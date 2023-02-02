Costa Rican coffee exports post slight fall in January

SAN JOSE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Costa Rican coffee exports slid 2% in January compared with the same month last year, according to data released by national coffee institute ICAFE on Thursday.

Coffee shipments from the Central American country during the month totaled 84,738 60-kg bags, or about 1,700 fewer bags versus the year-ago period.

Costa Rica is one of Central America's smaller producers, but well-known for its high-quality beans, almost all of which are arabica.

Coffee exports during the first four months of the current 2022/2023 harvesting season totaled 147,691 bags, down by 12% compared to the same four-month period during the previous season.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico runs from October to the following September.

Costa Rican coffee farmers export roughly 80% of the beans they produce. Production during the current cycle is forecast to grow 11.5%, according to ICAFE.

The institute predicts a 1.43 million bag harvest this season, due to the renewal of many coffee farms as well as the biennial nature of the crop, in which one smaller harvest is typically followed by a larger one.

Costa Rica's mostly arabica coffee beans generally sell for a premium compared to international benchmarks, with the country's current crop averaging $266 per 46-kg quintal as measured at the country's ports, according to ICAFE, which equals to about $347 per 60-kg bag.

