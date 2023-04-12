Costa Rica posts 'exceptional' coffee production in 2022-23 harvest

SAN JOSE, April 12 (Reuters) - Costa Rica reached an "exceptional" level of coffee production in the 2022/23 harvest due to the yield of new crops and better maintenance of plantations, the country's coffee institute ICAFE said on Wednesday.

The Central American country's total seasonal coffee production, which culminates this month, was up 14% versus the previous season.

Costa Rica, known for its high-quality Arabica beans, produced 1.5 million 60-kilo bags, according to official data.

"Coffee plantations had a better yield, with some crops renewed and better cared for by producers in the midst of strong prices," Victor Vargas, head of regional units at ICAFE, said.

In addition, the institute said in a statement that "state-of-the-art technology" as well as good agricultural practices helped the result.

The Central American country exports over 90% of its production at prices that exceed international fares, with an average of $256 per quintal.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo Editing by Chris Reese)

