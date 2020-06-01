Costa Rican coffee exports dip 13% year-on-year in May

SAN JOSE, June 1 (Reuters) - Costa Rican coffee exports fell 13% in May, according to national coffee institute ICAFE data released on Monday, likely due to advance purchases in April as buyers sought to ease expected logistical jams from coronavirus disruptions.

Coffee shipments totaled 143,781 60-kg bags in May, compared to 165,214 bags in the same month last year, the data showed.

Local farmers surveyed by Reuters speculated that advance purchases led to the fall in May exports.

Costa Rica, one of the region's smaller coffee producers, but known for its high-quality beans, exported 697,307 bags during the first eight months of the 2019/2020 harvesting season, down 3.5% from the same period a year earlier.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world's arabica beans, runs from October through September.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Richard Chang)

