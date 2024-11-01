News & Insights

Stocks

Costain Group Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC has announced a reduction in its total issued share capital to 270,597,439 ordinary shares, following a recent share buyback program and a minor allotment for its Scrip Dividend Scheme. This update is important for shareholders to assess their holdings in compliance with FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:COST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.