $12.1 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $69.7 million has been included in Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments, net.
Cash Flows
Three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Condensed cash flows
Three-month period ended December 31,
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)
2023
2024
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
152.9
$
128.9
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
$
(33.3
)
$
(70.7
)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
$
(101.0
)
$
(157.0
)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, decreased by $24.0 million to $128.9 million, from $152.9 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. The decrease is mainly attributable to the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis); partly offset by the increased cash from operations during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, the decrease in interest payments (including interest rate derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 and the decreased dry-docking and special survey costs during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2023.
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
Net cash used in investing activities was $70.7 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) the settlement payment for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessel
Magnes
, (ii) payments for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessels
Alwine
and
August
, (iii) net payments for the investments into which NML entered, and (iv) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels; partly offset by proceeds we received from the sale of the dry bulk vessel
Discovery
.
Net cash used in investing activities was $33.3 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of (i) an advance payment for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessel
Miracle
, (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels, (iii) net payments for the investments into which NML entered and (iv) payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly offset by the proceeds we received from the sale of the container vessel
Oakland
and the dry bulk vessels
Peace
,
Pride
and
Cetus
.
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
Net cash used in financing activities was $157.0 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) $30.4 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $360.6 million we received from eight debt financing agreements), (ii) $105.0 million we paid for the full prepayment of our unsecured bond loan, (iii) $13.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2024 and (iv) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”) and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) for the period from July 15, 2024 to October 14, 2024.
Net cash used in financing activities was $101.0 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of (i) $88.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $12 million we received from one debt financing agreement), (ii) $9.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2023 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from July 15, 2023 to October 14, 2023.
Results of Operations
Year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023
During the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, we had an average of 105.6 and 111.4 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, through CBI we chartered-in an average of 62.3 and 43.1 third-party dry bulk vessels, respectively. As of February 4, 2025, CBI has chartered-in 51 dry bulk vessels on period charters.
During the year ended December 31, 2024, we took delivery of the secondhand dry bulk vessels
Miracle
,
Prosper
,
Frontier
,
Magnes
,
Alwine
and
August
with an aggregate DWT of 843,679 and we sold the dry bulk vessels
Manzanillo
,
Progress
,
Konstantinos
,
Merida
,
Alliance
,
Pegasus
,
Adventure
,
Oracle
,
Titan I
and
Discovery
with an aggregate DWT capacity of 433,033.
During the year ended December 31, 2023, we (i) sold our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership,
Polar Argentina
to York Capital, (ii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership
Polar Brasil
and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel and (iii) we acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital of the 2001-built, 1,550 TEU capacity containership
Arkadia
and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel.
In addition, during the year ended December 31, 2023, we acquired the secondhand dry bulk vessels
Enna
,
Dorado
and
Arya
with an aggregate DWT of 417,241 and we sold the container vessels
Maersk Kalamata
,
Sealand Washington
and
Oakland
with an aggregate TEU capacity of 18,182 and the dry bulk vessels
Miner
,
Taibo
,
Comity
,
Peace
,
Pride
and
Cetus
with an aggregate DWT of 248,655.
As of December 31, 2024, we have invested in NML the amount of $123.3 million. NML has been included in our consolidated financial statements since the second quarter of 2023.
In the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, our fleet ownership days totaled 38,661 and 40,652 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.
Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
Year
ended December 31,
Change
Percentage
Change
2023
2024
Voyage revenue
$
1,502.5
$
1,849.9
$
347.4
23.1%
Voyage revenue – related parties
-
210.1
210.1
n.m.
Total voyage revenue
1,502.5
2,060.0
557.5
37.1%
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
8.9
23.9
15.0
168.5%
Voyage expenses
(275.9)
(371.1)
95.2
34.5%
Charter-in hire expenses
(340.9)
(706.6)
365.7
107.3%
Voyage expenses – related parties
(14.0)
(21.6)
7.6
54.3%
Vessels’ operating expenses
(258.1)
(240.2)
(17.9)
(6.9%)
General and administrative expenses
(18.4)
(25.0)
6.6
35.9%
Management and agency fees – related parties
(56.3)
(59.3)
3.0
5.3%
General and administrative expenses – non-cash component
(5.8)
(8.4)
2.6
44.8%
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs
(19.8)
(23.6)
3.8
19.2%
Depreciation
(166.3)
(164.2)
(2.1)
(1.3%)
Gain on sale of vessels, net
112.2
3.8
(108.4)
(96.6%)
Loss on vessels held for sale
(2.3)
-
(2.3)
n.m.
