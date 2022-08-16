US Markets

Costa Rica president aims to sell state-owned banks to cut public debt

Contributor
Alvaro Murillo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves said on Tuesday he plans to present a bill to sell state-owned banks Banco de Costa Rica and Banco Internacional de Costa Rica, as well as 49% of the state-owned INS insurance company to reduce public debt.

SAN JOSE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves said on Tuesday he plans to present a bill to sell state-owned banks Banco de Costa Rica and Banco Internacional de Costa Rica, as well as 49% of the state-owned INS insurance company to reduce public debt.

If approved, the sale of the banks is expected to raise $1.8 billion and the stake in the insurance company $890 million.

($1 = 662.8250 colones)

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular