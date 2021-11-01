US Markets

Costa Rican central bank revises up growth forecasts for 2021-22

Contributor
Alvaro Murillo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN CARLOS ULATE

Costa Rica's central bank on Monday revised up its growth forecasts for the Central American country's economy, predicting expansion of 5.4% in 2021, and 4.5% in 2022.

Adds previous estimates

SAN JOSE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's central bank on Monday revised up its growth forecasts for the Central American country's economy, predicting expansion of 5.4% in 2021, and 4.5% in 2022.

"The available figures indicate that production likely reached pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2021...(and) most of the activities have already exceeded the level they were at before the pandemic," the central bank said in its report.

The central bank had previously forecast growth of 3.9% for 2021 and 3.7% next year.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular