Costa Ricans largely unconvinced by presidential candidates, polls show

Costa Ricans are largely undecided in their decision on who to cast their vote for in next month's presidential election, two separate polls showed on Wednesday, increasing the possibility of a second round of voting.

SAN JOSE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Costa Ricans are largely undecided in their decision on who to cast their vote for in next month's presidential election, two separate polls showed on Wednesday, increasing the possibility of a second round of voting.

Facing a record number of 25 presidential candidates, more than 40% of potential voters were hesitant when polled by the state-owned University of Costa Rica and National University.

President Carlos Alvarado cannot run for a second consecutive term in the Feb. 6 election.

Former President Jose Maria Figueres, candidate of the National Liberation Party, and former Vice President Lineth Saborio, from the Christian Social Unity Party, each had less than 20% of support in the polls - well below the 40% threshold needed to win outright in a first round of voting.

A runoff will be held in April if necessary.

Evangelical preacher Fabricio Alvarado, who came in third, had less than 10% of support.

"This broad indecision has to do with the distancing of people from the parties and the lack of issues that define the contest with so many options," said Ronald Alfaro, poll coordinator at the University of Costa Rica.

Conducted in recent days, both universities polled about 1,000 people and have a margin of error of just over 3 percentage points.

Opinion polls published in December showed may Costa Ricans were dissatisfied with the slow economic recovery, unemployment and corruption.

