Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited Completes Spin-Off and Begins Trading on NYSE Under Symbol CMDB

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited announced its successful separation from Costamare Inc. and began trading as an independent public company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CMDB" on May 7, 2025. Shareholders of Costamare Inc. received shares of Costamare Bulkers based on their holdings prior to the separation. The new company operates an international fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, capable of transporting a wide range of commodities. In conjunction with this announcement, Costamare Bulkers launched a new website to enhance its global presence. The company emphasizes that future results may differ from expectations and advises potential investors to review its filings with the SEC for more information on risks and factors that may affect performance.

Potential Positives

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited successfully completed its separation from Costamare Inc., becoming an independent, publicly traded company, which can enhance its strategic focus and operational flexibility.

The company's shares began trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CMDB," increasing its visibility and accessibility to investors.

Costamare Bulkers boasts a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels with significant carrying capacity, positioning it for robust participation in the global shipping market.

The launch of a new global website enhances the company's branding and provides stakeholders with easier access to information and services.

Potential Negatives

There is uncertainty surrounding the potential strategic benefits, synergies, or opportunities resulting from the separation from Costamare Inc., as the press release cautions that actual results may differ materially from what is anticipated.

The company's structure as a new independent entity may not necessarily lead to improved shareholder returns, as indicated by the need for investors to assess the potential risks associated with the spin-off.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements highlights the inherent risks and uncertainties related to the company's future performance, which may undermine investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited?

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited is an independent company that operates dry bulk vessels and trades on the NYSE under the symbol “CMDB.”

When did Costamare Bulkers start trading independently?

Costamare Bulkers began trading independently on May 7, 2025, on the New York Stock Exchange.

How many vessels does Costamare Bulkers operate?

Costamare Bulkers operates a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 2,940,000 dwt.

What ticker symbol does Costamare Bulkers use?

The ticker symbol for Costamare Bulkers on the NYSE is “CMDB.”

How are shares from the spin-off distributed?

Each holder of Costamare Inc. common shares received one share of Costamare Bulkers for every five shares held as of April 29, 2025.

MONACO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited (NYSE:CMDB) (“Costamare Bulkers” or the “Company”) announced today its debut as an independent, publicly traded company and the completion of its separation from Costamare Inc. The Company’s shares begin trading today from 9:30 a.m., New York City time on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “CMDB.” Costamare Inc. will continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “CMRE.”





Under the terms of the separation, each holder of Costamare Inc. common shares received one common share of Costamare Bulkers for every five Costamare Inc. common shares held as of the close of business on April 29, 2025.





Following the successful execution of the spin-off, the Company is an international owner and operator of dry bulk vessels providing worldwide transportation of dry bulk commodities for a broad range of industrial users, traders and producers of dry bulk commodities.





The Company launched a new global website that can be found at www.costamarebulkers.com.







About Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited







Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited is an international owner and operator of dry bulk vessels. Costamare Bulkers’ owned dry bulk fleet consists of 37 vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 2,940,000 dwt. Costamare Bulkers also owns a dry bulk operating platform (CBI) which charters in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions. Costamare Bulkers’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CMDB”.







Forward-Looking





Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could” and “expect” and similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding the spin-off of Costamare Bulkers, regarding whether the spin-off is in the best interests of shareholders, regarding the future commercial performance of Costamare Bulkers, or regarding any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of these actions. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Costamare Bulkers will be able to realize any of the potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of these actions, that shareholders will achieve any particular level of shareholder returns or that the spin-off of Costamare Bulkers will be in the best interests of shareholders. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 20-F (File No. 001-42581).





This press release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities of Costamare Bulkers, and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any such security. Should you wish to invest in Costamare Bulkers, you should do so solely on the basis of information filed by Costamare Bulkers with the SEC, including the section “Risk Factors” included in the Registration Statement that Costamare Bulkers has filed with the SEC. The information filed with the SEC is available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.







Company





Contacts:







Gregory Zikos – Chief Executive Officer





Dimitris Pagratis - Chief Financial Officer





Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development





Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited, Monaco





Tel: (+377) 92 00 1745





Email:



ir@costamarebulkers.com





