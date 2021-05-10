Costa Rica to buy 2 mln coronavirus Pfizer vaccines

SAN JOSE, May 10 (Reuters) - Costa Rica is to buy an additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Monday.

"To accelerate the vaccination process in Costa Rica, we will purchase an additional 2 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech," Alvarado tweeted.

The vaccines are in addition to the 7 million doses that Costa Rica has already secured, Alvarado added.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Leslie Adler)

