Costa Rica halts reopening as coronavirus infections keep rising

SAN JOSE, June 19 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's government will halt reopening the country's economy due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases over recent days, a senior official said on Friday.

"These are not numbers to think that nothing is wrong and that we can continue with the reopening," Health Minister Daniel Salas told reporters during a news conference, referring to the uptick in the numbers.

Over the last 24 hours, Costa Rica has registered a record 119 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12,058. Twelve people have died from the highly-contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus.

"Stores and shopping malls, beaches, churches and other activities will have to wait until we have a sustained decrease in cases," said Salas.

Costa Rica's national soccer league is also suspended "until further notice," he added.

