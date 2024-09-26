Costamare (CMRE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Costamare (CMRE) reached $15.82, with a +1.8% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 11.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Costamare in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.74%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $424.93 million, indicating a 6.13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $1.85 billion, indicating changes of +47.34% and +22.32%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costamare should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Costamare is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Costamare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.36 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.