Costain Completes £10 Million Share Buyback

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.
Costain Group PLC has completed its £10 million share buyback program, resulting in a decrease of its issued ordinary shares to 268,766,087 as of November 30, 2024. This move aligns with the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its capital structure, providing a potential boost to shareholder value.
