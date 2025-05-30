Stocks
COST

$COST stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 30, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$COST stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,814,036,926 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $COST:

$COST Insider Trading Activity

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES C KLAUER (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $3,924,280
  • ROLAND MICHAEL VACHRIS (President and CEO) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $3,351,600
  • GARY MILLERCHIP (Executive Vice President) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $1,034,006
  • CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 900 shares for an estimated $830,304
  • CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 850 shares for an estimated $765,212

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,745 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,857 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025
  • Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025
  • Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
  • Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COST forecast page.

$COST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1070.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1070.0 on 05/29/2025
  • Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1035.0 on 05/29/2025
  • Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $1100.0 on 05/29/2025
  • Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1045.0 on 05/29/2025

You can track data on $COST on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

COST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.