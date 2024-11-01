Costain Group Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC has announced a reduction in its total issued share capital to 270,597,439 ordinary shares, following a recent share buyback program and a minor allotment for its Scrip Dividend Scheme. This update is important for shareholders to assess their holdings in compliance with FCA rules.

