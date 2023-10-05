Costa Group Holdings (ASX:CGC) Price Target Increased by 5.70% to 3.13

The average one-year price target for Costa Group Holdings (ASX:CGC) has been revised to 3.13 / share. This is an increase of 5.70% from the prior estimate of 2.96 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.60 to a high of 3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.05% from the latest reported closing price of 3.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costa Group Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGC is 0.09%, an increase of 66.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 32,047K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,899K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,821K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 29.39% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,465K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 40.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,439K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,779K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 26.04% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,445K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 30.87% over the last quarter.