Vessels’ impairment loss
(0.4)
-
(0.4)
n.m.
Foreign exchange gains / (losses)
2.6
(5.4)
(8.0)
n.m.
Interest income
32.4
33.2
0.8
2.5%
Interest and finance costs
(144.4)
(133.1)
(11.3)
(7.8%)
Income from equity method investments
0.8
-
(0.8)
n.m.
Other
6.9
2.8
(4.1)
(59.4%)
Gain /(Loss) on derivative instruments, net
17.3
(48.9)
(66.2)
n.m.
Net Income
$
381.0
$
316.3
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
Year
ended December 31,
Change
Percentage
Change
2023
2024
Total voyage revenue
$
1,502.5
$
2,060.0
$
557.5
37.1%
Accrued charter revenue
3.3
(6.8)
(10.1)
n.m.
Amortization of time-charter assumed
(0.2)
(0.6)
(0.4)
n.m.
Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis
(1)
$
1,505.6
$
2,052.6
$
547.0
36.3%
Vessels’ operational data
Year
ended December 31,
Change
Percentage
Change
2023
2024
Average number of vessels
111.4
105.6
(5.8)
(5.2%)
Ownership days
40,652
38,661
(1,991)
(4.9%)
Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey
25
12
(13)
(1)
Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.
Total Voyage Revenue
Total voyage revenue increased by 37.1%, or $557.5 million, to $2,060.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, from $1,502.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) increased revenue earned by CBI due to the increased volume of its operations year over year, (ii) increased charter rates in certain of our owned container and dry bulk vessels and (iii) revenue earned by two container vessels acquired during the second and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, three dry bulk vessels acquired during the third quarter of 2023 and six dry bulk vessels acquired during the year ended December 31, 2024, (iv) decreased fleet off-hire and idle days in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023; partly offset by revenue not earned by one container vessel and six dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended 2023 and ten dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2024.
Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 36.3%, or $547.0 million, to $2,052.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, from $1,505.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. Accrued charter revenue for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was a negative amount of $6.8 million and a positive amount of $3.3 million, respectively.
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $23.9 million and $8.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Increased income from investments in leaseback vessels, year over year, is attributable to (i) the income earned from NML’s operations for the entire year ended December 31, 2024 (in 2023, we earned income from NML’s operations starting from the second quarter of 2023) and (ii) the increased volume of NML’s operations during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses were $371.1 million and $275.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, year over year, mainly due to CBI’s increased volume of operations during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.
Charter-in Hire Expenses
Charter-in hire expenses were $706.6 million and $340.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI. Charter-in expenses increased, year over year, mainly due to CBI’s increased volume of operations during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.
Voyage Expenses – related parties
Voyage expenses – related parties were $21.6 million and $14.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider, (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $1.5 million and $1.4 million, in the aggregate, for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively and (iii) address commissions on certain charter-out agreements payable to a related agent (since the second quarter of 2024). This commission is subsequently paid in full on a back-to-back basis by the related agent to its respective third-party clients with no benefit for the related agent.
Vessels’ Operating Expenses
Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $240.2 million and $258.1 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,213 and $6,349 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses were $25.0 million and $18.4 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and include amounts of $2.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.
Management and Agency Fees – related parties
Management fees charged by our related party managers were $43.6 million and $44.6 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $10.5 million and $14.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Furthermore, during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, agency fees of $15.7 million and $11.7 million, in aggregate, were charged by four related agents in connection with the operations of CBI.
General and Administrative Expenses – non-cash component
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $8.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 29, 2024, June 28, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 30, 2024. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $5.8 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 29, 2023 and December 29, 2023.
Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $23.6 million and $19.8 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2024, 11 vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the year ended December 31, 2023, 23 vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and two vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $164.2 million and $166.3 million, respectively.
