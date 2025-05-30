$COST stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COST stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,814,036,926 of trading volume.

$COST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COST:

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C KLAUER (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $3,924,280

ROLAND MICHAEL VACHRIS (President and CEO) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $3,351,600

GARY MILLERCHIP (Executive Vice President) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $1,034,006

CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 900 shares for an estimated $830,304

CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 850 shares for an estimated $765,212

$COST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,745 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,857 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $130,000 on 01/28.

on 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

$COST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

$COST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1070.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1070.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1035.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $1100.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1045.0 on 05/29/2025

