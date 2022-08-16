Costa Rica president aims to sell state-owned banks to cut public debt

SAN JOSE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves said on Tuesday he plans to present a bill to sell state-owned banks Banco de Costa Rica and Banco Internacional de Costa Rica, as well as 49% of the state-owned INS insurance company to reduce public debt.

If approved, the sale of the banks is expected to raise $1.8 billion and the stake in the insurance company $890 million.

($1 = 662.8250 colones)

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.