Gain on Sale of Vessels, net
During the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a net gain of $3.8 million from (i) the sale of the dry bulk vessels
Manzanillo
,
Progress
and
Konstantinos
, each of which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of December 31, 2023, (ii) the sale of the dry bulk vessels
Merida
,
Alliance
and
Pegasus
, (iii) the sale of the dry bulk vessel
Adventure
which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of March 31, 2024 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2023), (iv) the sale of the dry bulk vessel
Oracle
which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of June 30, 2024 and (v) the sale of the dry bulk vessels
Titan I
and
Discovery
. During the year ended December 31, 2023, we recorded an aggregate net gain of $112.2 million from (i) the sale of the container vessel
Oakland
, which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of September 30, 2023, (ii) the sale of the container vessels
Maersk Kalamata
and
Sealand Washington
, each of which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of December 31, 2022 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of March 31, 2022), (iii) the sale of the dry bulk vessel
Taibo
, which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of March 31, 2023, (iv) the sale of the dry bulk vessels
Peace
,
Pride
,
Cetus
,
Miner
and
Comity
and (v) the result of the accounting classification of the container vessels
Vela
and
Vulpecula
as “Net investment in Sale type lease (Vessels)”.
Loss on Vessels Held for Sale
We did not record any loss on any vessels held for sale during the year ended December 31, 2024. During the year ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $2.3 million, representing the expected loss from the sale of the dry bulk vessels
Konstantinos
and
Progress
during the next twelve-month period. Furthermore, during the year ended December 31, 2023, the dry bulk vessels
Manzanillo
and
Adventure
were classified as vessels held for sale but no loss on vessels held for sale was recorded, since each vessel’s estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded each vessel’s carrying value.
Vessels’ Impairment Loss
During the year ended December 31, 2024, no impairment loss was recorded. During the year ended December 31, 2023, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to two of our dry bulk vessels in the amount of $0.4 million in the aggregate.
Interest Income
Interest income amounted to $33.2 million and $32.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Interest and Finance Costs
Interest and finance costs were $133.1 million and $144.4 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to lower average loan balance during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.
Income /(Loss) from Equity Method Investments
Income/(loss) from equity method investments for the year ended December 31, 2024, was nil (income of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023) representing our share in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. During the year ended December 31, 2023, we (i) sold our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership,
Polar Argentina
to York Capital, (ii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership
Polar Brasil
and as result we acquired the 100% equity interest in the vessel and (iii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2001-built, 1,550 TEU capacity containership
Arkadia
and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel. As of December 31, 2023 two companies, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed none of which owned container vessels. As of December 31, 2024, there were no jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed.
Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments, net
As of December 31, 2024, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.
As of December 31, 2024, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net liability of $7.4 million. During the year ended December 31, 2024, a net loss of $4.0 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $48.9 million has been included in Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments, net.
Cash Flows
Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Condensed cash flows
Year ended December 31,
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)
2023
2024
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
331.4
$
537.7
Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities
$
79.1
$
(79.5
)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
$
(396.8
)
$
(505.5
)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased by $206.3 million to $537.7 million, from $331.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased cash from operations during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, to the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), to the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 and to the decreased dry-docking and special survey costs during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.
Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities
Net cash used in investing activities was $79.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) settlement payment for the delivery of the secondhand dry bulk vessel
Miracle
, (ii) payments for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessels
Prosper
,
Frontier
,
Magnes
,
Alwine
and
August,
(iii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (iv) net payments for investments into which NML entered; partly offset by proceeds we received from the sale of the dry bulk vessels
Manzanillo
,
Progress
,
Konstantinos
,
Merida
,
Alliance,
Pegasus, Adventure, Oracle
,
Titan I
and
Discovery
.
Net cash provided by investing activities was $79.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from (i) the sale of the container vessels
Sealand Washington
,
Maersk Kalamata
and
Oakland
and the dry bulk vessels
Miner
,
Taibo
,
Comity
,
Peace
,
Pride
and
Cetus
and (ii) the maturity of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly offset by payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills, payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels, payments for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessels
Enna
,
Dorado
and
Arya
, an advance payment for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessel
Miracle
and net payments for the investments into which NML entered.
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
Net cash used in financing activities was $505.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) $209.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $528.0 million we received from 18 debt financing agreements), (ii) $116.0 million we paid, in aggregate, for the full redemption of our Series E Preferred Stock, (iii) $105.0 million we paid, for the full prepayment of our unsecured bond loan, (iv) $43.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023, the first quarter of 2024, the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2024 and (v) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $8.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $8.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024, January 15, 2024 to April 14, 2024, April 15, 2024 to July 14, 2024 and July 15, 2024 to October 14, 2024 and $5.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024 and January 15, 2024 to April 14, 2024.
