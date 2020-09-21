Costa Cruises: Costa Diadema To Resume Service - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Costa Cruises, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK), announced that Costa Diadema will depart from Genoa on September 21. Costa Diadema's itinerary, which marks the return of Costa's cruise holidays to Liguria and the Western Mediterranean, only includes calls at Italian ports and is reserved for guests resident in Italy.

Costa Cruises noted that the embarkation of guests on Costa Diadema for the first departure from Genova has been carried out in accordance with the procedures set out in the Costa Safety Protocol, which contains new operational measures in response to the COVID-19 situation.

