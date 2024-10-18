Costamare (CMRE) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Costamare (CMRE) closed at $14.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Shares of the shipping company witnessed a loss of 0.28% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Costamare in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.79, showcasing a 71.74% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $424.93 million, indicating a 6.13% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $1.85 billion, which would represent changes of +47.34% and +22.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Costamare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Costamare currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Costamare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.61.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