Net cash used in financing activities was $396.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of (a) $256.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $576.2 million we received from eight debt financing agreements), (b) $60.0 million we paid for the re-purchase of 6.3 million of our common shares, (c) $39.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022, the first quarter of 2023, the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2023 and (d) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $8.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $8.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $10.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023, January 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023, April 15, 2023 to July 14, 2023 and July 15, 2023 to October 14, 2023.
Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels
Cash and cash equivalents
As of December 31, 2024, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $777.9 million, $18.5 million invested in short-dated US Treasury Bills (short-term investments) and $45.2 million margin deposits in relation to our FFAs and bunker swaps. Furthermore, our liquidity stands at approximately $941.6 million accounting for $100.0 million of a hunting license facility subject to final documentation.
Debt-free vessels
As of February 4, 2025, the following vessels were free of debt.
Unencumbered Vessels
(Refer to Fleet list for full details)
Vessel Name
Year
Built
TEU / DWT
Capacity
Containerships
KURE
1996
7,403
MAERSK KOWLOON
2005
7,471
ETOILE
2005
2,556
MICHIGAN
2008
1,300
ARKADIA
2001
1,550
Dry Bulk Vessels
ALWINE
2014
61,090
AUGUST
2015
61,090
Conference Call details:
On February 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EST, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US and the UK). Please quote “Costamare”. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 12, 2025. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 6127066.
Live webcast:
There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
About Costamare Inc.
Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company has 51 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU and 38 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 3,016,000 DWT (including one vessel we have agreed to sell). The Company also has a dry bulk operating platform which charters in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions. The Company participates in a leasing business that provides financing to third-party owners. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C” and “CMRE PR D”, respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.
Company Contacts:
Gregory Zikos – Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Tsakalidis – Business Development
Costamare Inc., Monaco
Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40
Email: ir@costamare.com
Containership Fleet List
The table below provides additional information, as of February 4, 2025, about our fleet of containerships, and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.
Vessel Name
Charterer
Year Built
Capacity (TEU)
Current Daily Charter Rate
(1)
(U.S. dollars)
Expiration of Charter
(2)
1
TRITON
Evergreen
2016
14,424
(*)
March 2026
2
TITAN
(i)
Evergreen
2016
14,424
(*)
April 2026
3
TALOS
(i)
Evergreen
2016
14,424
(*)
July 2026
4
TAURUS
(i)
Evergreen
2016
14,424
(*)
August 2026
5
THESEUS
(i)
Evergreen
2016
14,424
(*)
August 2026
6
YM TRIUMPH
(i)
Yang Ming
2020
12,690
(*)
May 2030
7
YM TRUTH
(i)
