Costamare Inc. Announces Plans to Spin-Off Dry Bulk Business into Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited

Costamare Inc. plans to spin off its dry bulk business into Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited, creating two independent shipping companies.

Costamare Inc. announced plans to spin off its dry bulk business into a new independent entity called Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited, resulting in two publicly traded companies. Costamare Inc. will continue as a global container shipping provider while the new company will focus on owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The separation is expected to unlock value for both entities by allowing them to pursue distinct growth opportunities more effectively. Costamare aims to complete the spin-off within the year, pending regulatory approvals and board consent, with shares of the new company anticipated to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. However, the completion and specifics of the transaction remain uncertain.

Potential Positives

The proposed spin-off will create two independent companies, allowing each to pursue distinct growth opportunities in their respective markets, which may enhance overall value for shareholders.

The separation will provide improved financial flexibility, enabling each entity to focus on specific operational priorities and strategic initiatives.

Investors will gain access to two separate, pure-play investment opportunities, potentially attracting a broader range of investors for both companies.

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which can enhance visibility and market access for the company.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the uncertainty surrounding the spin-off, stating that there can be no assurance that a separation transaction will occur, or if it does occur, its terms or timing, which may indicate potential instability for investors.

The language of the forward-looking statements section warns that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, suggesting risks related to the company's future performance post-spin-off.

The announcement of the spin-off could lead to a lack of focus and potential dilution of value for shareholders if the separated entities do not perform as expected or if strategic benefits are not realized.

FAQ

What is Costamare Inc. planning to do?

Costamare Inc. intends to spin off its dry bulk business into a new company, Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited.

How will the spin-off benefit Costamare Inc. stakeholders?

The spin-off is expected to provide financial flexibility, enhance management focus, and create two distinct investment opportunities.

When is the spin-off of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited expected to occur?

The spin-off is targeted for completion as soon as practicable in 2025, subject to regulatory and board approvals.

Will shares of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited be publicly traded?

Yes, shares of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

What are the risks associated with the proposed spin-off?

There are uncertainties regarding completion, terms, and potential strategic benefits of the spin-off that could affect results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CMRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $CMRE stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MONACO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) today announced its intent to spin-off the Company’s dry bulk business into a standalone company, Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited. The planned spin-off will result in two separate, publicly traded companies:







Costamare Inc. will remain a global container shipping provider, retaining the owned container vessels and Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited businesses







Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited will be an international owner and operator of dry bulk vessels and will hold the owned dry bulk vessels and the CBI operating platform











The Costamare Inc. board believes the proposed separation will unlock the inherent value within the two companies, which have unique growth prospects and investment opportunities. The separation is expected to provide compelling benefits for all stakeholders, including:







Improved financial flexibility to pursue distinct operating priorities and strategic initiatives focused on the container and dry bulk shipping markets, respectively



Enabling management teams of both companies to enhance focus on individualized opportunities for long-term growth and profitability



Two separate, pure-play investment opportunities for different investor bases



A simplified structure with separate, focused balance sheets and capital allocation strategies tailored to each business driving operating efficiency and value creation







Shares of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Costamare Inc. is targeting to complete the spin-off as soon as practicable this calendar year, subject to various conditions, including regulatory approvals and obtaining the final approval of the Costamare Inc. board of directors. However, there can be no assurance that a separation transaction will occur, or if one does occur, of its terms or timing.





While no definitive decision has been made, the spin-off is expected to be completed via a pro rata distribution by Costamare Inc. of all of the shares it owns of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited to Costamare Inc. shareholders based on a distribution ratio that is set at the time the distribution is formally declared.







Advisors







Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Costamare Inc. and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as legal counsel.







About





Costamare





Inc.







Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company has 51 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 owned containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU and 38 owned dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 3,016,000 DWT (including one vessel we have agreed to sell). The Company also has a dry bulk operating platform (CBI) which charters in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions. The Company participates in a leasing business. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C” and “CMRE PR D”, respectively.







Forward-Looking





Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could” and “expect” and similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding the potential completion of the announced spin-off of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited, regarding whether the announced spin-off is in the best interests of shareholders, regarding the future commercial performance of Costamare Inc. or Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited, or regarding any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of these actions. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the proposed transaction will be completed in the expected form or within the expected time frame or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that Costamare Inc. or a separate dry bulk business will be able to realize any of the potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of these actions, that shareholders will achieve any particular level of shareholder returns or that the spin-off of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited will be in the best interests of shareholders. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934).







Company





Contacts:







Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer





Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development





Costamare Inc., Monaco





Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40





Email:



ir@costamare.com





