Costa Rica taps World Bank's Indonesia director as finance minister

Adds comments from Costa Rica government spokeswoman, changes dateline

SAN JOSE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado said on Wednesday that Rodrigo Chaves, who until recently was the World Bank's director in Indonesia, will become the Central American nation's finance minister at the end of November.

Chaves, a Costa Rican national and 20-year veteran of the World Bank, will be tasked with navigating a fiscal crisis that cost the job of former finance minister Rocio Aguilar.

"Mr. Chaves definitively resigned from the World Bank to perform his duties as minister and avoid conflicts of interest or the minimum perception that there might be a conflict in Costa Rica's relationship with international organizations, including the World Bank," Costa Rica government spokeswoman Nancy Marin told Reuters.

Chaves became the World Bank's director in Indonesia in August 2013.

Aguilar resigned as finance minister on Oct. 23 in the middle of a fiscal reform push aimed at avoiding problems with future debt payments, but which has been sharply criticized over austerity measures.

"I seek to ratify our government's commitment to fiscal stability and focus on poverty reduction and budget efficiency," Alvarado said in a press release.

Costa Rica's economy is expected to grow 2.6% this year, which would be the country's lowest expansion rate in a decade.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140; Reuters Messaging: anthony.esposito.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.