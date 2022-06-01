Costa Rican coffee exports drop 35.4% year-on-year in May

SAN JOSE, June 1 (Reuters) - Costa Rican coffee growers exported 35.4% fewer beans in May compared with the same month last year, the country's coffee institute ICAFE said on Wednesday.

Coffee shipments totaled 103,184 60-kg bags in May, down from 159,827.

The drop is partly due to an 8.92% reduction in the harvest so far this year, courtesy of it being an off-year in the Costa Rican biennial cycle.

The export drop was also driven by a boost in orders earlier in the year from buyers hoping to limit the effects of the container crisis in the sector, said Victor Vargas, head of Sustainable Production at ICAFE.

"There was a strong advance in the sale of coffee at the beginning of 2022," Vargas told Reuters, noting the 73% year-on-year increase seen in January.

Accumulated exports of the current cycle, which runs from October 2021 to September 2022, now stands at 628,786 bags exported, a 10% drop from the same period last year.

The Central American country, which exports more than 80% of its coffee harvest, also registered a new high in average coffee prices in May, reaching $264.5 for each quintal.