Yang Ming
2020
12,690
(*)
May 2030
8
YM TOTALITY
(i)
Yang Ming
2020
12,690
(*)
July 2030
9
YM TARGET
(i)
Yang Ming
2021
12,690
(*)
November 2030
10
YM TIPTOP
(i)
Yang Ming
2021
12,690
(*)
March 2031
11
CAPE AKRITAS
MSC
2016
11,010
33,000
August 2031
12
CAPE TAINARO
MSC
2017
11,010
33,000
April 2031
13
CAPE KORTIA
MSC
2017
11,010
33,000
August 2031
14
CAPE SOUNIO
MSC
2017
11,010
33,000
April 2031
15
CAPE ARTEMISIO
Hapag Lloyd/
(*)
2017
11,010
36,650/
(*)
March 2030
(3)
16
ZIM SHANGHAI
ZIM/
(*)
2006
9,469
72,700/
(*)
May 2028
(4)
17
YANTIAN I (ex. ZIM YANTIAN)
ZIM/
(*)
2006
9,469
72,700/
(*)
April 2028
(5)
18
YANTIAN
COSCO/
(*)
2006
9,469
(*)
/
(*)
May 2028
(6)
19
COSCO HELLAS
COSCO/
(*)
2006
9,469
(*)
/
(*)
August 2028
(7)
20
BEIJING
COSCO/
(*)
2006
9,469
(*)
/
(*)
July 2028
(8)
21
MSC AZOV
MSC/
(*)
2014
9,403
35,300/
(*)
December 2029
(9)
22
MSC AMALFI
MSC
2014
9,403
35,300
March 2027
23
MSC AJACCIO
MSC
2014
9,403
35,300
February 2027
24
MSC ATHENS
MSC/
(*)
2013
8,827
35,300/
(*)
January 2029
(10)
25
MSC ATHOS
MSC/
(*)
2013
8,827
35,300/
(*)
February 2029
(11)
26
VALOR
Hapag Lloyd/
(*)
2013
8,827
32,400/
(*)
April 2030
(12)
27
VALUE
Hapag Lloyd/
(*)
2013
8,827
32,400/
(*)
April 2030
(13)
28
VALIANT
Hapag Lloyd/
(*)
2013
8,827
32,400/
(*)
June 2030
(14)
29
VALENCE
Hapag Lloyd/
(*)
2013
8,827
32,400/
(*)
July 2030
(15)
30
VANTAGE
Hapag Lloyd/
(*)
2013
8,827
32,400/
(*)
September 2030
(16)
31
NAVARINO
MSC/
(*)
2010
8,531
31,000/
(*)
March 2029
(17)
32
KLEVEN
MSC/
(*)
1996
8,044
41,500/
(*)
April 2028
(18)
33
KOTKA
MSC/
(*)
1996
8,044
41,500/
(*)
September 2028
(19)
34
MAERSK KOWLOON
Maersk
2005
7,471
18,500
October 2025
35
KURE
MSC/
(*)
1996
7,403
41,500/
(*)
August 2028
(20)
36
METHONI
Maersk
2003
6,724
47,453
August 2026
37
PORTO CHELI
Maersk
2001
6,712
30,075
June 2026
38
TAMPA I
ZIM/
(*)
2000
6,648
45,000/
(*)
July 2025 / June 2028
(21)
39
ZIM VIETNAM
ZIM
2003
6,644
38,500
December 2028
(22)
40
ZIM AMERICA
ZIM
2003
6,644
38,500
December 2028
(23)
41
ARIES
(*)
2004
6,492
58,500
March 2026
42
ARGUS
(*)
2004
6,492
58,500
April 2026
43
PORTO KAGIO
Maersk
2002
5,908
28,822
June 2026
44
GLEN CANYON
ZIM/
(*)
2006
5,642
62,500/
(*)
June 2025/ April 2028
(24)
45
PORTO GERMENO
Maersk
2002
5,570
28,822
June 2026
46
LEONIDIO
Maersk
2014
4,957
18,018
October 2026
47
KYPARISSIA
Maersk
2014
4,957
18,118
October 2026
48
MEGALOPOLIS
Maersk
2013
4,957
14,043
July 2025
(25)
49
MARATHOPOLIS
Maersk
2013
4,957
14,044
July 2025
(25)
50
GIALOVA
(*)
2009
4,578
(*)
March 2026
51
DYROS
Maersk
2008
4,578
35,500
April 2027
(26)
52
NORFOLK
(*)
/
(*)
2009
4,259
(*)
/
(*)
March 2028
(27)
53
VULPECULA
ZIM
2010
4,258
Please refer to note 28
May 2028
(28)
54
VOLANS
(*)
2010
4,258
(*)
July 2027
55
VIRGO
Maersk
2009
4,258
35,500
April 2027
(29)
56
VELA
ZIM
2009
4,258
Please refer to note 30
April 2028
(30)
57
ANDROUSA
(*)
2010
4,256
(*)
March 2026
58
NEOKASTRO
CMA CGM
2011
4,178
39,000
February 2027
59
ULSAN
Maersk
2002
4,132
34,730
January 2026
60
POLAR BRASIL
(i)
Maersk
2018
3,800
21,000
March 2026
(31)
61
LAKONIA
COSCO
2004
2,586
23,500
February 2027
(32)
62
SCORPIUS
Hapag Lloyd
2007
2,572
16,500
February 2026
63
ETOILE
(*)
/
(*)
2005
2,556
(*)
/
(*)
July 2028
(33)
64
AREOPOLIS
COSCO
2000
2,474
23,500
March 2027
(34)
65
ARKADIA
Swire Shipping
2001
1,550
13,000
March 2025
66
MICHIGAN
(*)
/
(*)
2008
1,300
(*)
/
(*)
October 2027
(35)
67
TRADER
(*)
/
(*)
2008
1,300
(*)
/
(*)
October 2028
(36)
68
LUEBECK
(*)
/
(*)
2001
1,078
(*)
/
(*)
April 2028
(37)
(1)
Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts.
