Costamare (CMRE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Costamare (CMRE) standing at $15.43, reflecting a -1.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 16.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Costamare in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.79, reflecting a 71.74% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $424.93 million, indicating a 6.13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.05 per share and a revenue of $1.85 billion, representing changes of +47.34% and +22.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costamare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Costamare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Costamare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.16. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.6.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

