US Markets

Costa Rica halts reopening as coronavirus infections keep rising

Contributor
Alvaro Murillo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN CARLOS ULATE

Costa Rica's government will halt reopening the country's economy due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases over recent days, a senior official said on Friday.

Adds health minister's comments

SAN JOSE, June 19 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's government will halt reopening the country's economy due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases over recent days, a senior official said on Friday.

"These are not numbers to think that nothing is wrong and that we can continue with the reopening," Health Minister Daniel Salas told reporters during a news conference, referring to the uptick in the numbers.

Over the last 24 hours, Costa Rica has registered a record 119 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12,058. Twelve people have died from the highly-contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus.

"Stores and shopping malls, beaches, churches and other activities will have to wait until we have a sustained decrease in cases," said Salas.

Costa Rica's national soccer league is also suspended "until further notice," he added.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Alire and Marguerita ChoyGarcia)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular