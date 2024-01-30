News & Insights

Personal Finance

Cost of Renting vs. Owning a Home in Every State

January 30, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Jake Arky for GOBankingRates ->

According to conventional financial wisdom, it’s more cost-efficient to own a home than to rent one. But with high home prices across the U.S., is that still the case?

Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why
Look: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

To find out the more affordable housing option, GOBankingRates analyzed the average price of renting versus owning a home in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. The study found that in the majority of states, it is actually cheaper to rent than to buy — though this goes by monthly cost and does not take into account the equity you build through homeownership.

So, while it may be more beneficial in the long term to own a home, in the short term it is actually cheaper to rent in many places in the U.S. Here’s a cost breakdown of renting versus owning in every state.

Urban scene of downtown Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

Alabama

  • Average Home Value: $197,182.31
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,481.03
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,240.85
  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Check Out: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — and Where They’re Going Instead
More: ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Reveals His 2024 Master Plan and His Advice for Becoming a Millionaire

Anchorage Alaska

Alaska

  • Average Home Value: $330,682.23
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,709.93
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,080.96
  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Escape the Cold on a Budget: The 5 Cheapest Places To Live in Florida Near the Beach
Suze Orman: Young People Could Retire Millionaires By Doing This One Thing

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona

  • Average Home Value: $387,091.18
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,295.38
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,435.94
  • Cheaper Option: Renting

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Little Rock downtown skyline with the Arkansas river in the foreground and soft wispy clouds in the background.

Arkansas

  • Average Home Value: $174,454.61
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,290.56
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,097.83
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Beautiful cloudy day of Los Angeles downtown skyline and palm trees in foreground.

California

  • Average Home Value: $792,377.47
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,937.75
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,986.38
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Denver Colorado skyline

Colorado

  • Average Home Value: $599,580.84
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,548.05
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,773.12
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.

Connecticut

  • Average Home Value: $499,878.84
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,240.56
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,831.06
  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

Wilmington Delaware skyline

Delaware

  • Average Home Value: $413,557.83
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,892.38
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,602.49
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Georgetown, Washington, DC skyline on the Potomac River.

District of Columbia

  • Average Home Value: $715,350.97
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,447.11
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,501.65
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Florida

  • Average Home Value: $579,698.00
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,464.03
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,648
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Georgia

  • Average Home Value: $247,686.31
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,824.19
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,558.67
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hawaii

  • Average Home Value: $934,097.87
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,712.95
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $5,878.21
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho

  • Average Home Value: $455,282.52
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,714.24
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,865.06
  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Find Out: Can You Get a Second Mortgage If Your Only Income Is Social Security?

Chicago, Illinois is one of the best cities for Communication Majors

Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $204,558.70
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,676.93
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,287.27
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

Indiana

  • Average Home Value: $212,932.99
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,341.29
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,339.97
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

  • Average Home Value: $192,227.06
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,170.67
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,209.99
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Kansas

  • Average Home Value: $167,193.04
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,240.47
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,052.13
  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Grant Cardone: What To Do If You Don’t Have Money

Downtown Louisville skyline with reflections on the Ohio River.

Kentucky

  • Average Home Value: $157,695.35
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,305.90
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $992.37
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

Louisiana

  • Average Home Value: $177,175.53
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,371.23
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,114.95
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Portland, Maine, USA skyline from above at twilight in winter.

Maine

  • Average Home Value: $336,176.48
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,119.46
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,115.54
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
This photo was taken of Baltimore, MD while flying a helicopter at an altitude of 1000 feet above ground level and passing the city on June 12, 2017 while on a photo mission from a promotions company for twelve golfing resorts.

Maryland

  • Average Home Value: $441,073.23
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,993.99
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,775.64
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Boston Massachusetts highest paid nurses

Massachusetts

  • Average Home Value: $627,101.47
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,551.18
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,946.31
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Detroit Michigan skyline

Michigan

  • Average Home Value: $241,988.81
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,478.15
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,522.82
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Active people walking and biking on the Stone Arch Bridge during a nice sunny day with the Downtown Minneapolis skyline in the background.

Minnesota

  • Average Home Value: $294,745.34
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,562.38
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,854.81
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Average Home Value: $148,034.05
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,432.28
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $931.57
  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Read: 6 Ways To Build Wealth in Less Than 5 Years

St.

Missouri

  • Average Home Value: $224,190.56
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,363.55
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,410.82
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Street view of Anaconda, Montanan.

Montana

  • Average Home Value: $406,553.60
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,685.60
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,558.41
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

Nebraska

  • Average Home Value: $208,843.08
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,280.24
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,314.24
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Reno at sunrise.

Nevada

  • Average Home Value: $449,802.73
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,823.90
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,830.58
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Rochester is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

  • Average Home Value: $440,917.44
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,128.70
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,774.66
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Exchange Place, Jersey City, New Jersey skyline

New Jersey

  • Average Home Value: $598,385.33
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,488.33
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,765.60
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Average Home Value: $272,596.54
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,408.38
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,715.42
  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Discover: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Average Home Value: $450,550.64
  • Average Monthly Rent: $4,637.27
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,835.28
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

North Carolina

  • Average Home Value: $296,107.28
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,707.62
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,863.38
  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Look: 10 Cheapest Cities To Live in North Carolina

Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Average Home Value: $219,648.05
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,002.45
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,382.23
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio

  • Average Home Value: $221,789.56
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,462.05
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,395.71
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

Oklahoma

  • Average Home Value: $153,233.18
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,233.26
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $964.29
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

Oregon

  • Average Home Value: $443,292.40
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,908.67
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,789.61
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown skyline from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge at twilight.

Pennsylvania

  • Average Home Value: $245,253.83
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,562.01
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,543.37
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Rhode Island

  • Average Home Value: $529,788.13
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,128.14
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,333.92
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Downtown Columbia South Carolina Skyline SC Aerial Panorama.

South Carolina

  • Average Home Value: $265,894.80
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,693.44
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,673.26
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Aerial View of a University in Brookings, South Dakota.

South Dakota

  • Average Home Value: $277,156.35
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,242.41
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,744.13
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Memphis Tennessee TN Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial.

Tennessee

  • Average Home Value: $257,620.56
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,742.77
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,621.19
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

Texas

  • Average Home Value: $289,286.22
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,767.53
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,820.46
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Average Home Value: $511,211.47
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,858.77
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,217.02
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

Vermont

  • Average Home Value: $374,248.32
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,514.63
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,355.12
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Downtown Richmond, Virginia skyline and the James River at twilight.

Virginia

  • Average Home Value: $312,503.76
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,976.59
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,966.56
  • Cheaper Option: Owning

More: 6 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Virginia

Seattle Washington skyline

Washington

  • Average Home Value: $559,616.71
  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,109.42
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,521.63
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

  • Average Home Value: $141,289.57
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,096.26
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $889.13
  • Cheaper Option: Owning
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Average Home Value: $301,960.82
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,300.26
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,900.22
  • Cheaper Option: Renting
Cheyenne downtown skyline with train cars, houses, and trees in view.

Wyoming

  • Average Home Value: $403,251.27
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,141.04
  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,537.63
  • Cheaper Option: Renting

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cost of Renting vs. Owning a Home in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.