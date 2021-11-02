Costa Rica coffee exports dip by nearly 30% in October

SAN JOSE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Costa Rican coffee exports fell 29.6% in October compared to the same month last year due to tight supplies driven by a tree renovation program that has cut into the crop's production, the head of national coffee institute ICAFE said on Monday.

Coffee shipments in October, the first month of the 2021/2022 harvesting season, totaled 12,263 60-kg bags, the lowest monthly volume of exports from the Central American country since October 2019, according to ICAFE data.

"We've had to adjust availability because all of the last crop has already been exported and the new harvest is not yet at its best moment," added Xinia Chaves, ICAFE's director.

During the previous 2020/2021 cycle, Costa Rican coffee farmers exported a total of 1.16 million bags.

Costa Rica, one of Central America's smaller coffee producers but known for its high-quality beans, exports more than 80% of its coveted crop.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world's arabica beans, runs from October through September.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.