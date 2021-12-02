Costa Rica cenbank chief warns country may not meet IMF terms for next loan

By Alvaro Murillo

SAN JOSE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Costa Rica may not be able to access a loan disbursement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in December after falling behind on targets agreed to in the deal, the country's central bank chief said on Thursday.

Costa Rica's government reached a deal with the IMF for an $1.8 billion credit line in January, agreeing to enact policies that would serve as the basis for the loan.

In August, the country received its first disbursement of $297 million after the Legislative Assembly approved the deal.

But lawmakers in the opposition-controlled body have yet to pass fiscal austerity measures and new taxes proposed by the government to meet the IMF goals, with some saying that the proposals are unconstitutional.

Central Bank chief Rodrigo Cubero warned that Costa Rica was at risk of falling out of compliance in the deal, echoing comments from President Carlos Alvarado last week.

"We don't have the time to conclude the review of the program and obtain a second disbursement in December," Cubero told a Costa Rica radio program, noting that not even a key proposal around salaries for public workers had progressed.

Costa Rica's debt grew to 70% of GDP in June, even as economic growth of 5.4% is expected for 2021.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

