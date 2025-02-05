COSTAMARE Earnings Results: $CMRE Reports Quarterly Earnings

COSTAMARE ($CMRE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, beating estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $548,400,000, beating estimates of $387,842,250 by $160,557,750.
COSTAMARE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of COSTAMARE stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,128,777 shares (+76.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,744,374
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 386,095 shares (+80.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,069,413
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 337,568 shares (+84.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,306,568
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 304,990 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,794,442
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 285,224 shares (+45.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,483,721
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 265,392 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,171,962
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. added 257,422 shares (+87.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,307,872
