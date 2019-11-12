Costa Rica brings rare bond amid fiscal struggles

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (IFR) - Costa Rica hit the US dollar bond market while it could on Tuesday as the country struggles to puts its fiscal house in order and cover substantial funding needs for the year.

The sovereign, rated B1/B+/B+, is approaching investors with a new 2031 amortizer and a tap of its 7.158% 2045 as it looks raise up to US$1.5bn in its first dollar bond since 2015.

Leads are now on course to print the 2031 and the tap at 6.25% and 7.25% after releasing guidance of 6.375% (+/-1/8) and 7.375% (+/- 1/8).

The deal adds a new 10-year to the curve, where the closes bond of that tenor is the 2025, which was trading last week at around 4.9%.

The tap meanwhile is coming essentially flat to where it was trading last week - a good result for a country that could face downgrades from the rating agencies.

Technicals are working in Costa Rica's favor given its rarity value and the fact that it hasn't printed a 10-year bond since 2013.

But some analysts think investors could fall by the wayside if leads tighten too much.

"Investors are going to be price sensitive," said Siobhan Morden, head of LatAm fixed-income strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

"Otherwise the books fade and everyone switches to El Salvador."

El Salvador, rated B-, is seen as the closest comp and its 2029 and 2050, which were trading at a bid yield of around 5.94% and 6.86% last week.

Given the steepness of the curve the sovereign is likely to favor the 10-year for size of the longer-dated bond, said Morden.

"The bottom line is that their objective is to minimize concessions and debt servicing costs," she said. "They are not focusing on how it will perform in the secondary."

The government has been struggling in executing fiscal reforms which were passed last year, and the resignation of Finance Minister Ana Rocio Aguilar last month was seen as a set back.

Aguilar, who was replaced by Rodrigo Chaves set to begin in late November, was a proponent of austerity measures aimed at improving the country's debt stack.

Fitch, which has a B+ rating on Costa Rica with a negative outlook, said this month that there is a one in three chance of downgrade amid an erosion of the government's debt burden.

"Failure to effectively implement the tax reform that went into effect this year, and additional fiscal spending measures if needed, could result in a continuous increase in the net general government debt burden," Fitch said this month.

Investors have also been wary of the country.

"I don't like the credit too much," said a wealth management analyst. "If you're buying Costa Rica you're buying a credit that is getting worse."

Nevertheless, the deal is expected to draw in healthy demand given the low interest environment and the appetite for yield, despite the negative short to medium outlook for the country, said an emerging markets analyst.

"2020 financing looks manageable given the remaining US$1bn from this upcoming issuance and the projected US$1.2bn in additional multilateral support," said Thomas Jackson, sovereign analyst for Oppenheimer in a report.

Proceeds from the bond, along with multilateral support and some local market debt funding, should tide the country over for this year, he said.

