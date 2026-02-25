Costamare (CMRE) Price Target Increased by 36.00% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) has been revised to $17.34 / share. This is an increase of 36.00% from the prior estimate of $12.75 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.28% from the latest reported closing price of $16.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costamare. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 15.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMRE is 0.05%, an increase of 11.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 45,197K shares. The put/call ratio of CMRE is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,812K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares , representing an increase of 13.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 44.53% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,766K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,680K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 46.61% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 1,171K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 27.07% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,117K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing an increase of 53.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 185.30% over the last quarter.

