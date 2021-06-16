US Markets
SVA

Costa Rica rejects delivery of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says it is not effective enough

Contributor
Alvaro Murillo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Costa Rican health authorities on Wednesday said that after studying the available clinical studies they had decided to reject the delivery of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for the time being, saying it was not effective enough.

SAN JOSE, June 16 (Reuters) - Costa Rican health authorities on Wednesday said that after studying the available clinical studies they had decided to reject the delivery of Sinovac Biotech's SVA.O COVID-19 vaccine for the time being, saying it was not effective enough.

Earlier this month however, Uruguay released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac's vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular