Costa Rican coffee exports slump 60% in September as season ends

SAN JOSE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Costa Rican coffee growers exported 60.1% fewer beans in September compared with a year earlier, as stocks ran out in the last month of the season after a smaller harvest, the country's coffee institute ICAFE said on Monday.

Costa Rica exported 28,144 60-kilo bags in September, the last month of Central America's coffee season, or 42,403 bags fewer than it had a year earlier.

"We sold everything we had," ICAFE's head of sustainable production Victor Vargas told Reuters. "It sold very quickly due to the pandemic's impact on international trade, and on top of that we had low production."

ICAFE said demand for Costa Rica's arabica beans remained high, with average prices reaching a new peak in September at $311.84 for each quintal (46-kg bag) placed in port, bringing a weighted average of $257.54 over the season.

Renowned for its high-quality bean, Costa Rica sells the majority of its harvest abroad.

But the 2021-2022 harvest saw exports fall 8.8% compared to the previous year, with 102,490 fewer bags shipped, bringing its total exports to 1,055,662 bags over the October to September season.

Vargas said changing weather conditions, lack of results from plantation renewals and the low end of a biannual cycle had seen production fall 11.35%, totaling 1,282,000 60-kilo bags over the season.

Arabica coffee trees alternate years of higher and lower production, a natural development as trees get stressed after high fruit loads and produce less in the following season.

