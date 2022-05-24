Costa Rica resumes imports of Mexican avocados after WTO resolution

SAN JOSE, May 24 (Reuters) - Costa Rica resumed the importation of Mexican avocados after a World Trade Organization (WTO) resolution ended seven years of restrictions by the Central American country, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.

Costa Rica had argued that its own crop would be put at risk if avocados from Mexico that carried the so-called sun-blotch disease, spread through a virus, were imported.

In response, Mexico, the world's leading avocado producer, complained in 2015 to the trade body that the Central American country's block of imports was unjustified.

In mid-April, a WTO panel found that a health risk assessment presented by Costa Rican authorities lacked sufficient scientific basis, Mexico's agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Costa Rica's president Rodrigo Chaves said last week his government would reverse the restrictions on shipments from Mexico to comply with a WTO ruling on the issue.

"We hope that with this measure we can defend the country from possible economic sanctions that are of an enormous magnitude," the president said at a press conference on May 18.

Costa Rica's phytosanitary service (SFE) confirmed on Tuesday the lifting of measures that led to the trade dispute.

Mexico produces 30% of the world's avocados, with a volume of more than 2.3 million tonnes per year and exports to 51 countries, official figures showed.

