Costa Rica to extend border closure until June 30

Adds opening of domestic tourism, coronavirus tally

SAN JOSE, May 29 (Reuters) - Costa Rica will extend the closure of its borders until June 30, Health Minister Daniel Salas said on Friday, prolonging one measure in its effort to contain the novel coronavirus.

The border closure was due to expire June 15.

However, the Central American country will begin reopening its tourism industry for domestic travelers. Starting on Monday, tourist buses will be able to circulate in Costa Rica, and hotels will be able to reopen at 50% capacity, Salas said.

Costa Rica on Friday reported 22 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,022. Ten people have died.

