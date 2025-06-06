Costamare (CMRE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Costamare (CMRE) closed the most recent trading day at $9.15, moving +2.75% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.2%.

The shipping company's stock has climbed by 14.4% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Costamare in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 12.99% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Costamare. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.05% higher. Costamare presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Costamare is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.16. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.8 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 172, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

