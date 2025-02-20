Costamare Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Costamare Inc. filed its 2024 Annual Report with the SEC, available on its website for stockholders.

Costamare Inc. announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, which is available on the company’s website and can be requested in hard copy by stockholders. The company, a prominent owner and provider of containerships and dry bulk vessels, boasts 51 years in the shipping industry, with a fleet of 68 containerships and 38 dry bulk vessels. Additionally, Costamare engages in chartering, contracts of affreightment, and lease financing. The company’s stocks and preferred stocks trade on the NYSE under various symbols, and the release also contains forward-looking statements regarding future performance and associated risks.

Costamare Inc. successfully filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2024, providing transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The report includes the Company's complete audited financial statements for 2024, which can bolster investor confidence.

Stockholders are offered the option to request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge, promoting accessibility of financial information.

Costamare Inc. highlights its extensive fleet and history in the international shipping industry, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the market.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights the uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, potentially leading to investor skepticism.

The mention of risks associated with future results may create concerns among investors about the company's ability to navigate potential challenges effectively.

The reference to a significant number of preferred stock classes could complicate the capital structure and raise concerns regarding shareholder dilution or preference in asset distribution.

What is the fiscal year covered by Costamare's Annual Report?

The Annual Report covers the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Where can I access Costamare's Annual Report?

You can access the Annual Report on Costamare's website in the “Investors” section under “Annual Reports”.

Who can request a hard copy of the Annual Report?

Stockholders can request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge.

What types of vessels does Costamare operate?

Costamare operates containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter, with a fleet of 68 containerships and 38 dry bulk vessels.

How can I contact Costamare's investor relations?

You can contact Costamare's investor relations manager at ir@costamare.com.

MONACO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NYSE: CMRE) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Company’s website, www.costamare.com, in the “Investors” section under “Annual Reports”.





Stockholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company’s complete 2024 audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company’s investor relations manager at





ir@costamare.com





.







About Costamare Inc.







Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company has 51 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU and 38 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 3,016,000 DWT (including one vessel we have agreed to sell). The Company also has a dry bulk operating platform which charters in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions. Furthermore, the Company participates in a lease financing business. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C” and “CMRE PR D”, respectively.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could” and “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.







Company Contacts:







Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer





Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development, Investor Relations





Costamare Inc., Monaco





Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40





Email:





ir@costamare.com







