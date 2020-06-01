US Markets

Costa Rican coffee exports dip 13% year-on-year in May

Contributor
Alvaro Murillo Reuters
Published

Costa Rican coffee exports fell 13% in May, according to national coffee institute ICAFE data released on Monday, likely due to advance purchases in April as buyers sought to ease expected logistical jams from coronavirus disruptions.

SAN JOSE, June 1 (Reuters) - Costa Rican coffee exports fell 13% in May, according to national coffee institute ICAFE data released on Monday, likely due to advance purchases in April as buyers sought to ease expected logistical jams from coronavirus disruptions.

Coffee shipments totaled 143,781 60-kg bags in May, compared to 165,214 bags in the same month last year, the data showed.

Local farmers surveyed by Reuters speculated that advance purchases led to the fall in May exports.

Costa Rica, one of the region's smaller coffee producers, but known for its high-quality beans, exported 697,307 bags during the first eight months of the 2019/2020 harvesting season, down 3.5% from the same period a year earlier.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world's arabica beans, runs from October through September.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Richard Chang)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular