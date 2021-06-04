Costa Rica wins arbitration case over open pit gold mine it stopped

SAN JOSE, June 4 (Reuters) - An international arbitration panel ruled that Costa Rica does not owe Canadian miner Infinito Gold any compensation stemming from the cancellation of a potentially lucrative mining project a decade ago, the country's environmental ministry said on Friday.

Infinito Gold sought $400 million in damages in the long-running case over its Crucitas open pit mine in northern Alajuela province, near the border with Nicaragua, which was fiercely opposed by environmental activists seeking to strengthen the country's ecological stewardship.

President Carlos Alvarado celebrated the ruling, which has not been made public, by the Washington-based International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes, in a post on Twitter.

"We should remain free of open-pit mining," he wrote on Friday.

Infinito Gold did not immediately respond to attempts to contact it by email.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; additional reporting by Jeff Lewis in Toronto; Writing by David Alire Garcia; editing by Barbara Lewis)

