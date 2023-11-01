Costa Rica coffee exports more than double in October

SAN JOSE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Costa Rican coffee exports spiked by nearly 120% in October compared to the same month last year, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday by national coffee institute ICAFE.

Coffee shipments for the month, the first of the 2023/2024 harvesting season, totaled nearly 19,200 60-kg bags.

ICAFE did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the October surge, a month that typically accounts for lower export volumes.

While one of Central America's smaller coffee growers, Costa Rica is well-known for its high-quality arabica beans.

ICAFE estimates that the 2023/2024 coffee harvest should yield 1.465 million bags, down 0.2% compared to last season's crop.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico runs from October to September.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

