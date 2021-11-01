Costa Rican central bank revises up growth forecasts for 2021-22

Adds previous estimates

SAN JOSE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's central bank on Monday revised up its growth forecasts for the Central American country's economy, predicting expansion of 5.4% in 2021, and 4.5% in 2022.

"The available figures indicate that production likely reached pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2021...(and) most of the activities have already exceeded the level they were at before the pandemic," the central bank said in its report.

The central bank had previously forecast growth of 3.9% for 2021 and 3.7% next year.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo)

