SAN JOSE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's central bank maintained its 2023 economic forecast at 2.7% growth Tuesday.

It also published its first forecast for 2024 gross domestic product (GDP) growth, estimating a 3.5% bump.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

