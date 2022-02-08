Costa Rica election results support stable rating outlook -Moody's

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's election results after Sunday's vote support a stable outlook for its sovereign debt, Moody's said on Tuesday.

The presidential vote results set up an April runoff between former president Jose Maria Figueres and former finance minister Rodrigo Chaves.

"This result supports our stable rating outlook for Costa Rica, as both candidates have signaled their commitment to fiscal discipline," Gabriel Torres, credit officer at Moody's Investors Service, said in a statement.

"Whoever wins should have enough political support in Congress to pass pending structural reforms that would continue the fiscal consolidation begun in 2021."

Moody's rates Costa Rica 'B2', five notches below investment grade, and revised the rating outlook to stable from negative in December.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

