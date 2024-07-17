Costamare (CMRE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Costamare (CMRE) closed the latest trading day at $15.56, indicating a +0.52% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.

The shipping company's shares have seen of 0% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Costamare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.77, showcasing a 37.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $368.67 million, indicating a 0.34% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.08 per share and a revenue of $1.6 billion, demonstrating changes of +48.79% and +6.07%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Costamare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Costamare presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Costamare is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.03. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.1.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

