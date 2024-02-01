Costa Rica coffee exports fall nearly 30% in January

SAN JOSE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Costa Rican coffee exports slid 28% in January compared to the same month last year, data released from national coffee institute ICAFE showed on Thursday, citing a smaller harvest as well as robust international supplies.

January shipments totaled 60,757 60-kg bags, according to ICAFE.

Costa Rica expects to export around 1.3 million bags during the current 2023/2024 harvesting season, down nearly 13% compared to shipments during the previous cycle.

Known for its high-quality arabica beans, Costa Rica exports about 90% of its coffee harvest.

ICAFE did not respond to a request for comment on the expected fall in coffee exports this season, but officials have previously pointed to adverse weather conditions as well as possible oversupply in theglobal market which puts downward pressure on prices.

During the first four months of the 2023/2024 harvest, exports are down 9% compared to the same four-month period last season.

The coffee season in Central American and Mexico runs from October to September.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; editing by David Evans)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.