Costa Rica bonds dip following Moody's downgrade

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - Costa Rican bonds fell on Tuesday following Moody's one notch downgrade to B2 from B1 on Monday.

Costa Rica's 7.158% 2045 dropped around two points early Tuesday, before recovering around half a point in the afternoon from about 106.20 on Monday's close, said a bond sales person following the credit.

Its 4.375% 2025 also inched lower on Tuesday morning to trade at 100.00, down from around 100.45 last week, according to MarketAxess data.

Moody's downgraded the sovereign on Monday citing fiscal deficits, funding hurdles, and high debt deficits.

S&P and Fitch still rate the sovereign at B+ - a notch above Moody's - but with both rating agencies holding negative outlooks, more downgrades could be on the horizon.

"Fiscal deficits averaging over 6% of GDP since 2015 have pushed government debt/GDP higher than 'B' rated peers," the rating agency said.

"Despite fiscal consolidation measures approved in 2018, Moody's expects these adverse fiscal trends to continue."

The government's funding needs were pushed to around 12% of GDP last year, following a combination of high fiscal deficits and large debt repayments, Moody's said.

While external investors have taken a more cautious approach, local investors have seen the volatility as a buying opportunity, said the bond sales person.

"Locals are more optimistic that the government will do the right thing and follow up on their promises," he added.

While the country approved fiscal reforms in 2018 targeting a reduction of the its fiscal debt, the government still faces social pressures against austerity measures.

A bill limiting the right to strike was introduced into the county's Congress earlier this year following widespread public sector strikes that impacted the country in 2018.

Moody's placed the credit on stable outlook after downgrading it this week, citing improved market access.

Costa Rica was last in the dollar market in November of last year, when it priced a US$1.2bn 6.125% 2031 note at 99.077.

That bond was trading at 104.75 earlier on Tuesday morning, up from the 104.25 closing level on Monday, but still off the recent high of 106.18 seen on February 5.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi; Editing by Paul Kilby)

