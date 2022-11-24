US Markets

Costa Rican lawmakers approve foreign debt issuance of up to $5 bln

November 24, 2022 — 08:17 pm EST

Written by Alvaro Murillo for Reuters ->

SAN JOSE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Costa Rican lawmakers on Thursday voted to approve foreign debt issuance of up to $5 billion over the next three years.

The securities, or "eurobonds", are equivalent to 7.8% of Costa Rica's gross domestic product and are intended to cover upcoming financial obligations, such as a $1 billion debt due early 2023.

Lawmakers of six legislative blocs unanimously voted to allow the bonds, set to be issued in four tranches.

Finance Minister Nogui Acosta said the funds would be used to try to lower the amount of interest being paid by the government, which he said consumed 41% of the budget.

This would help mitigate the impact of rising interest rates and boost the economy, he said.

