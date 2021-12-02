Costa Rica coffee exports down 23% in November

SAN JOSE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Costa Rican coffee exports fell 22.6% in November compared to the same month last year due to tight supplies, the national coffee institute ICAFE said on Thursday.

Coffee shipments in November, the second month of the 2021/2022 harvesting season, totaled 22,793 60-kg bags, 6,641 fewer bags than the previous year.

During the previous 2020/2021 cycle, Costa Rican coffee farmers exported a total of 1.16 million bags.

ICAFE head Xinia Chaves said the new season, which started in October, is expected to produce fewer beans than the 2020/2021 crop, due to the biennial nature of the coffee crop with one larger harvest typically followed by a smaller one.

The harvest for 2021-2022 will enter its highest point in December, with a forecasted crop 6% smaller than the previous year, Chaves added.

Costa Rica, one of Central America's smaller coffee producers but known for its high-quality beans, exports more than 80% of its coveted crop.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world's arabica beans, runs from October through September.

(Reporting Alvaro Murillo Writing by Jake Kincaid; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)

((Jake.Kincaid@thomsonreuters.com;))

