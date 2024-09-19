Cost of Renting vs. Owning a Home in Every State

According to conventional financial planning wisdom, it’s more cost-efficient to own a home than to rent one. But with high home prices across the U.S., is that still the case?
Read More: 50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In
Check Out: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024
To find out the more affordable housing option, GOBankingRates analyzed the average price of renting versus owning a home in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. The study found that in the majority of states, it is actually cheaper to rent than to buy — though this goes by monthly cost and does not take into account the equity you build through homeownership.
So, while it may be more beneficial in the long term to own a home, in the short term it is actually cheaper to rent in many places in the U.S. Here’s a cost breakdown of renting versus owning in every state.
Alabama
- Average Home Value: $197,182.31
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,481.03
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,240.85
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Explore More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Places I’d Buy a Vacation Home If I Had $500,000
Check Out: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing
Alaska
- Average Home Value: $330,682.23
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,709.93
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,080.96
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Read Next: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Arizona
- Average Home Value: $387,091.18
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,295.38
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,435.94
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Arkansas
- Average Home Value: $174,454.61
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,290.56
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,097.83
- Cheaper Option: Owning
California
- Average Home Value: $792,377.47
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,937.75
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,986.38
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Colorado
- Average Home Value: $599,580.84
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,548.05
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,773.12
- Cheaper Option: Renting
For You: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Connecticut
- Average Home Value: $499,878.84
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,240.56
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,831.06
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Delaware
- Average Home Value: $413,557.83
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,892.38
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,602.49
- Cheaper Option: Renting
District of Columbia
- Average Home Value: $715,350.97
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,447.11
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,501.65
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Florida
- Average Home Value: $579,698.00
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,464.03
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,648
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Read More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 4 Florida Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home
Georgia
- Average Home Value: $247,686.31
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,824.19
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,558.67
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Hawaii
- Average Home Value: $934,097.87
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,712.95
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $5,878.21
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Idaho
- Average Home Value: $455,282.52
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,714.24
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,865.06
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Illinois
- Average Home Value: $204,558.70
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,676.93
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,287.27
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Check Out: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Indiana
- Average Home Value: $212,932.99
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,341.29
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,339.97
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Iowa
- Average Home Value: $192,227.06
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,170.67
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,209.99
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Kansas
- Average Home Value: $167,193.04
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,240.47
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,052.13
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Kentucky
- Average Home Value: $157,695.35
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,305.90
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $992.37
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Read Next: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes
Louisiana
- Average Home Value: $177,175.53
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,371.23
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,114.95
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Maine
- Average Home Value: $336,176.48
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,119.46
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,115.54
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Maryland
- Average Home Value: $441,073.23
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,993.99
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,775.64
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Massachusetts
- Average Home Value: $627,101.47
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,551.18
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,946.31
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Learn More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains
Michigan
- Average Home Value: $241,988.81
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,478.15
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,522.82
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Minnesota
- Average Home Value: $294,745.34
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,562.38
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,854.81
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Mississippi
- Average Home Value: $148,034.05
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,432.28
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $931.57
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Missouri
- Average Home Value: $224,190.56
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,363.55
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,410.82
- Cheaper Option: Renting
For You: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes
Montana
- Average Home Value: $406,553.60
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,685.60
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,558.41
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Nebraska
- Average Home Value: $208,843.08
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,280.24
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,314.24
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Nevada
- Average Home Value: $449,802.73
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,823.90
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,830.58
- Cheaper Option: Renting
New Hampshire
- Average Home Value: $440,917.44
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,128.70
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,774.66
- Cheaper Option: Renting
For You: Housing Market 2024: Home Prices Are Plummeting in 10 Formerly Overpriced Housing Markets
New Jersey
- Average Home Value: $598,385.33
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,488.33
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,765.60
- Cheaper Option: Renting
New Mexico
- Average Home Value: $272,596.54
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,408.38
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,715.42
- Cheaper Option: Renting
New York
- Average Home Value: $450,550.64
- Average Monthly Rent: $4,637.27
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,835.28
- Cheaper Option: Owning
North Carolina
- Average Home Value: $296,107.28
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,707.62
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,863.38
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Trending Now: 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes, According to a Real Estate Agent
North Dakota
- Average Home Value: $219,648.05
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,002.45
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,382.23
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Ohio
- Average Home Value: $221,789.56
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,462.05
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,395.71
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Oklahoma
- Average Home Value: $153,233.18
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,233.26
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $964.29
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Oregon
- Average Home Value: $443,292.40
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,908.67
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,789.61
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Be Aware: 6 Money Moves To Make When Your 401(k) Hits $1 Million
Pennsylvania
- Average Home Value: $245,253.83
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,562.01
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,543.37
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Rhode Island
- Average Home Value: $529,788.13
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,128.14
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,333.92
- Cheaper Option: Renting
South Carolina
- Average Home Value: $265,894.80
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,693.44
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,673.26
- Cheaper Option: Owning
South Dakota
- Average Home Value: $277,156.35
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,242.41
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,744.13
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Be Aware: ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Why the 401(k) Is a ‘Horrible’ Retirement Plan
Tennessee
- Average Home Value: $257,620.56
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,742.77
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,621.19
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Texas
- Average Home Value: $289,286.22
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,767.53
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,820.46
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Utah
- Average Home Value: $511,211.47
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,858.77
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,217.02
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Vermont
- Average Home Value: $374,248.32
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,514.63
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,355.12
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Explore More: How I Made $1,000 a Month in Dividend Stocks
Virginia
- Average Home Value: $312,503.76
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,976.59
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,966.56
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Washington
- Average Home Value: $559,616.71
- Average Monthly Rent: $2,109.42
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,521.63
- Cheaper Option: Renting
West Virginia
- Average Home Value: $141,289.57
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,096.26
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $889.13
- Cheaper Option: Owning
Wisconsin
- Average Home Value: $301,960.82
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,300.26
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,900.22
- Cheaper Option: Renting
Discover More: 7 Best Stocks To Buy Under $1
Wyoming
- Average Home Value: $403,251.27
- Average Monthly Rent: $1,141.04
- Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,537.63
- Cheaper Option: Renting
More From GOBankingRates
- 7 Reasons A Financial Advisor Could Boost Your Savings in 2024
- 4 Best International Cities to Buy a House in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Experts
- 3 Things to Do This Week If You Have Debt
- 8 Best Member's Mark Items To Buy at Sam's Club in September
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cost of Renting vs. Owning a Home in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.