Costa Rica coffee exports fall 7% in December

SAN JOSE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Costa Rica coffee producers exported 6.9% fewer beans in August than a year earlier, the country's coffee institute ICAFE said on Wednesday, without disclosing the cause of the drop.

The Central American country exported 38,430 60-kg bags in December, a drop from the 41,262 bags exported in the same month in 2022.

ICAFE did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the reason for the decline in exports.

The coffee season in mostly-arabica growing Central America and Mexico starts in October and ends the following September.

December's numbers bring total exports during the coffee season to 76,681 60-kilo bags, a 21.8% rise from the previous period, according to official figures.

The ICAFE report added that the price of Costa Rican coffee remains favorable compared with the international average, with a weighted price of $228 per quintal (a roughly 46-kilo bag).

While one of Central America's smaller coffee growers, Costa Rica is well-known for its high-quality arabica beans and typically exports close to 90% of its harvest.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo)