(2)
Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire.
(3)
Cape Artemisio
is currently chartered to
Hapag Lloyd
at a daily rate of $36,650 until March 12, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Hapag Lloyd
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(4)
Zim Shanghai
is currently chartered to
ZIM
at a daily rate of $72,700 until July 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
ZIM
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.
(5)
Yantian I (ex.
Zim Yantian)
is currently chartered to
ZIM
at a daily rate of $72,700 until June 27, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
ZIM
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.
(6)
Yantian
is currently chartered to
COSCO
at an undisclosed rate until May 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.
(7)
Cosco Hellas
is currently chartered to
COSCO
at an undisclosed rate until August 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.
(8)
Beijing
is currently chartered to
COSCO
at an undisclosed rate until July 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate.
(9)
MSC Azov
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $35,300 until December 2026 (earliest redelivery) - January 2027 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until December 2029 (earliest redelivery) - February 2030 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(10)
MSC Athens
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $35,300 until January 2026 (earliest redelivery) - March 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until January 2029 (earliest redelivery) - March 2029 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(11)
MSC Athos
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $35,300 until February 2026 (earliest redelivery) - April 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until February 2029 (earliest redelivery) - April 2029 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(12)
Valor
is currently chartered to
Hapag Lloyd
at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Hapag Lloyd
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(13)
Value
is currently chartered to
Hapag Lloyd
at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 25, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Hapag Lloyd
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(14)
Valiant
is currently chartered to
Hapag Lloyd
at a daily rate of $32,400 until June 5, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Hapag Lloyd
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(15)
Valence
is currently chartered to
Hapag Lloyd
at a daily rate of $32,400 until July 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Hapag Lloyd
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(16)
Vantage
is currently chartered to
Hapag Lloyd
at a daily rate of $32,400 until September 8, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
Hapag Lloyd
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate.
(17)
Navarino
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $31,000 until March 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from
MSC
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 48 to 52 months at an undisclosed rate.
(18)
Kleven
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $41,500 until November 2026 (earliest redelivery) - January 2027 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until April 2028 (earliest redelivery) - June 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(19)
Kotka
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $41,500 until December 2026 (earliest redelivery) - February 2027 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until September 2028 (earliest redelivery) - November 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(20)
Kure
is currently chartered to
MSC
at a daily rate of $41,500 until July 2026 (earliest redelivery) - September 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until August 2028 (earliest redelivery) - October 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(21)
Tampa I
is currently chartered to
ZIM
at a daily rate of $45,000 until July 2025 (earliest redelivery) - August 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from
ZIM
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.
(22)
ZIM Vietnam
is currently chartered at a daily rate of $53,000 until October 17, 2025. From such date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $38,500.
(23)
ZIM America
is currently chartered at a daily rate of $53,000 until October 3, 2025. From such date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $38,500.
(24)
Glen Canyon
is currently chartered to
ZIM
at a daily rate of $62,500 until June 2025 (earliest redelivery) - September 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from
ZIM
, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate.
(25)
Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of approximately 24 months at a daily rate of $14,500.
(26)
Dyros
is currently chartered to
Maersk
at a daily rate of $17,500 until April 15, 2025. Following the aforementioned date, the new daily rate will be $35,500 for a period of 24 to 26 months.
(27)
Norfolk
is currently chartered until March 2025 (earliest redelivery) - May 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until March 2028 (earliest redelivery) - May 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(28)
Vulpecula
is currently chartered to
ZIM
under a charterparty agreement which commenced in May 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate is $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.
(29)
Virgo
is currently chartered to
Maersk
at a daily rate of $21,500 until April 15, 2025. Following the aforementioned date, the new daily rate will be $35,500 for a period of 24 to 26 months.
(30)
Vela
is currently chartered to
ZIM
under a charterparty agreement which commenced in April 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate is $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.
