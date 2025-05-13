The Cost of Raising Kids in the 10 Nicest New York Suburbs

When we embark on the biggest and most fulfilling risk of life — having kids — we want the best for them. And the onus is not only on us to provide the best, but also on our local communities. That’s why we want to live in the “nicest” places possible. Places with low crime rates, beautiful parks and easy access to top-notch schools and healthcare.

If you live or are thinking about living in New York and have children or are planning to, you may be wondering which are the nicest suburbs in the state. And are they affordable? In a new study, GOBankingRates found the cost of living in the nicest suburbs (using livability index data sourced from AreaVibes) in New York state. These are the top 10.

10. Lockport

Metro area: Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York

Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York Livability: 76

76 Household median income: $59,153

$59,153 Average value of a single-family home: $236,400

$236,400 Total cost of living annually: $50,511

9. Rensselaer

Metro area: Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York Livability: 76

76 Household median income: $66,046

$66,046 Average value of a single-family home: $278,178

$278,178 Total cost of living annually: $55,509

8. Geneva

Metro area: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Livability: 77

77 Household median income: $68,242

$68,242 Average value of a single-family home: $196,678

$196,678 Total cost of living annually: $47,835

7. Johnstown

Metro area: Gloversville, New York

Gloversville, New York Livability: 77

77 Household median income: $62,333

$62,333 Average value of a single-family home: $177,600

$177,600 Total cost of living annually: $46,294

6. Long Beach

Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania

New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania Livability: 81

81 Household median income: $130,795

$130,795 Average value of a single-family home: $793,387

$793,387 Total cost of living annually: $103,037

5. Saratoga Springs

Metro area: Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York Livability: 81

81 Household median income: $100,485

$100,485 Average value of a single-family home: $558,837

$558,837 Total cost of living annually: $75,796

4. Cohoes

Metro area: Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York Livability: 82

82 Household median income: $62,111

$62,111 Average value of a single-family home: $305,372

$305,372 Total cost of living annually: $58,226

3. Watervliet

Metro area: Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York Livability: 82

82 Household median income: $55,897

$55,897 Average value of a single-family home: $282,892

$282,892 Total cost of living annually: $56,281

2. Beacon

Metro area: Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, New York

Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, New York Livability: 85

85 Household median income: $93,347

$93,347 Average value of a single-family home: $509,678

$509,678 Total cost of living annually: $77,539

1. North Tonawanda

Metro area: Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York

Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York Livability: 86

86 Household median income: $66,774

$66,774 Average value of a single-family home: $253,198

$253,198 Total cost of living annually: $52,106

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs in New York state to find the cost of living for a family of four in the best suburbs. To qualify for this study, the suburb has to be in a metro area but cannot be named in the name of the metro area, as well as having no more than 300,000 population. For each location the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income were sourced from the U.S. Census’s 2023 five-year American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the national average expenditure costs for a family of four, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a married couple with children (oldest 6-17), the average expenditure cost can be calculated for each location. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index from March 2025, and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditures, the total cost of living can be calculated for each location. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and is used to determine the quality of life for “nicest” places to live. The suburbs were sorted to show the highest livability, representing the best suburbs to live. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 23, 2025.

