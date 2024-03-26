Cost of Tengiz oilfield expansion increases 5% - Kazakh energy minister

Adds background

ASTANA, March 26 (Reuters) - The cost of the giant Tengiz oilfield expansion project in Kazakhstan has increased by about 5% from the previous $47 billion estimate, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev told Reuters on Tuesday.

Satkaliyev said the additional spending on the project, led by Chevron CVX.N, is aimed at ensuring the quality and safety of work.

The Future Growth Project and Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP-WPMP) is set to increase Tengiz output by 12 million metric tons a year, but expansion has been delayed by six months and is now expected by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Eileen Soreng)

