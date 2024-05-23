Costain Announces Scrip Dividend Share Issue

News & Insights

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC has announced the issuance of 117,144 new ordinary shares as a scrip dividend option to shareholders, in lieu of cash for the final 2023 dividend, with trading set to commence on the London Stock Exchange on May 28, 2024. This move follows the approval of the scrip dividend scheme at the 2022 Annual General Meeting, indicating an alternative avenue for shareholder returns.