(31)
Polar Brasil
is currently chartered at a daily rate of $19,700 until April 27, 2025. From such date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $21,000. Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for two additional one-year periods at a daily rate of $21,000.
(32)
Lakonia
is currently chartered to
COSCO
at a daily rate of $26,500 until March 24, 2025. Following the aforementioned date, the new daily rate will be $23,500 for a period of 23 to 25 months.
(33)
Etoile
is currently chartered until June 2026 (earliest redelivery) - September 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until July 2028 (earliest redelivery) - August 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(34)
Areopolis
is currently chartered to
COSCO
at a daily rate of $26,500 until April 3, 2025. Following the aforementioned date, the new daily rate will be $23,500 for a period of 23 to 25 months.
(35)
Michigan
is currently chartered until October 2025 (earliest redelivery) - December 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until October 2027 (earliest redelivery) - December 2027 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(36)
Trader
is currently chartered until October 2026 (earliest redelivery) - December 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until October 2028 (earliest redelivery) - December 2028 at an undisclosed rate.
(37)
Luebeck
is currently chartered until April 2026 (earliest redelivery) - June 2026 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company until April 2028 (earliest redelivery) - June 2028 (latest redelivery) at an undisclosed rate.
(i)
Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.
(*) Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.
Dry Bulk Vessel Fleet List
The table below provides information, as of February 4, 2025 about our owned fleet of dry bulk vessels. Each vessel is owned by one of our subsidiaries.
Vessel Name
Year Built
Capacity (DWT)
1
FRONTIER
2012
181,415
2
MIRACLE
2011
180,643
3
PROSPER
2012
179,895
4
DORADO
2011
179,842
5
MAGNES
2011
179,546
6
ENNA
2011
175,975
7
AEOLIAN
2012
83,478
8
GRENETA
2010
82,166
9
HYDRUS
2011
81,601
10
PHOENIX
2012
81,569
11
BUILDER
2012
81,541
12
FARMER
2012
81,541
13
SAUVAN
2010
79,700
14
ROSE
(i)
2008
76,619
15
MERCHIA
2015
63,585
16
DAWN
2018
63,561
17
SEABIRD
2016
63,553
18
ORION
2015
63,473
19
DAMON
2012
63,301
20
ARYA
2013
61,424
21
ALWINE
2014
61,090
22
AUGUST
2015
61,090
23
ATHENA
2012
58,018
24
ERACLE
2012
58,018
25
PYTHIAS
2010
58,018
26
NORMA
2010
58,018
27
CURACAO
2011
57,937
28
URUGUAY
2011
57,937
29
SERENA
2010
57,266
30
LIBRA
2010
56,701
31
CLARA
2008
56,557
32
BERMONDI
2009
55,469
33
VERITY
2012
37,163
34
PARITY
2012
37,152
35
ACUITY
2011
37,152
36
EQUITY
2013
37,071
37
BERNIS
2011
35,995
38
RESOURCE
2010
31,775
(i) Denotes vessel we have agreed to sell.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Year ended December 31,
Three-months ended December 31,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
2023
2024
2023
2024
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUES:
Voyage revenue
$
1,502,491
$
1,849,860
$
490,523
$
443,165
Voyage revenue – related parties
-
210,087
-
98,959
Total voyage revenue
1,502,491
2,059,947
490,523
542,124
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
8,915
23,947
4,324
6,279
Total revenues
$
1,511,406
$
2,083,894
$
494,847
$
548,403
EXPENSES:
Voyage expenses
(275,856
)
(371,058
)
(90,005
)
(93,267
)
Charter-in hire expenses
(340,926
)
(706,569
)
(166,256
)
(185,138
)
Voyage expenses – related parties
(13,993
)
(21,566
)
(3,731
)
(6,865
)
Vessels’ operating expenses
(258,088
)
(240,207
)
(63,978
)
(59,662
)
General and administrative expenses
(18,366
)
(25,040
)
(3,907
)
(6,342
)
Management and agency fees – related parties
(56,254
)
(59,281
)
(12,304
)
(14,002
)
General and administrative expenses – non-cash component
(5,850
)
(8,427
)
(1,556
)
(1,919
)
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs
(19,782
)
(23,627
)
(5,310
)
(6,320
)
Depreciation
(166,340
)
(164,206
)
(41,774
)
(41,677
)
Gain / (loss) on sale of vessels, net
112,220
3,788
(971
)
440
Loss on vessels held for sale
(2,305
)
-
(2,305
)
-
Vessel’s impairment loss
