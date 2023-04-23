Costain Group (LSE:COST) Price Target Increased by 14.12% to 74.21

The average one-year price target for Costain Group (LSE:COST) has been revised to 74.20 / share. This is an decrease of 0.00% from the prior estimate of 74.20 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 106.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.43% from the latest reported closing price of 55.20 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMFIX - Multi-manager Global Listed Infrastructure Fund holds 1,279K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 708K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KBIWX - KBI GLOBAL INVESTORS AQUARIUS FUND Institutional Shares holds 441K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 237K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 143K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costain Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COST is 0.03%, a decrease of 69.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.11% to 3,109K shares.

