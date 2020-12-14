Costa Rica says IMF talks to start in early January

SAN JOSE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Costa Rica will begin talks with the International Monetary Fund in the first two weeks of January in pursuit of a loan to help deal with a funding crisis which the coronavirus pandemic has aggravated, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The Central American country wants some $1.75 billion from the IMF to bolster its finances as it faces the prospect of running up a budget deficit of more than 9% this year, with public debt rising to 70% of gross domestic product.

Finance Minister Elian Villegas told newspaper La Nacion in an interview that negotiations with the IMF would begin in the second week of January and could last two to three weeks.

Villegas said he hoped the accord worked out could be ratified by Costa Rica's National Assembly in March.

Earlier this year, austerity measures the government had proposed to win over the IMF caused major protests, and the government backed down from that plan in October.

Costa Rica's government said this month it would be seeking fresh talks with the IMF early next year.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Editing by Howard Goller)