(434
)
-
(205
)
-
Foreign exchange gains / (losses)
2,576
(5,440
)
3,860
(6,414
)
Operating income
$
468,008
$
462,261
$
106,405
$
127,237
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):
Interest income
$
32,447
$
33,185
$
6,903
$
6,989
Interest and finance costs
(144,429
)
(133,123
)
(34,406
)
(33,226
)
Income / (loss) from equity method investments
764
12
75
(7
)
Other
6,941
2,873
1,231
588
Gain / (loss) on derivative instruments, net
17,288
(48,874
)
24,467
(69,665
)
Total other expenses, net
$
(86,989
)
$
(145,927
)
$
(1,730
)
$
(95,321
)
Net Income
$
381,019
$
316,334
$
104,675
$
31,916
Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock
(31,068
)
(23,796
)
(7,767
)
(5,230
)
Deemed dividend to Series E Preferred Stock
-
(5,446
)
-
-
Net (Gain)/ loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
4,730
3,585
(322
)
3,056
Net Income available to common stockholders
$
354,681
$
290,677
$
96,586
$
29,742
Earnings per common share, basic and diluted
$
2.95
$
2.44
$
0.82
$
0.25
Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted
120,299,172
119,299,405
118,042,187
119,805,639
COSTAMARE INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of December 31, 2023
As of December 31, 2024
ASSETS
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
745,544
$
704,633
Restricted cash
10,645
18,145
Margin deposits
13,748
45,221
Short-term investments
17,492
18,499
Investment in leaseback vessels, current
27,362
30,561
Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), current
22,620
12,748
Accounts receivable
50,684
45,509
Inventories
61,266
57,656
Due from related parties
4,119
7,014
Fair value of derivatives
33,310
10,607
Insurance claims receivable
18,458
10,881
Vessels held for sale
40,307
-
Time-charter assumed
405
195
Accrued charter revenue
9,752
11,929
Prepayments and other
61,949
66,618
Total current assets
$
1,117,661
$
1,040,216
FIXED ASSETS, NET:
Vessels and advances, net
3,446,797
3,387,012
Total fixed assets, net
$
3,446,797
$
3,387,012
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Equity method investments
$
552
$
-
Investment in leaseback vessels, non-current
191,674
222,088
Deferred charges, net
72,801
71,807
Finance leases, right-of-use assets (Vessels)
39,211
37,818
Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), non-current
19,482
6,734
Operating leases, right-of-use assets
284,398
297,975
Accounts receivable, non-current
5,586
3,560
Due from related parties, non-current
-
2,175
Restricted cash
69,015
55,158
Fair value of derivatives, non-current
28,639
21,382
Accrued charter revenue, non-current
10,937
2,688
Time-charter assumed, non-current
269
74
Total assets
$
5,287,022
$
5,148,687
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
347,027
$
317,865
Finance lease liability
2,684
23,877
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
160,993
205,172
Accounts payable
46,769
49,425
Due to related parties
3,172
6,833
Accrued liabilities
39,521
31,885
Unearned revenue
52,177
47,813
Fair value of derivatives
3,050
34,221
Other current liabilities
7,377
28,469
Total current liabilities
$
662,770
$
745,560
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, net of current portion
$
1,999,193
$
1,716,204
Finance lease liability, net of current portion
23,877
-
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
114,063
87,424
Fair value of derivatives, net of current portion
11,194
5,174
Unearned revenue, net of current portion
27,352
14,620
Other non-current liabilities
9,184
11,099
Total non-current liabilities
$
2,184,863
$
1,834,521
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
-
-
Temporary equity – Redeemable non-controlling interest in subsidiary
$
629
$
(2,453
)
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock
$
-
$
-
Common stock
13
13
Treasury stock
(120,095
)
(120,095
)
Additional paid-in capital
1,435,294
1,336,646
Retained earnings
1,045,932
1,279,605
Accumulated other comprehensive income
21,387
17,345
Total Costamare Inc. stockholders’ equity
$
2,382,531
$
2,513,514
Non-controlling interest
56,229
57,545
Total stockholders’ equity
2,438,760
2,571,059
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
5,287,022
$
5,148,687
