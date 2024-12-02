News & Insights

Stocks

Costain Completes £10 Million Share Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 08:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Costain Group PLC has completed its £10 million share buyback program, resulting in a decrease of its issued ordinary shares to 268,766,087 as of November 30, 2024. This move aligns with the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its capital structure, providing a potential boost to shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:COST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.